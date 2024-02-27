Ukrainian Deaths

If you are still following any mainstream medium that swallowed without major qualification the Zelenskiy blather about there being only 31,000 Ukrainian military casualties (i.e. dead) over the past two years my advice is that you should no longer give that source the courtesy of future visits. The figure of 31,000 is of course an example of typical, outrageous Kieven PR which is approximately out by a factor of x17, the far better sourced figure being in the region of 500,000 dead and severely wounded. Some sources will put it at 500,000 dead and 1.5 million wounded.

Why this nonsense now? Kiev is desperate to distract attention as it contemplates whether and how to mobilize 250,000 additional men to join its current armed force whose average-age is 43. Few of the newbies, if these can be found, will complete the basic nine months’ training that is generally recognized as a minimum competency, before being felled on the battefield should the war continue. The Banderite regime needs it own people duped, mostly as to the extent to which Zelinskey has thrown his entire nation into the trashcan on behalf of the collective West’s hubristic bid to split up the Russian Federation and absorb the proceeds. The chances of this Great Duping having the desire effect are slim, as a high proportion of all Ukrainian households have at least one relative who has been killed or wounded in this war. And they can presumably manage to get some news beyond the totalistically controlled Ukraine mainstream. Zelenskiy is also pitching the number of losses strategically so as to appear, however magically and ridiculously, lower than the 40,000 to 50,000 Russian dead that have been calculated methodically by the BBC/Mediazona (which, unable to quite believe its own quite reasonable findings, estimates the final number will be quite a bit higher).

Even many Ukrainian sources, soldiers among them, have spoken over many months of the deep impacts of deaths and casualties on their units, to the degree to which the Zelenskiy figure of a total of 31,000 dead (at a time when strong evidence suggests that Ukraine has lost at least that number just in the past two months) seems totally implausible.

New Patsy Times

On the topic of media patsies, the New York Times provides yet another example of its inglorious history as moutpiece for outrageous Establishment lies (remember WMD and Judith Miller) with a long piece on how the CIA did its best, and failed, to win the war for Ukraikne. Hopefully this is a final hurrah before the US moves on from a Mike Johnson blockade of further largesse to Ukraine of US treasure. Larry Johnson, in interview with Judge Napolitano this morning, dismisses the latest NYT nonesense which, among many other things, strategically attempts to reignite the damp squib of Russiagate and its false central narrative of Russia’s “Fancy Bear” “hacking” (it was an internal leak) of the DNC in 2016 - Fancy Bear being, as Johnson reminds us, an invention of the CIA’s Vault Seven box of intelligence digital tricks. Apparently the story paints more lipstick on the equally discredited pig-tale of MH17.

Mercouris today also picks up on the NYT story, noting its claims that on the day of the coup d’etat in 2014 the CIA, which would have therefore had a role in the overthrow of the democratically elected President of Ukraine, Yanukovyich, was already working out a partnership arrangement that included 12 joint CIA-SBU intelligence gathering operations along Ukraine’s borders (clearly implicating, in my view, the CIA therefore in the hoax MH17 story regardless of the Hague’s later legal imprimatur for that hoax; there are references to radio intercepts that are deemed very problematic), including covert operations in the Donbass republics (i.e. internationally illegal CIA penetration of the Donbass for the purpose of sabotage), including assassinations that have been previously attributed to internecine quarrels, and training of Ukrainian officers in covert operations of whom whom one was Bodanov, now head of Ukrainian military intelligence, suggesting that Bodanov is a CIA asset. The claim that these collaborations included a forestalling of a Russian assassination attempt on Zelenskiy’s life around the time of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks seems highly fanciful.

Nonetheless the NYT claims would seem to further bolster Russia’s argument that it had to intervene in order to protect the pro-Russian peoples of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics against Kiev’s hatred, to protect Russia itself against this mortal affront to its security interests, and to protect Ukraine itself from the US-abetted crime of an illegal coup against a democratic President.

The fact that the article has been published with an apparent view to supporting the glorious reputation of the CIA in the public mind but has in fact advanced claims that are extremely damaging to the USA and that perhaps the Deep State objective of the story is to pre-empt Ukraine’s own claims (as a form of blackmail, in its desperation for more aid) or to provide a pretext fo US withdrawal from Ukraine, or to provide an exlanation or perhaps an exculpatory excuse for the irrationality of persistent US support for a losing cause in advance of the return to power of Donald Trump.

USA the Eternal Innocent

The notion that the US has committed an act of war against Russia will come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying even moderate attention: it has instigated a coup d’etat in support of a neonazi war party; it has instructed Zelenskiy, it has provided the weapons, it has subsidized the Ukrainian administration, and the Ukrainian army, it has provided the surveillance, it has intervened in Ukrainian domestic political and military appointments, it has provided strategic direction for the conduct of the war…at what point does a nation commit an act of war if the US has not long, long ago started such a war?

Crooke on Genocide

I am on the road for much of today so may or may not have an opportunity to get back to Substack. Let me note, for the time being, in closing, an insightful interview of Alaistair Crooke by Judge Napolitano earlier today. Crooke righly dismisses Blinken’s recent assertion as to the illegality of West Bank settlements as pure bunkum - as though somehow genocide is not illegal - intended to give legal cover for the US pretense to be remotely serious about a Palestiniian state, and not culpable therefore for the major destabilization of the Middle East which will may soon engulf us if the IDF invades Southern Lebanon and risks a wider war with Iran. For Crooke it is all a matter of “calibration” in a context in which neither the US nor Iran really want a wider war. Isreal may need to consider its own calibration as it recollects defeat by Hezbollah in 2006 and the much greater sophistication of Hezbollah today, now that it has greatly extended its armory of missiles and its underground facilities for storing them and much else besides. Crooke opines that Israel is not good at extended wars of attrition. It is stuck in a “shock and awe” tradition that it inherited from the US and which does not withstand the extended pain that Israel now faces, with a 20% dent in its economy already, a collapsing high tect sector, and massive bills amounting for its mobilization of reserves and subsidization of settlers. A critical crunch point is only two weeks away, the beginning of Ramadan, and the Arab world’s presumption of its right to visit the Al Aqsa mosque for prayer, a right against which Natanyahu and his cabinet are determined to deny. This may be the point at which Israel’s 2 million Arab citizens become a major force for change.

Battlefields

On the battlefields, the villages close by Avdiivka, of Orlivka, Sierverne and Lastochkyne are under heavy Russian fire and, perhaps, penetration; confirmation of Russian capture of Stepove and Berdyche is expected but still awaited, while Russia is moving up the railway closer to Ocheretyne. Ukrainian sources claim that Russia is redeploying troops from Crimea to Zapporizhzhia, where Russian commander in chief Gesavismov has recently met other Russian senior military personnel and in the same district where Russia is now advancing and may now have taken control of Robotyne in the so-called Bradley salient. It is unclear why Ukraine still bothers with Robotyne and Verbove, given that the original aspiration of a Ukrainian advance through Russian lines to the Azov and a cutting through the Russian-held coastline, appears to be a duck dead in the water.

Near Bakhmut there are reports that Russian forces have taken control of Ivanivske or are in the process of doing so. Russian forces have captured territory immediately to its north. The fall of Ivanivske will facilitate Russia’s advance on the Chasiv Yar canal, and open up the road for a Russian advance towards Konstantinivka, a more defendable position on the way out to Kramatorsk. While Ukraine may be critiqued for holding on to indefensible villages one can see that their greater fear is of a hasty retreat that will open up the road to and incite further Russian advance, ahead of Ukrainian ability to build fortifications that are remotely suitable to even temporary purpose. Russian MOD claims that Ukraine lost over 400 men dead and wounded in the Bakhmut area in the past 24 hours and a similar number in the Avdiivka area and, in Zapporizhzhi, 150 and Robotyne around 50. That amounts to losses of over 1,000 men dead and wounded just in one day.

On the way up to Lyman and Kupyansk there are reports of Russian advances close to Terny. A Ukrainian MP has said that if Kupyansk falls, Kharkiv will become undefendable.

These and other developments do appear to suggest the possibility of a much faster Russian advance along the central combat line than hitherto, although the slowness of the advance up until now must be explained not just by the strength of Ukrainian resistance, and Russia’s calculated war of attrition (wherein the larger army must win), but also by Russian awareness that the territory through which it is now advancing is still to a considerable extent pro-Russian and whose population in Russian eyes deserves a high degree of consideration.

G7 Gangfare

The plan of the Collective West in the form of the G7 to illegally seize Russian frozen assets with a view to issuing bonds on the basis of these - without, of course, Russian consent - has not been able to proceed in the face of the warnings issued by legal and banking communities that to proceed would in effect constitute larceny and would undermine among other things, global confidence in the City of London (and few seem to be talking about the ample scope for Russian retaliation). The assets will remain immobilized, says the G7, until Russia has paid for the damage that the G7 claims that Russia has caused in Ukraine. Attempts to seize Russian assets have not yet been firmly squashed.

Middle East

As Israeli blocks food aid to starving Gazan Palestinians (latest abusive technique: denying visas to young aid workers), a young US airman, Aaron Bushnell, has taken his life by self-immolation, outside the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C., to protest the US-abetted genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. US or Israeli guards reacted by pointing guns at him rather than trying to save his life. Children in Northern Gaza are suffering acute malnutrition. Biden sounds hopeful of a ceasefire deal (presumably temporary) in return for the release by Hamas of hostages. Anzalone comments today to Judge Napolitano that given the utter destruction of infrastructure in Gaza, Palestinians are unable to live there, and it hardly seems likely that Israel is going to start rebuilding any time soon, least of all for the benefit of Palestinians.