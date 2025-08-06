Zionist Genocide

Trump Says Occupying Gaza Is ‘Pretty Much Up to Israel’

Antiwar.com

Israel’s plan to invade and fully occupy the Gaza Strip portends imminent mass slaughter amid global indifference

Countercurrents

Israel’s annexation of the West Bank is almost complete

WSWS

BRICS

Trump raises tariffs on India by 25 percent over Russian oil purchases

The Hill

Bolsonaro house arrest threatens to escalate US-Brazil diplomatic crisis

Intellinews

Russia’s Rosstat decides to hide increasing bleak income and retail figures from the public

Intellinews

Russia’s manufacturing sector PMI suffers sharpest output drop since 2022 to 47.8 in July

Intellinews

Iran's Lake Urmia water level reaches 'undeclared' status amid drought crisis

Intellinews

US-Russia Proxy War Over Ukraine

Putin Subtly Puts the US on Notice… Russia is Locked and Loaded

Sonar21

Kremlin considering “air truce” as US envoy Witkoff arrives in Moscow for talks – Bloomberg

Intellinews

Pentagon seeks to slash red tape for mass drone production

The Hill

US Dystonomics

Food Prices And Stagnating Wages Weigh On US Residents

Popular Resistance

Shadows of Empire

Mint Press News

Sankara’s Revolution Rises Again

Popular Resistance

US Fascism and the Fight to Stop It

Trump threatens FBI “may have to” seize fugitive Texas Democratic state legislators

WSWS

The Digital ID Is the Last Step toward Full Enslavement. Peter Koenig and Mike Yeadon

Global Research