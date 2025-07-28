On Gaza, Trump is in all-out support of Netanyahu following Steve Witlesskoff’s failure to push Israel into accepting the absolutely responsible amendments that were proposed by Hamas.

Trump proudly holds aloft the Zionist flag even as its Epstein-Mossad-Paedophile undertow corrodes his domestic US base.

Russia looks more and more in the ascendant on the battlefield in Pokrovsk; Stepnohirsk - south of the city of Zapporizhzhia; Kupyansk-Lyman- Siversk; Sumy.

There are some very silly noises coming from Washington about a potential summit in Istanbul between Zelenskiy and Putin. As Kremlin spokesman Peshkov correctly points out, these kinds of top level meetings are never arranged unless 90% of the details have been previously agreed. Not only is this palpably not the case in this instance but Zelenskiy gives every impression of someone who would much rather bring Ukraine down into hell with him than make any concessions. This is why I charged him back in 2022 as a hater of Ukraine; and quite possibly because he is a paid agent of Ukrainian oligarchs; or of Banderite neo-Nazis or, most plausibly, Western intelligence.

The most likely outcome now, it seems to me, is further Russian advance to the point of a UDF collapse, a forceful removal of Zelenskiy by internal forces aligned with Europe, fresh elections, a new leader capable of making the necessary concessions to Russia, and the consolidation of a new, rump Ukraine embracing Ukraine west of the Dnieper (without Odessa, Zapporizhzhia. Kiev, or Kharkov, or Sumy, independent of NATO and of the EU, demilitarized, and denazified.

Still on the table for discussion - a new security architecture for EurAsia. This may await the further impoverishment and reorientation of Western Europe. But nobody will be waiting for it to engage. It simply will not matter any more.

In Iran, foreign ministry spokesmen are expressing concern, already, about talk of a deal that would give the US control of the Zongezur corridor, therefore confirming the impression that this is a NATO tactic to further contain Iran and amplify conditions for a further Israeli/US attack.

In Asia the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia is being leveraged by some as a new front of tension between Washington and China that could potentially lead to considerable further unrest in Bangkok which is home to a substantial Chinese business community and for whom China is Thailand’s major trading partner (as it is also for Cambodia) - a struggle that if allowed to fester in conditions of Trump’s tariff aggressions will further undermine the US influence in SE Asia and Asia more generally.