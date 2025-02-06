Lunacy in Ukraine

Zelenskiy is saying that if Ukraine can’t get into NATO then NATO should give it nukes, and that if it can’t get into NATO then Russia should just hand back the Donbass and Crimea.

At the same time, even as he flies drones into Russian oil refineries with little overall effect, he is offering to reopen Ukrainian pipelines for Russian gas supplies to Europe, if Russia will return to Ukraine the Zapporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Ukraine is desperate for energy: its gas supplies, since on its own volition it closed its pipelines to Gazprom, are now down to 10% capacity (Europe’s incidentally are down to 52%, causing prices to spike). And of course much if not most of its energy infrastructure has been destroyed by Russia.

Kremlin spokesman, Peshkov replies, in effect, that Zelenskiy is a lunatic. Russia is still the largest supplier of gas to Europe but in the form of LNG, which is considerably more expensive than the cheap pipeline gas from Russia that used to support German industrial primacy and without which German industry and much of Europe is languishing. And if we are talking pipelines, Russia now supplies a great deal more gas via Turkstream, and has many other potential avenues to market through current or future prospective alliances with Iran and Azerbaijan.

To clear up a relatively minor but notable piece of mindless war propaganda, Moon of Alabama (Moon) writes on the great scam of the “North Korean soldiers in Kursk” misinformation campaign first suggested by RAND and activated by Ukraine. The North Koreans have disappeared because they were never there.

British Culpability

An article by Kit Klarenberg cites evidence gathered by Ukrainska Pravda and supplies detailed evidence of direct British culpability for the tragic farce of Ukraine’s invasion of Krynky in 2023, adding to what we know of British efforts behind many other failed Ukrainian offensives, including the failed 2023 attacks in Bryansk and the failing 2024 Ukrainian offensive in Kursk. Scott Ritter’s argument that Zelenskiy is a MI6 asset rings more pertinent by the day.

This combination of British derring-do, criminality and incompetence surfaces also in a report for Consortium News from Richard Norton-Taylor (Norton-Taylor) on the role of Britain’s SAS and disclosures now emerging from an official inquiry into its murderous activities in Afghanistan. Indeed, with every passing day, the similarities between the Afghanistan Army in the lead-up to US withdrawal in 2021 and the Ukrainian army today seem stronger. Norton-Taylor points out that SAS is allowed even greater secrecy and protection from almost any accountability than the British intelligence services.

For an overview of the now desperate and desperately corrupt Ukrainian army, see this from Gordon Hahn: (Hahn)

Israeli Aggressions in Gaza

The big news, of course, is Trump’s recent statement to the effect that the US, in complete contravention of international law, morality and common sense, will get rid of the Palestinians in Gaza (by somehow forcing one or more Arab or Muslim majority countries to take in the 1.5 to 2 million Palestinians that Trump would have to displace), redevelop the land, and presumably sell new real estate developments to whoever can afford the luxurious settlements that he has in mind for the territory’s future. Just so long as they are not Palestinian.

This is of course some kind of Zionist wet-dream and Trump is a Zionist as well as a genocidal fanatic, just like his predecessor, Biden. So far, as least, there is no Arab nor Muslim majority country that would take in this population, and the Palestinians themselves are very resistant to the proposal, despite Israel’s unprecedented devastation of their land.

Trump has no explanation for the obvious rejoiner that the US with Israel is morally bound to provide the funds for the redevelopment of Gaza and to hand over the newly developed land back to the Palestinians while on the way towards securing a genuine Palestinian state.

There is more to this than only land and a Greater Israel, of course, and that is the undersea swathe of oil and gas deposits that belong to Palestine but which Israel and the US have resolved to swipe away for their own purposes and profit.

In his broadcast today, February 5th, Alexander Mercouris opines that in supporting Netanyahu’s evil wet-dream at a time when Netanyahu’s cabinet is fragile (with Smotrich ready to pull out if the ceasefire with Hamas moves to the second phase), when Netanyahu’s personal health is failing, his legal predicaments worsening and Israel itself is both crumbling economically yet expanding and over-extending territorially, Trump is both saving Netanyahu and also subordinsting Netanyahu and, in a way, Israel, to American interests first.

If so, Iran may be the first to benefit. Netanyahu has wanted a war with Iran forever on the false pretext that Iran has got or is close to getting a nuclear bomb - which might put a tiny dent in Iran’s geopolitical position in opposition to Israel’s many hundreds of actual nuclear bombs. As I have many times argued, this conflict has nothing to do with nuclear weapons but everything to do with Zionist dreams of a Greater Israel without opposition from Iran and Iranian support for Hezbollah and Hamas.

Israel wants to see the US take out any Iranian nuclear facilities (Iran has a viable nuclear energy sector) that Iran may use as a launch-pad - no pun intended - for development of a nuclear weapons facility (something which would be impossible for Iran to do in secret, given the ever-present surveillance of the IAEA and US intelligence).

Trump’s preference is economic over military leverage. This is very much what Trump is about in the nuclear age - he has the amazing (note, sarcasm!) intelligence to appreciate that going to war in the 21st century in conflicts with China or Russia or countries affiliated with them is an invitation to the end of human existence.

With Netanyahu subject to Trump, Trump can achieve Zionist wet-dreams in his own inimical way, as he thinks, through exerting “maxium pressure” - in the form, no doubt, of the same tired weapons of sanctions and tariffs. If so, he misreads the full implications of the treaty between Russia and Iran, and of the massive potential for an increase in Iran wealth through the exploitation of Iranian oil and gas, alongside Russian in global distribution networks that are untouchable by the US. China and India will be the greatest beneficiaries. And with Iranian purchases of Russian Suhoi-35s, advanced Russian air defense weapons, integration into Russia’s air defense system, perhaps the loan of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and even Oreshniks, Iran can retaliate against Israeli aggression to a degree that might stagger Israeli leaders.

The legal implications of Trump’s proposed war crime are spelt out by Jenkins for IPS (Jenkins). They are good to know (see below), but with a supine UN, ICC and ICJ, why should Trump care?

“Ethnic cleansing violates international humanitarian law. It is a crime against humanity and constitutes a war crime. It is also listed as part of the supreme international crime of genocide. Population transfers such as “Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” is one of the elements defining genocide.

“The UN adopted the Genocide Convention 1948 and it went into effect in 1951. Among the punishable offenses are “acts committed with intent to destroy in whole or in part a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”

“Crimes punishable under the convention include “Conspiracy to commit genocide,” “Public advocacy to commit genocide“ and “attempt to commit genocide.” You don’t actually have to kill someone yourself, or directly order someone to do it…

“According to the Genocide Convention, “conspiring to commit” genocide and “publicly advocating” genocide are equally punishable under international law as the crime itself. Genocide, which involves proving intent, is a high threshold to meet in court, but ethnic cleansing requires only that the crime be documented as having happened”.

This caught my eye from Hind Rajab (Rajab)

“As happened before, the Oslo process created a subservient and useful

tool in the form of the Palestinian Authority (Karzai or Vichy regime) and

the pressure will force this regime to act against its own people more (*as

happened in Jenin recently). Other US/Israeli collaboration led to

subservience of puppets in the Arab World ranging from Morocco to "UAE".

Israeli Aggressions in Lebanon

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has filed a complaint against Israel to the UN Security Council (UNSC) over its constant violations of the ceasefire that was reached at the end of last year. The Cradle reports (The Cradle) that Lebanon has expressed its rejection of “systematic Israeli attacks and violations” and Israel’s removal of the signs on the withdrawal line in southern Lebanon, in the complaint filed on 4 February.

The complaint called on the Security Council to back support for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and UNIFIL forces “to guarantee the protection of the Lebanese sovereignty and the safety of the Lebanese citizens.”

“The Israeli army is still present in the towns of Yaroun, Maroun al-Ras, Blida, Mays al-Jabal, Houla, Markaba, Odaisseh, Kfar Kila, and Wazzani.

Dozens of Lebanese citizens have been killed by Israeli forces in recent days while returning to their villages, which they were displaced from during the war.

“Last week, the Israeli army carried out violent airstrikes on Nabatieh and Zawtar in the south in violation of the ceasefire, injuring at least 30.

“The 60-day period in which Israel was supposed to withdraw its forces from Lebanon has been extended until 18 February. During this period, Lebanese troops must fully deploy across the south and dismantle Hezbollah’s presence and infrastructure south of the Litani River.

Citing Doctors Without Borders, Bilal Ghazeye (Ghazeye) reports:

“Throughout the ceasefire since November, and still today, Israeli forces continue to open fire, carry out strikes, and demolish civilian infrastructure, causing daily devastation and civilian casualties in southern Lebanon.

“Hundreds of thousands of displaced Lebanese residents have been able to return to their homes in the south only to find massive levels of destruction. However, over 100,000 have been barred from returning, with Israeli tanks and troops continuing to occupy eight villages.

Russian Withdrawal from Syria

Intellinews reports (Intellinews) confirm others to the effect that Russian forces have begun withdrawing from Syria, following what appears to have been failed negotiations with Syria's new interim (HTS-declared) President, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

But the situation is unclear since the same report from Intellinews says that the situation “puts at risk Russia's significant military presence in Syria, including the naval base in Tartus and the Khmeimim air base near Latakia.” In other words, nothing is fixed in stone yet.

Furthermore, previous indications suggest that Turkey and even HTS had regarded a continuing US presence as a help against US-Kurdish-Israeli destabilizations. Discussions between Russia and Syria may turn on money and on how much Russia would be willing to pay to stay in Syria.

On the other hand, there were reports yesterday that suggest a military alliance has been formed between the new Syrian government and Turkey which would involve Turkey sending its forces south into Latakia, to establish permanent Turkish bases, possibly to displace Russian, therefore, in a move that might very well further enflame internal tensions within Syria, given historical Syrian resistance to the Ottoman empire. Apparently, Russian bombing during the HTS invasion of Syria killed very many of HTS’ best fighters and HTS, backed all the way by Turkey in any case, now depends on Turkey for any kind of military credibility.

Jolani - al-Sharaa’s Al Qaeda/HYS nom de guerre - wanted Russia to extradite former President Assad, but Russia has not complied. If Russia did leave Syriua, it would have to make compensatory arrangements, and until alternative sites were identified in the Mediterranean, it would have to access Russian ports via Istanbul’s Bosphorus or around the Nordic countries.

Intellinews notes that Russia could theoretically seek new bases in Libya, but that such moves could face opposition, with Turkey already reportedly moving Syrian fighters into North Africa (my italics). Russia’s Syrian bases are thought to have been crucial as key logistical nodes for Russia’s wider operations in the region and Africa (where, in the Sahel region, Russia is rapidly replacing France as external imperial meddler). In short, just as Turkey begins to forge a new Ottoman empire in Syria, it faces possible confrontation with US, Kurdish and Israeli forces there, and with Russian forces in Libya. A newly formed Syrian resistance faction, calling itself the Islamic Resistance Front in Syria (IRFS), has claimed responsibility for an attack on 31 January against Israeli occupation forces in the southern governorate of Quneitra.

In the meantime back in Syria, the illegal, terrorist al-Jolani regime continues to murder Alawites and harass Christians and other minorities. According to The Cradle, when asked about the atrocities in West Syria, al Joulani indicated that, “This is normal and may continue for two or three years.” For a head-chopping jihadi he is truly expert on such matters.

Tariffs

I don’t frequently cite the odiously newcon (remember them?) Foreign Affairs, but I thought sections of this piece by Jonathan Miller on Trump transactionalism contained a deal of wisdom (Miller), and align with my own assessment in yesterday’s posts. Is Trump such a smart chess-player, after all? I suspect he is good on the short-term, lousy on the long.

“Trump’s approach to foreign policy is rooted in a zero-sum, dealmaking mentality, in which economic leverage represents the primary tool of statecraft. Traditional diplomacy and alliance management are relegated to the sidelines in favor of an aggressive, protectionist agenda that prioritizes immediate economic gains over long-term strategic stability. Although many American allies have become accustomed to criticism from Washington over trade imbalances and defense spending, Trump is the first U.S. president in the contemporary era to translate those grievances into direct economic warfare against partners—using weapons generally reserved for Washington’s foes.

“Trump’s rhetoric makes clear that his administration views all economic relationships, including those with allies, as inherently adversarial, requiring constant renegotiation under the threat of financial penalties. This approach creates uncertainty among U.S. partners and raises concerns that Washington’s commitment to collective security and economic cooperation is contingent on short-term transactional benefits. Trump’s defenders argue that his approach is necessary to address trade imbalances and force allies to take their security commitments more seriously. But the long-term consequences of his economic belligerence have been largely negative for all involved. Steel and aluminum tariffs the Trump administration placed on Canada in 2018, for example, prompted retaliatory measures that harmed American businesses and consumers while failing to yield significant strategic gains.

“The fallout, however, goes far beyond the bottom line. Carrying out economic warfare on allies sows distrust and risks fracturing the transatlantic and Indo-Pacific security architectures that have underpinned global stability for decades. If Washington imposes tariffs on European and Asian allies, it will create a wedge that adversaries such as China and Russia will eagerly exploit. Beijing, for example, is seeking to drive a deeper divide between the U.S. and Europe by presenting itself as a more reliable economic partner. For its part, Moscow is capitalizing on transatlantic tensions to weaken NATO cohesion. The growing strategic partnership between these two authoritarian powers—cemented through military cooperation, economic agreements, and shared hostility toward the West—represents a direct challenge to the U.S.-led global order. By undermining trust with allies through indiscriminate economic aggression, Washington risks isolating itself at a time when maintaining strong, unified alliances is more critical than ever”.

Asian Allies in Disarray

In South Korea we recently witnessed an illegal and failed attempt by a sitting President, President Yoon, to impose martial law, possibly with a view to more effectivelly corralling South Korea, however reluctantly, into providing more military support for Ukraine (using the lie of North Koreans in Kursk as bait) in a context in which the parliamentary majority was against him. A similar situation is unfolding also in Taiwan, where the ruling party, the DPP, fully collaborates with US attempts to establish Taiwanese “independence” from China.

Here, in the words of a recent article in the (less odiously neocon) Foreign Policy ((FP) the ruling party’s “continuous use of violence in the legislature and rallying of the public against the opposition and the legislature is undemocratic and reminiscent of heavy-handed tactics used by regimes in partly democratic states”.

The DPP likes to claim that the the opposition is trying to create a “parliamentary dictatorship.” The DPP even seemed for a time to support South Korean President’s Yoon midnight bid to impose martial law on South Korea on December 3rd. Days later, encouraged by some DPP legislators, a pro-DPP protest movement tried to break into the Taipei legislature on December 20th while it was still in session. Although the DPP lost the legislative majority in the national elections last January, the DPP’s Lai won the presidency, but only with 40% of the vote.

A hint of what is really at stake is the government’s insistence that one of the amendments passed on Dec. 20, the proposed increase of funding for local governments at the expense of Taipei, wil undermine increased defense spending, that it argues is essential for preparing for a future conflict with China.

In the Philippines, parliament has voted to impeach Vice-President Sara Duterte following complaints about alleged corruption. President Duterte and Vice-President Marcos had presented a picture of unity when they ran for the 2022 elections, calling themselves the "UniTeam". But as the BBC (Philippines) explains, their differences on the Philippines' relationship to the US and China have became more pronounced, as encounters between Philippine and Chinese ships in disputed waters became more frequent. Marcos has pivoted the Philippines back to the US, reversing the pro-China stance of Duterte's father.

Dens of Spies

One may speculate to what extent any of these conflicts, which certainly overlap with meta-fissures of the age between the US hegemon, and China, are currently being impacted by Trump’s executive order which has placed a stop on foreign aid of the kind that USAID and the NED have for decades employed for regime-destabilization and regime-change purposes.

The stop is temporary (90 days), but pending review of these agencies’ programs and their ilk, with a general expectation that such US expenditure will be sharply reduced in the future. USAID itself has been virtually shut down, and is in the process of being folded into the State Department under Marco Rubio.

In Europe, the impacts of the stop may be reflected in discernible future prospects of color revolutionary activities (street protests and parliamentary unrest) being mounted against Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Georgia, Robert Fico in Slovakia, and President Vucic in Serbia (although commentators in Serbia, whose recent economic boom may have ignited and exposed official corruption, are divided as to whether the protests are of the typical color revolutionary stripe, or represent a more indigenous indignation).

