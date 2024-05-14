Out of Reserves, Money and Time
Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov, 38 years old head of GUR (Ukraine’s military intelligence), told the New York Times yesterday that Ukraine is essentially out of reserves. Short of men, short of weapons, essentially. Blinken is in Kiev,- to do what, exactly? More money does not conjure up either men or weapons in the countries of NATO that lack either the demogra…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.