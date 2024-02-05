Israel

For some time now I have been critical of calls for one-state and two-state solutions to the “Palestine” question - in a context of reports that even the USA and UK may call for a “Palestinian state,” in an effort (ultimately unlikely, I think) to prevent further escalation - because I do not believe that either one can possibly work in a context of Israel’s explicitly apartheid and existential hostility and its ongoing abuse (now genocidal) of the Palestinian people.

We have to acknowledge the frailty of a system of “international law” that is created by and sustained by former imperial and current hegemonic states. I find support for this view in the following recent interview by Chris Hedges of Professor Noura Erakat (Hedges and Erakat). Erakat argues that the entire legal system, predating the establishment of the state of Israel under the British mandate, is grounded in the denial of sovereignty to the Palestinian people. As theorized by Locke, the “social contract” as was later applied in the United States, is for settlers only, through the exclusion of indigenous peoples and their erasure. The British promised Palestine as a site of Jewish settlement as called for by the Balfour Declaration, which was approved by the British Parliament in 1917. The British Empire, in other words, and it was an empire - the most extensive empire the world had ever seen at this point in time (even if crumbling), and international law was a British invention for applying imperial laws which they did, greatly to their advantage and to the advantage of the French empire, in carving up the Middle East following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in World War One. Yes, after World War Two the British mandatory authorities threw up their hands in exasperation (in the face of Zionist terror) and invited the UN to solve the problem but, in the thirty previous years, the British mandate had created the conditions that basically ripened Zionist militias to the point that they felt able to establish a Jewish state themselves, “a Zionist state with a solid Jewish demographic majority that is contingent on the removal and dispossession of the original Palestinian people”.

The Palestinians made their views evident through the The Great Palestinian Revolt (Thawrat Filastin al-Kubra), 1936 until 1939, that demanded Arab independence and the end of the policy of open-ended Jewish immigration and land purchases with the stated goal of establishing a "Jewish National Home.” The British, with 200,000 troops, also armed the Jewish settlers and even though the revolt led to a more nuanced British attitude to Palestine, this enlightenment did not survive World War 2, and weakened Palestine’s ability to resist Zionism after 1945.

Here is an excerpt:

““Time and time again,” the human rights attorney, Noura Erakat, writes, “we see evidence of the laws assumed insignificance in the dispossession of Palestinians. Great Britain remained committed to establishing a Jewish national homeland and Palestine, despite its legal duties as the mandatory power to shepherd local Arab peoples to independence. The permanent mandates commission remained committed to the incorporation of the Balfour Declaration into the mandate for Palestine in contravention of the covenant of the League of Nations, which in discussing the dispossession of the communities formally belonging to the Turkish empire, stated that the wishes of these communities must be a primary consideration.”

“The United Nations proposed a partition of Palestine without legal consultation and in disregard of the existing populations wellbeing and development, which the same covenant had declared to be a sacred trust of civilization. Zionist militias established Israel by force without regard to the partition plans stipulated borders.”

“The United Nations accepted Israel as a member despite the state’s violation of the non-discrimination clauses of the partition plan and of the UN’s own condition that Israel permit the return of forcibly displaced Palestinian refugees. The very origins of the Palestinian Israeli conflict,” Erakat continues, “suggests that it is characterized by outright lawlessness and yet few conflicts have been as defined by astute attention to law and legal controversy as this one.”

Iran

The current threat of World War as I argued in a recent post has to do with a multi-pronged counterrevolutionary movement by the USA against most of the rest of the world in defense of US Hegemony and US-led Monopoly Capitalism. One prong of the currently three-pronged elements of the counterrevolution (NATO against Russia over Ukraine; US support for its First Consul in the Middle East, Israel, against Iran; NATO against China over Taiwan) has to do with the longstanding lust of Neocons for the dismantling of Iran.

They hate Iran mainly because it sits on one of the world’s greatest pools of oil; because, under Mossadegh in the early 1950s, Iran began to insist that Americans and British return a slightly higher rate of return (16%) to Iran for the oil wealth that they extracted from Iran (and which in the case of the British this helped British socialists to rebuild after World War 2 and establish the National Health Service); because, in 1979, the Iranian people united to get rid of the US-British scourage of the Shah of Iran that had been imposed on them following the Anglo-American coup against Mossadegh in 1953; because Iranian independence shocked and embarrassed the USA and also required them to find a new US First Consul in the Middle East, namely Israel; because Iran survived a US-backed 7 year war against it launched by Saddam Hussein, 1980-1987; because Iran has a nuclear energy program that Israeli and Anglo-American propaganda has always tried to mischaracterize as a nuclear weapons program; and because the West lusts after Iran’s wealth.

The Gaza uprising, which may yet prove to be a false flag operation but which has, in any case, created instability in Israel and a pretext for further American and British intervention in the Middle East to help Israel carry out genocide in Gaza, to establish a heavy military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea that is deeply provocative of Arab and Islamic strates across the region, and has inspired what the US claims are Shia’ militia attacks on illegal US bases in Iraq and Syria. To these, the US and Britain are currently responding with multiple (hundreds of) missile strikes against what they claim are Iranian assets in Iraq and Syria and against Shia militia in Syria, Iraq and the Lebanon, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Do not forget that Israel, with full US complicity, has been illegally bombing and killing Iranians and Syrians for many years, even after the supposed US-instigated “civil war” in Syria came to an end (with important aid to Damascus from both Russia and Iran). The US insists on calling robust, indepedent Shia movements such as Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen, “Iranian proxies,” on account of modest funding by Iran to these forces (Iran also provided modest funding to Hamas, a Sunni movement). It is quite clear that these movements are not ordered about by Tehran.

Speaking recently with Amy Goodman of Democracy Now!, Yemeni expert Helen Lackner (Lackner) likewise undermines the myth that Houthis (Ansah Allah) are Iranian proxies. The Houthis represent a branch of Shi’ism, the Zaydis, who have positioned themselves against Sunni Salafi fundamentalism (which the West has so often exploited and manipulated to fulfil their regime-change activities in Syria, Libya, Chechnya and elsewhere, extending even to involvement with Al Qaeda and ISIS when it suits them). They opposed the (majority Sunni) theocratic regime of President Ali Abdullah Saleh 2004-2010 through six wars and ultimately took over the capital Sanaa in 2014 which prompted the intervention of Saudia Arabia and the UAE, backed by the US and other usual suspects. The Houthis ultimately survived this intervention. Iranian finance was insignificant at the beginning of this history but grew over time and includes help in updating weaponry that the Houthis have previously acquired from Russia and, through the armories of Ali Abdullah, the USA.

Houthi threats in the Red Sea are exclusively targeted against Israeli, US and British shipping and are expressly linked to continuation by Israel of its genocide in Gaza. The ships of other nations are not threatened. Houthi threats (not hugely compelling given that the nearest a Houthi missile has got to a US warship is as much as a mile) are not about intercepting global trade, but about trying to stop a genocide.

Ukraine

Dima of the Military Summary channel reported early today, Monday February 5, that Zelenskiy continues to pressure Zaluzhnyi into leaving his position as Commander-in-Chief - he is also a leading Banderite - something which Zaluzhnyi is now more prepared to do, given the imminent fall of Avdiivka (Ukraine’s most fortified settlement) to Russia along the combat line, something with which Zaluzhnyi does not wish to be associated.

But how can he avoid that fate, other than by blaming Zelenskiy for persevering in Avdiivka even after Zaluzhnyi had told the world he expected it to fall to Russia within weeks or months? Zaluzhnyi has previously been reported by Seymour Hersh as having entered into negotiations of some kind with Russian military leader Gerasimov, but the likelihood that these figures would be entrusted to engage in such talks in isolation from their leaderships or would taken any such initiaitve is, to my mind, very slim. Zaluzhnyi has also been mentioned as a potential figure in backchannel Ukrainian talks with the US, something that is a good deal more plausible, but would not have helped defuse tension between Zelenskiy and Zaluzhnyi. If Zaluzhnyi does resign or allow himself to be dismissed, he may yet head the opposition, possibly in collaboration with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (architect of Ukrainian betrayal of the Minsk agreements), standing against Zelenskiy if and even Ukraine emerges from martial law and stages elections.

Zelenskiy is also seeking to purge sigifnificant numbers of those he no longer trusts from their positions across the political and military domains, at the same time as he is seeking passage through the Ukrainian legislature of an extension of military rule for a further period up until the end of May by which time Zelenskiy’s Presidency will no longer be constitutional (one expects he has a plan to overcome that hurdle). Mark Sleboda on the Real Politick reports that Zelenskiy is threatening to purge the “entire military and political leadership of Kiev.” Doubtless, many will be accused of corruption: corruption will be a plausible charge in a great many cases, but corruption is also a standard pretext for dismissal in political shenanigans in Ukraine.

There are reports that Zelenskiy has visited Robotyne in an effort to raise morale among his troops. There were similar reports that he visited Bakhmut this time last year, but then Bakhmut still fell to Russia, and that he visited Avdiivka before the end of the year, but now Avdiivka looks like it is about the fall. As for Robotyne, Russian forces are again biting at the southern end of the settlement in prelude to what is likely to be a ground operation before the Spring.

The mobilization legislation, even after debate over several months, is still in limbo. But Dima reports (I have yet to see confirmation) that there is a plan to mobilize the country’s police forces (something that the police will doubtless resist) to fight on the combat lines, while replacements for the police will come from NATO countries including Poland and the United Kingdom. One wonders how Ukrainian citizens will react to foreign policing.

In the US, Senate Democrats today presented their $100+billion bill for sending aid to Ukraine and Israel and the Border, a bill which Republican House leader Mike Johnson has described as “dead in the water,” given his party’s hostility to any further funding for Ukraine and Trump’s expressed hostility to any deal on Ukraine that uses the border as a counter. Failure of the Democrats to drive through its bid to resume funding to Ukraine will not be compensated by the EU’s recent decision to supply Ukraine with $54 billion over four years and by small trickles of funds from individual countries such as a new $1 billion commitment from Germany.

On the battlefields, Ukraine’s General Sirsky has claimed to be focusing on the deployment of forces towards Kupyansk, where Russian forces, at 40,000, are twice the strength as Ukrainian. This area is very likely to be the site for a major Russian offensive in the near future. To the north, Wagner-trained Belarussian forces are concentrating on their side of the border, possibly in preparation for a manouver with Russia to impose a13+ kilometer buffer or demilitarization zone along the northern border. Alexander Mercouris, in his broadcast today, considers that the end point to this combat may be much closer than he has previously entertained. The power struggle in Kiev is indicative of a fateful, disastrous outcome. If Ukraine is running out of shells, he wonders, how can it possibly defend Kupyansk or other cities or settlements under heavy Russian pressure?