OPCW and Empire in Europe, Latin America, Palestine and the USA
I recommend subscribers check out the following:
Imperial Capture
Brazil raises the Douma Deception at the OPCW Executive Council
I follow the OPCW case - in which Piers Robinson’s efforts to expose corruption have been exemplarary - because I believe it is a prime example of neocon “capture” (or should we just say, US Empire “capture”) of UN agencies, a phenomenon that has previously tainted the IAEA and, in the current conflict over the Strait of Hormuz, the IMO.
Palestine
The Man Who Walked Toward the “Yellow Line” in Gaza—and the Son He Carried With Him
One or more horror stories out of Gaza every single day. The mainstream ignores them. We cannot forget or overlook.
“The Moment Ahmad Raised His Hands, an Israeli Soldier Shot Him in the Head”: Israel Kills 11th WCK Worker in Gaza
Another one
Israel Is Murdering Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
And another
Trump’s Army
ICE killer remains free as witnesses to Houston shooting are held in immigrant prison
While in the US, a never-ending murder spree by Trump’s own army.
European War-Mongering
Berlin’s CDU-SPD government turns German capital into a centre of war production
German government declares war on the working class with radical austerity reforms
The Empire in South America
Brazil
Lula government officially acknowledges threat of US military aggression against Brazil
Chile
Chile’s Carabineros repress, detain health workers protesting budget cuts
Chile’s “opposition” outflanks the right from the right: The bipartisan consolidation of a police state
Colombia