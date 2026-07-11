I recommend subscribers check out the following:

Imperial Capture

Brazil raises the Douma Deception at the OPCW Executive Council

(Robinson)

I follow the OPCW case - in which Piers Robinson’s efforts to expose corruption have been exemplarary - because I believe it is a prime example of neocon “capture” (or should we just say, US Empire “capture”) of UN agencies, a phenomenon that has previously tainted the IAEA and, in the current conflict over the Strait of Hormuz, the IMO.

Palestine

The Man Who Walked Toward the “Yellow Line” in Gaza—and the Son He Carried With Him

(Drop Site)

One or more horror stories out of Gaza every single day. The mainstream ignores them. We cannot forget or overlook.

“The Moment Ahmad Raised His Hands, an Israeli Soldier Shot Him in the Head”: Israel Kills 11th WCK Worker in Gaza

(Countercurrents)

Another one

Israel Is Murdering Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya

(Popularresistance)

And another

Trump’s Army

ICE killer remains free as witnesses to Houston shooting are held in immigrant prison

(WSWS)

While in the US, a never-ending murder spree by Trump’s own army.

European War-Mongering

Berlin’s CDU-SPD government turns German capital into a centre of war production

(WSWS)

German government declares war on the working class with radical austerity reforms

(WSWS)

The Empire in South America

Brazil

Lula government officially acknowledges threat of US military aggression against Brazil

(WSWS)

Chile

Chile’s Carabineros repress, detain health workers protesting budget cuts

(WSWS)

Chile’s “opposition” outflanks the right from the right: The bipartisan consolidation of a police state

(WSWS)

Colombia

Colombian President Petro accused of “coup” by Trump-backed president-elect

(WSWS)

Colombia’s Left After The 2026 Election

(Populasresistance)