Ukraine

As Russia continued with its summer offensive in the Sumy region (still continuing, by the way, despite initial concerns that Ukraine had interrupted Russia’s logistical support for this operation), Ukraine escalated its own, less conventional warfare over the past few days, (1) with terrorist attacks on two or more bridges in Bryansk; (2) the launch of drone swarms over Russia - of which one may have endangered the helicopter in which Russian president Putin was flying over Kursk - a tactic that may have been intended to reduce the effectivness of Russian air defenses ahead of later, more focused drone swarms; (3) the cutting of electricity supplies in Kherson and Zapporizhzhia; and then (4) with drone attacks from within Russian territory against five airfields to hit strategic, nuclear-capable bombers; (5) and yet again, with its third attack on the Kerch bridge.

One of the Bryansk bridge attacks hit a civilian train. Russian air defenses blocked all but two of the attacks on airfields, and although Ukraine claimed that over 40 bombers were impacted, the more plausible figure is between 5 and 12, and some of the damaged craft are reparable. The attack on the Kerch bridge did not destroy the bridge, and traffic has been restored. Now that Russia has restored rail connections between Crimea and the mainland, the importance of the Kerch bridge is today much reduced, in any case.

Ukraine’s attacks may have simply been a response to what must have been widely anticipated would be the lack of substantial progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul yesterday, where formal talks lasted a little over an hour, although a prior meeting between the two principals of the delegations reportedly lasted for two and a half hours.

The attacks may have been intended as a demonstration of Ukrainian capability, a pitch, as it were, for continuing European and US support for Ukraine admist concerns that following what has proven to be the predictable damp squib of the talks, Trump would “walk away,” possibly depriving Ukraine of further US weapons and intelligence support, even if Trump decides he will impose further sanctions on Russia. Most analysts suspect considerable Western intelligence involvement in the attacks.

It has been debated whether Trump himself had advance knowledge of the drone attacks on Russian stratefic nuclear defense, even if other parties may have been informed or even participant.

That Trump had warned that something bad would happen to Russia in the event that no deal satisfactory to the Americans was achieved in Istanbul suggests foreknowledge. That the attacks occurred before the talks had begun could suggest not simply foreknowledge but a very malign deception on the part of Trump, OR this could suggest that, perhaps after all, he had no foreknowledge, or knowledge of anything specific, at least.

Lack of foreknowledge could be indicated by a remark of Lt. Col. Wilkerson’s to the effect that Trump does not attend intelligence briefings but delegates this task to his vice-president, Vance. This last is something Trump’s critics consider a dereliction of presidential duty and an indicator that he will eventually lose control over this own government or that perhaps has already lost control, if indeed Ukraine did launch the attacks and the Deep State encouraged or connived at them without informing the president.

Western nations and now, at last, the White House, are saying that they were not given advance notice of the attacks by Ukraine. They could of course all be lying - no big surprise, there - or they could be covering up for, or formally ignorant of, a covert operation conducted by their various intelligence agencies of whose details leaders were not totally cognizant.

The seriousness of these considerations is deeply aggravated by the fact that the targeted airfields were components of Russia’s nuclear triad. Ukraine, in other words, fired at targets that held nuclear weapons, and fired at nuclear-capable bombers whose security should have been guaranteed by the still-extant START treaty between Russia and the US. The US has either been shown to have lost control over its ally, Ukraine and perhaps of its allies in Europe, and/or it has been shown to be an ineffectual and/or uncaring guardian of its treaty obligations on matters of nuclear defense that theoretically call for the highest standards of probity.

Russia appears to have been caught off-guard by the drone swarms. Although it was able to destroy an attacking naval-drone, the damage inflicted on one of the pillars of the Kerch bridge suggests that Russia still has a long way to go to re-establish its supremacy in the Black Sea even as its freedom of manouver in the Baltic Sea is under pressure.

Russia appears to have been too easily taken in (yet again) by the unseriousness of Western powers with respect to honoring treaty obligations and has therefore endangered its own security by taking insufficient care of its nuclear bomber fleet.

That the US cannot be trusted, either through malevolence or incompetence, to honor treaties governing global security, is an extremely worrying development that undermines virtually all foundations of mutual respect between nuclear powers.

At a time when the Trump administration is talking of developing a multi trillion dollar “golden globe” nuclear defense for the USA, the message to Russia may be to strike selected sensitive targets now rather than later.

That the Istanbul talks happened at all is perhaps remarkable, given the circumstances. Ukraine stuck to its insistence on a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in a memorandum based on the Kellogg plan (one which Witkoff carried to Moscow with the intention of presenting it to Putin a few weeks ago, but Putin refused to see him).

Perhaps remarkably, Russia’s position as demonstrated in the memorandum it presented to Ukraine, had only hardened slightly from previous iterations. Essentially. it was still possible on Monday for Ukraine to accept a deal that would have taken only Crimea and the four oblasts, provided that these would be recognized as Russian by the international community (by means of a vote in the UNSC).

The agreement did not even mention what might happen in the case of CD a part of Crimea that Russia occupies but actually falls within the Mykolaiv oblast, or to the North East of Kharkiv which Russia occupies and from which it is rapidly advancing, or the buffer zone that Russia is establishing in Sumy.

In effect it was the other conditions, that Ukraine would have disliked even more and that would have made its acceptance of the Russian position impossible - matters like lifting martial law and holding general elections, demobilizing in the event of a ceasefire along front lines, agreeing not even to host a temporary presence of foreign troops on Ukrainian territory - conditions which Ukraine cannot accept because it has no genuine plans for a cessation of hostilities, in any case.

But Monday was probably a Russian ultimatum, and the conditions in future will surely be more onerous, extending - as I have frequently argued here - to pretty much the entirety of the former Ukraine east of the Dnieper, plus Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odessa.

At present, therefore, there seems little reason to expect a ceasefire or meaningful negotiations any time soon. Some form of major Russian retaliation for the weekend’s airfield attacks would seem to be necessary if Putin is to sustain his high level of popularity within Russia and address the growing sense of urgency in Russian public opinion for more decisive Russian action to finish the war in Russia’s favor.

Russia’s national security council will likely continue to restrain itself against taking action directly against the US or the European powers although there must surely be voices urging severe punishment on the most culpable parties including the EU Commission, Britain, France and Germany. Russia’s principal focus will continue to advance along all front lines in a manner that both serves to demonstrate the reality of territorial advantage, however modest, and a relentless continuation of a war of attrition in which the stronger side must ultimately win regardless of whether the losing side is just Ukraine or the West.

In Sumy, Dima of the Military Summary Channel reports that Russian forces have taken Andriivka and Oleksivka, Novostiantynivka and Kostianytnivka, have taken full control over Novomykolaivka, are moving on Mala Korchativka and moving south from Bilovody. This represents most of the first line of defense of the Ukrainian forces. The next line of defense runs from Khotin to Ivolzhanske, Kyonytsia, and Marine, only ten to fifteen kilometers from the city of Sumy itself. If Ukraine takes this second line then the game is up for Sumy and its population would need to be evacuated to Kiev. West of this area, however, along the border, Ukraine is making efforts to attack the Russian settlements of Tyotkino, Popova-Lezhachi, Krasnooktysbrsky and Voitne, suggesting that Ukraine is attempting to forestall an otherwise likely second Russian advance into Sumy.

Further south and east, Russian forces continue to be very active along both sides of the Oskil river near Kupyansk, are approaching the cities of Lyman and Siversk from multiple directions, and moving in various directions westwards from the recently conquered settlement of Chasiv Yar, in directions that include Markove, Novomarkove, Kostantynivka, Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka.

The significance of the events in Ukraine this past weekend and in Istanbul have yet to play out. Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Yermak, is due to visit Washington this week where he may try to impress upon Trump the stubborness of Russia, the need to impose new sanctions on Russia and to renew provision of arms and intelligence to Ukraine.

I expect that Europe will continue to encourage Zelenskiy to stand firm against Washington pressure to come to terms with Russia and to continue to escalate the conflict with the sending of Taurus missiles from Germany to Ukraine, continuing European intelligence collaboration with Ukraine in fashioning headline-grabbing tales of Ukrainian derring-do, and staging some kind of pre-invasion NATO force in Romania.

There are multiple question-marks over the solidity of Europe’s otherwise strong posture of aggression. Among these perhaps the most important is whether, if US support for Ukraine does decline significantly, Europe is as serious as it wants the world to believe in compensating for a US departure. For the moment, the rhetoric is noisy, but it is coming from increasingly discredited politicians governing weak economies. The victory of a pro-European president (Dan) in Romania is a significant positive, though I have yet to see much information about how this is being exploited by France. The election of Nawrocki as President of Poland is a potential negative, given that Nawrocki’s party, the PiS, has opposed the European Commission in the recent past, is very likely to block Prime Minister Tusk’s pro-war agenda and to destabilize Tusk’s fragile coalition. Although it is Tusk who attends EU summits, Nawrocki will add pressure to tone down Polish support for Ukraine, and oppose Ukraine’s admission to NATO (which hardly seems a likely possibility at present).

Iran

The situation is highly unstable. An Aixos report that the US may be prepared for Iran to enrich uranium to a very low percentage appears to have been denied by Trump who, in recent comments, has not only said he does not want to see any Iranian enrichment at all, but that he needs a deal which will allow the US to send in its own inspectors (in addition to UN inspectors) who can go anywhere they want, shut down whatever they need, blow up whatever they need. (A view, needless to say, that fully vindicates the perception of a Western civilization that has turned looney). That recent IAEA statements have grown less relaxed about Iran as a perceived “threat” warns me not that Iran has actually become more of a threat but that the insidiuous politicization of the IAEA (remember the IPCW?) contiues.

The deteriorating situation in Syria and the creeping expansion of Israel in southern Syria may be a shaping factor in Israeli propensity to stage an attack on Iran at this time. Israel’s priority is likely to take maximum advantage of the current chaos to extend Israel’s effective territory, in part by allying with the Druze under Tarif in the Golan Heights against Lebanese Druze leader Jumblat, and with the Kurds, with scarcely any push-back whatsoever from anyone other than Turkey, still a NATO power.

The government of terrorist leader Ahmed Sl-Sharaa (aka al-Jolani) has little control over the country beyond Damascus, and can be pressured by the US to join the Abraham Accords in favor of normalization with Israel.

The fractiousness of 150 armed groups in Syria (of which one is ISIS) will not permit stability in the forseeable future. The greatest protector of Syrian minorities was the Alawite government of the Bashad dynasty whose weakness stemmed from a complicated relationship over time between the Alawites and the French occupying power between 1921 and 1946. The Alawites offered protection of minorities against the extremist elements of Sunni Islam and even supported a movement, the Baath party, that stood for socialist, Arab unity, but those elements were prone to being used by external anti-Soviet enemies of the regime. What could have been and to some limited extent was a sense of Sh’ite unity between Iran and Syria (consolidated by Hezbollah support for Assad), was also clouded by an Iranian Shi’ite view of the Alawites as a non-orthodox sect of (Twelver) Shi’ite Islam.

China

If we should continue to regard the three principal fronts in the war for sustained US hegemony against the Global Majority, and I think we should, as being Ukraine, Iran and China, with China being the greatest of these, then the replacement of the disgraced former President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, by Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, is relatively good news in as much as in the past Lee has stood for less subservience to Washington, friendlier relations with China, North Korea and Russia, and has wanted to avoid entangling South Korea in the proxy conflict between the US and China over Taiwan.

As for the US hegemony that all this warfare justifies in the eyes of US Congress and its sponsors (not the people), it is looking more cracked by the day, ever more trapped in a bubble of billionaire comfort, with the coming passage of Trump’s bill to sustain big tax reductions for the billionaire class, massively increase the country’s already unsustainable debt, and cut medical support for the poor, while Trump’s tariff policy will protect the sclerotic US corporate class from competition, increase prices and inflation, weaken US credibility internationally and undermine the support of its allies.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).