…..According to Trump in his recent interview with the NYT.

So that’s helpful. Seven plus billion people on the planet can breathe a sigh of relief that things are so simple going forward.

I could recommend you view the movie Nuremberg for a lesson not so much about German Nazis but about preparing for the challenge that faces us in the present. The challenge will not present itself in the same uniforms.

I have an erratic schedule this weekend but hope to be able to provide something more substantial early next week.