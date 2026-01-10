Only Trump’s “morality” and his “mind” are necessary for the conduct of international affairs
…..According to Trump in his recent interview with the NYT.
So that’s helpful. Seven plus billion people on the planet can breathe a sigh of relief that things are so simple going forward.
I could recommend you view the movie Nuremberg for a lesson not so much about German Nazis but about preparing for the challenge that faces us in the present. The challenge will not present itself in the same uniforms.
