Highly significant developments unfolding in West Asia and, to a lesser extent, Russia and Ukraine. I shall have to reduce my commentaries to shorter and less predictable posts over the next two weeks. Even as the world burns I must return my focus to the more quotidian pressures of book proofing that rudely demand attention.

In the last few hours we have seen effective Iranian strikes on UAE aluminum plants, Bahraini oil refineries, similar energy assets in Kuwait, and various targets in Dubai. Attacks involve drones and cruise missiles. A US E3 Sentry has been hit in a strike on a Saudi airfield, and an AWACS has reportedly been brought down. These strikes serve notice to the US and Israel of sustained Iranian capacity for harm even as sufficient US forces arrive in the area for the launch of a ground offensive of some kind (but we do not know of what kind).

Israel escalates its invasion of Lebanon. One might have thought that this tiny vessel of imperial might would have had enough on its hands with murdering and injuring defenseless Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and fighting what could easily become a full scale war with Iran. But no, Lebanon is apparently very important for the Greater Israel project. Besides, if Israel loses control of its northwest it becomes more vulnerable as Israelis vacate the territory.

There are nightly exchanges of hundreds of drones between Russia and Ukraine. My general impression is that numerous drones on both sides get through air defenses (in Russia the Leningrad region appears more vulnerable than some others), that Russian drones are superior, there are more of them and that Russian air defenses overall are more effective. For Russia, the Odessa region is one major target of interest, because of its significance as a Black Sea port, the presence there of Western troops and personnel, and because it may figure prominently in Zelenskiy’s plan to import oil directly from Gulf states using unconventional routes, in return for Ukrainian intelligence on drones.

Zelenskiy is calling attention to the threat of Russia’s plans for its own Starlink system of low orbiting satellites for guiding drones more precisely to their targets, a development with consequences for both Ukrainian and Iranian wars. He is pushing his Western sponsors to consider attacks on such satellites, something which would naturally extend the war into space.

Expect updates.