A power and internet outage in my area yesterday sent out my wife and I to seek relief at our local Playhouse showing of a movie that received its LA premiere as recently as September 8. With Di Caprio, Penn, Del Toro and Regina Hall, we can safely call it “star studded.” Suspiciously dodgy at the ideological level (substituting a paradigm of racism - almost understandable given a background, unhinted at in the movie itself, of the rise of the Global South - for global social class mobilization), the main fantasy here is of an organized revolutionary spirit in the USA, one that in reality the US culture of actual extreme militarism has to pretend exists (in the form of Antifa) in order to justify its claims on the nation’s power and wealth (we will see evidence of this militarism in Hegseth’s meeting with his 800 Generals in a few days’ time) and its intolerance for real freedom of speech and real democracy. There is also a flattering, even hopeful appeal to the idea of a unified front between former and present radicals. The empathic recognition of our multi-cultural reality (no SoCal Asians, as I recall - significant defect) in the age of ICE was welcome. And there is something hauntingly, alarmingly American about fast cars, guns and death in the deserts of the South West.

This was, in its clumsy, twisted, Hollywood way, a call to revolution. But a call sadly offered to us in an actual world that is largely overtaken not by authentic grassroots revolutions but sinister, colored revolutions on behalf of the Hegemon. Brian Berletic of New Atlas is one of the very few of what I loosely regard as the sensible alternative media commentariate who constantly reminds us of that. Being based in Thailand he is in a good position, geopolitically, to keep his eye on developments in Asia and recently reported on how, in the space of one month, there have been significant outbursts of so-called “pro-democracy,” and “anti-corruption” movements in Nepal (successfully replacing a regime), Indonesia and the Philippines. All flying the same flags, all of them with very easily traceable roots of sponsorship to the US-based, CIA-linked National Endowment for Democracy and the George Soros Open Society and comparable benefactors, and whose media, while describing themselves as “independent,” turn out to be paid for by USAID and similar Western paymasters.

In the recent past we have seen how such movements have successfully brought about regime change in Bangladesh and Thailand and threatened to do so in Japan and South Korea. Essentially the same NED-scented playbooks were drivers of regime change or attempted regime change in many nations of the former Soviet Union including Georgia, Armenia, and Kazakhstan and during the “Arab Spring,” including Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Syria and Iran. In the case of four of these five countries, there is now more autocracy and far less democracy than there was then. Iran is the exception because Iran was never brought down by a colored revolution.

On the subject of colored revolutions we should not of course, forget Kiev in 2014 - where the the real “beginning” of the crisis in Ukraine lies in US-paid and instigated Maidan anti-corruption protests hijacked by Ukraine’s neo-Nazi movements, though not actually representing the very origin of that narrative, whose earliest days must be traced to the West’s NATO-ever-eastwards trajectory and even further back to British imperial lust for the destabilization of Russia leading up to the nineteenth century Crimean War and, before then, the Napoleonic wars.

With respect to Ukraine, as we know, Trump is in reality withdrawing from Ukraine to allow the US time to breath, take stock, to rebuild its inventories of weapons and to focus on its upcoming confrontations - using Israel as proxy - in Iran, against China (where, in Taiwan, it is unable, at the moment, even to keep up with its promises of weapons, having sent so many of these to Ukraine), against Veneuzuela (to reduce Chinese influence in Latin America) and at home, where the judgment of the World Socialist Web Site, at least, is that Trump is preparing for the consolidation of a dictatorship. This is not so much a transition away from democracy as a transition from “democratic plutocracy” (where every billionaire has the same chance to become even wealthier) towards one-man rule.

Wars against Iran and against Venezuela may be a matter of weeks away. Both may invoke and provoke the engagement against the US of both China and Russia. Both China and India need the oil exports of Iran and Venezuela, and they also need the oil exports of Russia.

In the trade we call this “World War Three.”

It is Anderson’s choice of title (One Battle After Another) that best captures the zeitgeist and the tragedy of our time. This is the most outstanding motif of US history since its foundation, but even for this war-mongering colossus the pace has sharply accelerated since the 1990s, with dire consequences for the world in general and for most Americans as well.

If Trump withdraws from Ukraine (claiming as he does that Ukraine is “winning” the war), therefore, this is not for any peace-loving purpose but it is to be better prepared for other wars. In some ways the effectual withdrawal of the US could be escalatory in the sense that Trump appears to be giving the Ukrainians carte blanche to use American weapons in any way that they choose (assuming they or the Europeans can afford a continuing supply). And even the war in Ukraine, Trump intends, will be paid for not so much by the US (which accounts for three quarters of NATO expenditure) but by the Europeans through their purchases of American weapons to send to Ukraine. The greatest mystery of the war, as I said in my most recent post, is why the Europeans feel themselves so compelled to follow this suicidal logic.

They are staging the most ridiculus false flags, even putting M16 (their likely progenitor) to shame for failure of imagination: rickety or decoy drones fired by Ukraine over Polish and Romanian territory; armies of drones sent to Danish airports that even the Danish minister of defense believes had nothing to do with Russia; alleged 12-minute incursions of Russian MiGs over an uninhabited Latvian rock that the Russian MoD denies ever happened; threats to Russia that European powers will shoot down Russian jets if they fly over NATO airspace (doubling down on the likely lie, disseminated further by Bloomberg today, that such violations had occurred). And so on, and on.

But the US is deeply unimpressed. A US representative was not even present in Moscow when European powers went to the Defense Ministry today to complain about these ridiculous fairy stories.

Europe is so desperate for the US to be involved in the war with Russia over Ukraine that it would prefer to initiate an actual World War Three than to come up with alternative solutions for a long term peace with an enemy who has clearly never ever even intended or shown evidence of intent to move beyond the Dnieper, let alone advance on Lvov and then Poland. Europeans are looking to cause trouble for Russia by attacking Transnistria, and to keep propping up a pro European president of Moldava (committed to pushing for EU membership for Moldova) regardless of whether she wins or loses this coming weekend’s election. Anything to stop Russia. Anything to entice the US back into the fray. Because without the US, Europe is exposed as a paper tiger, revealing a vulnerability that could even help create the night monsters that Europe so much pretends to fear and may now actually have to be afraid of.

In Romania, European troops stand poised to march to Odessa and confront Russia to the east. In Odessa, French and British troops (in or out of their or anyone else’s uniform) wait to greet the incursion. In the north, Zelenskiy (given a green light this week by Trump to continue to “win” the war) plans an attack towards Russia’s Belgorod which he hopes may provide a distraction from the destabilization in the south west, but which will likely become even a worse fiasco than the devastating Kursk escapade over a year ago, and from Russia’s actual advances in Vovchansk, Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Konstsantynivka, Pokrovsk, Huliapolia and Zapporizhzhia.

A crisis in Moldova is heating up; in the meantime, Poland is closing borders with Belarus; Belarus is taking delivery of Oreshnik missiles from Russia (to be fired by Russian operatives); Russian and Ukrainian troops are concentrating close to the Russian-Kharkiv borders.

This is hardly a conflict that looks like it is on the verge of being extinguished. Russia is taking blows from Ukraine drone strikes on its refineries and from Ukrainian acts of sabotage against energy facilites, and these appear to be causing shortages of gasoline and a rise in prices in many parts of Russia.

This source of economic pressure is far more real, I believe, than the causes for Russia’s allegedly proximate economic collapse that Western experts at the Bell and in similar venues constantly assure us is just around the corner. They are unconcerned, apparently, by the accelerating chances of both economic and political collapse of Western countries such as Britain, France and Germany, or by the evident insufficiency of their weapons: the French-German fifth generation fighter jet project, for example, is on the brink of collapse while China works on the sixth generation. These sources tell us of high interest rates, high inflation, rising prices, lower economic growth, lower tax receipts. In reality, Russia is successfully reducing real inflation (possibly to as low as 4% by the end of 2026), bringing down interest rates (to as low as 8% in 2026) which will push down prices and re-stimulate economic growth and push up tax receipts.

Europe seems to need the appearance of Russian weakness to persuade itself that its own inflexible, doubling-down on a policy of aggression that must inevitably lead to a resort to nuclear strike(s), makes some kind of sense. But it doesn’t.

On Israel, Trump has said he will not allow Israel to annexe the West Bank, possibly in a gesture of acknowledgment of the statements of many US allies in recent days that they have moved to recognize Palestinian statehood. The West Bank as Trump most know is the only real option for the location of a Palestinian state. In reality, the West Bank’s three million Palestinians have already been forced to cede to the illegal penetration of their territory by 800,000 State-backed, well-resourced and better-armed settlers. The prospects for two separate states of Israel and Palestine to survive side by side are so poor that the only realistic alternative objective must be the dismantling of the Israeli state and the reinvention of the entire region in a manner that is transparent, inclusive and democratic.

Trump’s word carries no weight. Only his deeds. His deeds are to play the role of utter subservience to Netanyanu, and to enable Israel to continue the genocide in Gaza and the enlargement of Israel to parts or all of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran. Trump is proposing a solution in which Hamas gives up all the hostages (as though it would give up one of its very few potent cards), withdraws its forces and abjures any goverance role in Gaza, while Israel continues to flatten Gaza city, and to execute and murder, without cause, dozens and sometimes hundreds of Palestinian men, women and children each day.

And he wants none other than the totally discredited former British prime minister, Tony Blair, to lead a new governance authority in Gaza.

There is no scenario in international law in which all this is less than a massive war crime.

Another US-Israel attack on Iran is widely anticipated, even taken for granted. The time is right for Israel:

*it follows the E3 (Britain, France and Germany) initiation of “snapback” UN sanctions on the false pretext that Iran is out of compliance with the terms of the defunct JCPOA agreement;

*it distracts attention from the horrow of Israel’s genocide in Gaza;

*it proposes to strike Iran at a time when Iranian pilots and servicemen still receive training in Russia in the handling of S400 air defense systems and in flying Russian MiG 29s and Suhoi 35s in programs that need one to two years’ duration;

*before Iran has any intention of acquiring or developing a nuclear warhead (even though it is reconstructing centrifuge production capacity at Natanz and, more significantly, may have access to the Pakistani nuclear umbrella following the Saudi-Pakistani military alliance signed a few days ago;

*Hezbollah is crippled in Lebanon and Syria;

*while Syria’s new but illegal, terrorist president is pliable to Israeli demands;

*while the US is enjoying new access to an Armenian-Azerbaijan corridor to the north; and when Russia is still fighting in Ukraine.

In short, Iran is looking far from impregnable and its capacity to strike back at Israel may be weaker than before the 12-day war. Maybe some kind of delay in Netanyahu’s declared determination to “finish the job” in Gaza might provide Isrsael and its allies some diplomatic cover for new agression.