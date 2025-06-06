One of the most insidious of propaganda narratives of our present time is that some of the most popular political parties in Europe are “extremist” and possibly deserving of being criminalized and suppressed. Yes there are certainly elements within these parties that I find revolting. I see revolting politicians in virtually all political parties (Senators Graham and Blumenthal come to mind in the US context). But I do not find evidence that these supposed “extremist” parties are any more extremist than the so-called “centrist” parties that want to suppress the “extremists.” The so-called “centrists” want war with Russia that may very well lead to annihilation of the human species; they cozy up with a country that is certainly the most corrupt of Europe, whose President and government holds power without electoral legitimacy and which is heir to a neo-Nazi regime that seized power with US money in 2014. These “centrists” with extraordinarily reckless profligacy throw their nations’ wealth at this illegal regime for goodness’ knows what unsavory reasons. Their own economies are in pathetic stagnation or worse. They have added to their countrymen’s woes without consultation with supposedly humanitarian immigration policies that result from their feckless neocon wars of destabilization. They are deeply implicated in Israeli genocide. Their leaders like Merz, Macron and Starmer are warmongering agents of…who exactly?? The answer leads nowhere good.