Bluff or Serious?

Is all this a WMD deception, asks Alaistair Crooke in an interview with Judge Napolitano, or is it bluff, when referring to the steady, apparent, escalation of the conflict initiated by NATO against Russia over Ukraine-as-pretext. Does anyone really know whether it is bluff, is it serious, is it simply reckless?

Crooke is talking in particular about British and French threats to give Ukraine the green light to use Western long-range missiles aiming at targets deep in the mainland of Russia? Others who take this line include new NATO members Sweden and Finland. And of course the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg. And Poland, whose fanatically anti-Russian foreign minister, Radek Sikorski, is married to extreme US neocon Anne Applebaum - who speaks on behalf of a country, Poland, that already hosts a US nuclear launch facility with the means to destroy Moscow with a warning time of nine minutes. And, of course, there is the always fanatially anti-Russian tiny nations of Europe, the Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Those who oppose the idea include Italy, Hungary, Slovakia and Greece. Germany appears ambivalent. Scholz is still holding out against provision to Ukraine of its Taurus missiles which have a longer range than the ATACMS. But Scholz seems prepared to go along with Macron’s “compromise.” This would only allow Ukraine to hit targets in Russia that had fired missiles at Ukraine.

There are plenty of voices in Washington who support this form of escalation (greenlighting Ukrainian missile strikes on Russia) but, so far, it seems that the National Security Council, the State Department and the Pentagon have held back from giving it their OK. Or do they simply expect Ukraine to be reckless, regardless?

Current Forms of Western Escalation

The principal forms of Western escalation are threefold: (1) encouraging Ukraine to use Western missiles against targets in mainland Russia; (2) placing (more) NATO boots, including "trainers,” on the ground; (3) hitting targets that degrade the security of Russian nuclear infrastructure.

We have talked a bit about the first of these. Ukraine has been striking mainland Russia with drones and missiles for some time already, but the main (but not all) targets have been close to the border, as in the case of Belgorod. Ukraine has been striking targets further into the interior of Russia with drones for some time, particularly on targets associated with air defense, energy and oil refineries. These drones do sometimes get through (even hitting the Kremlin on one occasion), they do sometimes cause damage, but the amount of damage they are capable of inflicting is somewhat limited.

Ukraine has been using both drones (land and sea) and missiles against Crimea with greater abandon and occasionally inflicts significant damage. And of course it has made a number of successful hits on the Russian Black Sea fleet. With the use of long-range missiles, Ukraine is better able to inflict significant damage, limited mainly by the range of the missiles in question. Although Russia will certainly have beefed up its air defenses wherever it anticipates being targeted, it is inevitable that some missiles will get through.

Russia of course has subjected Ukraine to significant drone and missile attacks for two years, now, quite regularly, and as a result has caused significant damage to Ukrainian military, weapons depots and factories, energy, air defense, and transport facilities. While Russia can and does continue its drone and missile attacks over Ukraine, it is mainly using its own weapons, and has greatlly expanded its industrial capability for the production of weapons, although Western sources like to claim that Russia is dependent on military supplies from Iran, North Korea and China. I think to some extent there is truth in this, but I think it is exaggerated by the West.

Ukraine has been heavily dependent on Western weapons from 2014 onwards and ever more so since 2022 and since Ukraine ran out of most of the weapons it had inherited from the Soviet period as a result of combat with Russia in 2022-2023. Not only has Ukraine been dependent on Western weapons, but NATO countries have had to provide direct assistance to Ukraine in training Ukrainians to use these weapons, in providing satellite surveillance and intelligence that is necessary to the targeting of missiles, and often in providing Western personnel to execute these tasks, to the point, increasingly, where some will argue that it is NATO that is running the war, and Ukraine merely providing the soldiers to fight it on the lines of combat.

Are there NATO boots on the ground? Certainly. There have been reliable reports of this almost from the beginning of the SMO, with evidence of NATO personnel involved, for example, in the manouvering of Leopard 2 and other Western-supplied tanks, French foreign legionnaires providing combat support (and dying in Russian attacks on facilities that housed them), mercenaries (either real, many of whom left quickly when they discovered the horror of the combat, and others who were actually NATO soldiers out of uniform, some of them supposedly “retired”). It is highly plausible, if not inevitable, that the intelligence forces of all NATO powers including, especially, the CIA (as reported by the New York Times which identified up to a dozen CIA stations shared with Ukrainian intelligence), have a presence on the ground in Ukraine.

The potential damage to NATO forces is considerable. Most recently there have been reports of 300 French troops or trainers killed by a Russian missile strike on a training center in Sembir, close to Lvov in western Ukraine

Yet now some NATO voices, with French President Macron in the lead, committing or considering commitment of much larger numbers of NATO troops both to Ukraine and to the borders with Russia of NATO countries bordering Ukraine.

Such measures considerably reduce the meaningfulness of the distinction between combatants and sponsors, or between “proxy” participants in the war and those who fund and supply the proxies. Foreign ministers and/or senior military both of NATO powers, including that of Britain and France, and of Russia have indicated their belief that they are already at war. And they are right.

There is considerable scope for imaginative calculation as to which side of this conflict is in the weakest position. So far as battlefield conditions are concerned, there are numerous indications that Russia, at this point in time, fields by far the superior number of trained, active, military forces either in Ukraine or available for immediate dispatch to Ukraine, and of weaponry than has Ukraine, alone, or the collective forces of NATO. There are many indications that Russia is winning the war. Ukraine is in the process of mobilizing a further 100,000 to 150,000 troops, from a diminishing and very reluctant demographic of men of suitable age, many of whom will have all of one and a half months’ training. There is consideration in Kiev of meeting its recruitment target by further reducing the minimum age of conscription from 25 to 23.

The current escalation by NATO may best be explained by NATO nervousness about a likely Russian military victory and about the political fallout for the leadership of NATO countries which has so far demonstrated an extraordinary weakness of diplomatic savvy and of political, military and economic judgement.

It is not infrequently opined that the most likely danger of a nuclear turn in warfare is the initiative of powers that are losing and yet are determined to win, even at the risk of annihilation of the species. If NATO in this instance is the power that perceives itself as losing, it may make sense that its current escalatory gestures of boots on the ground, encouragement of direct missile attacks on Russia and the degrading of Russian nuclear security, are intended to convince Russia that NATO is prepared to go nuclear.

Attacking Nuclear Facilities

So for example we have now seen at least three (and I believe it may be four) “Ukrainian” (i.e. NATO) attacks on the nuclear early warning radar stations that alert Russia to the launch of ICBMs targeted against it. One of these took place on a position in Crimea that may have been inoperational; two have occurred in Armavir (the latest has occurred within the past 24-48 hours); and one in Orsk. At least three out of four of these apparently were the result of drones.

I have previously discussed the significance of these attacks, pointing out that they supply Russia with the legal grounds for its own use of nuclear weapons against opponents - certainly against Ukraine (even if resulting atmospheric conditions, fire and smoke, might well impact other countries, and even Russia itself). There could be an issue for Russia about the legality of retaliating with nuclear force, or any other kind of force, against those who have supplied and even managed the weapons on behalf of Ukraine. But Putin has given clear warning that use of Western missiles fired from Ukraine against targets in Russia may lead Russia to retaliate against Western facilities, wherever these may be.

So, is the West bluffing? Or is it serious? Given the likelihood of differences of opininon and inclination among policy-makers, does the West even know if it serious or bluffing? Is Russia bluffing, or is it serious, or does it even know? What is incontestable is that in conditions of acute preparedness, nervousness and capability, the likelihood of accidental (e.g. misinterpreted signals) grows exponentially.

On the specific question of “Ukrainian” attacks on Russian early warning radar stations, there is some current speculation, quite plausible theoretically, that considering how two of these (Orsk and Armavir) were pointing south, the real purpose of the attacks was to blind Russia and Iran to missile attacks on Iran from Israel, and that Israel was a party to inciting and possibly aiding Ukraine in making these attacks. The fact that the attacks were by drones and that the scale of damage was not great, so far as we know, suggests that perhaps this speculation is fanciful.

Gilbert Doctorow is telling us today that there is little evidence of concern in Russia or at least in Russian media about these attacks, corroborating a view expressed yesterday by Alexander Mercouris that they are not to be taken seriously. However, Doctorow is mindful of the fact that (former) MIT missile expert Ted Postol does consider the attacks significant. Doctorow is in some doubt as to whether Postol’s original warning - that Russia’s abandonment of the Soviet satellite system (with the consequence of limiting Russian “over the horizon” radar visibility) - should still be considered current, in view of Russia’s overall superiority in nuclear weaponry and the possibility that there has been modernization of which Postol is unaware.

The Battlefields

As noted in a former posting, Ukrainian minister of defense Rusterm Umerov recently disclosed his estimation that in addition to 500,000 Russian troops already on the combat lines in Ukraine, Russia was concentrating an additional 300,000 troops north of the border in the Sumy area, with the intention of marching on and encircling Kiev, and with a view to forcing a negotiation to end the war on Russian terms. Given that Russia only deployed between 30,000 and 50,000 troops for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which was mainly targeted at Kiev, then if there is indeed a force of 300,000 ready to invade, one might speculate that Russia might actually take the entirety of Kiev, forcing out the current regime and its illegitimate president, perhaps with the idea of reinstalling Yanukovyich, who Russia sees as the last legal president of Ukraine.

Dima of the Military Summary Channel notes that Russia is attacking almost everywhere along the combat lines and he speculates that Russia may be testing to find out which are the weakest points of Ukrainian defense. He thinks the weakest may now be in the Vremivka salient, comprising Staramaiorske and Urozhaine. On the borderlands, the situation in Lypsti continues much the same, but in Vovchansk it does now seem that Russia controls the northern sector (above the Volcha river) of the town, having encircled the remaining Ukrainian forces in the high-rise “citadel” area which it continues to pummel with drones and artillery fire and cut off the main Ukrainian supply routes. To the east of Vovchansk Russian forces have acquired much of the territory between Zelene and Lukiantsi. In the Kupyansk area, there is a lot of activity around Stepova Novoselivksa and, further west, Russia is bombing warehouses, ammunition depots and artillery positions in and around Kurylivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovy and destroying bridges and Ukrainian positions east of the Oskil river. Further south, Russia has broken through the Ukrainian defense belt around Berestove and is moving south towards Stelmakhivka, while a bit further south still, it has cemented complete control over Miasozharivka. Moving further south, Russia is engaged in fierce clashes for Makiivka and Nevske. North of Russian-held Sakko I Vantsetti, Russia is attacking Fedorivka and Pereizne.

There is not a great deal new reporting on Chasiv Yar other than indications of further Russian progress on Kalynivka, essential for an attack from the north on central Chasiv Yar, while in the eastern microdistrict the scale of Russian bombing suggests that there can be no Russian positions actually in the microdistict itself. From Klishchiivka, Russia has moved yet closer to the east bank of the canal. Around Avdiivka, Russia continues to make incremental advances around Ocheretyne; it has extended well west of Umanske, while from Netailove, Russian forces are moving west in the direction of Karlivka, and south in the direction of Nevelske. Russia is attacking the remaining Ukrainian pocket in northwest of Krasnohirivka, from the west. In the Heorhivka area, Dima anticipates major Russian activity in the coming days.

Palestine

Giving a bad name to the cause of ethnic equality, Indian-American Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the United Nations, a former presidential candidate and a supporter of Donald Trump, has dragged US decorum, sanity, and decency further into the gutter by signing her name on Israeli artillery shells, with the grizzly message “Finish Them,” supposedly addressed to Hamas fighters but, as she cannot possibly be ignorant of, mainly innocent men, women and children in Gaza of whom Israel, with the zealous aid of the US, has killed 36,000 amidst the most terrible atrocities witnessed for a generation. Adding incompetence to evil, the USA’s much-touted off-shore pier for the delivery of aid to Palestinians has broken apart in heavy seas. Why the US ever thought this was a helpful contribution to the Palestinian cause, as opposed simply to coercing Israel into allowing aid trucks through the Rafah border unmolested by the IDF, remains something of a mystery.

In the meantime it is reported in the Guardian that ever since January 2015, when it was confirmed that Palestine would join the International Criminal Court after being recognized as a state by the UN General Assembly, Israeli officials condemned its accession as a form of “diplomatic terrorism,” and campaigned against the ICC. Israel sought to thwart an ICC inquiry into war crimes in Palestine. Israel’s campaign reportedly involved using intelligence agencies to “surveil, hack, pressure, smear and allegedly threaten senior ICC staff in an effort to derail the court’s inquiries.” Israeli intelligence intercepted communications of numerous ICC officials, including Karim Khan and his predecessor Fatou Bensouda, capturing phone calls, messages, emails, and documents. A covert operation against Bensouda was personally managed by Netanyahu’s close ally Yossi Cohen, who was the Mossad director at the time.