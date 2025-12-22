Not taking into account two world wars largely resulting from competition between European imperial powers (which caused an immense loss of life, with World War I resulting in around 16-20 million deaths (military & civilian), and World War II being far deadlier, with estimates ranging from 70 to 85 million total deaths, mostly civilians, making it history's deadliest conflict. Combined, these conflicts led to nearly 100 million fatalities, with WWII's civilian toll, including famine, disease, and genocide, being exceptionally high…….

What wealth Europe has today is directly attributable to the abundant resources it accumulated and domesticated through imperialism and slavery. This accumulated stolen wealth is the bedrock of European institutions, finance and trade advantage. This history has been narrativized ideologically to insinuate that Europeans are somehow smarter and more deserving than other human beings. We see much the same psychological dynamic play out in the case of US empire.

How many unnecessary deaths resulted from European imperialism?

Quantifying the exact number of unnecessary deaths from European imperialism is difficult due to varying definitions of “imperialism” and “unnecessary,” as well as a lack of comprehensive records from early colonial eras. However, scholars and historians have provided significant estimates for specific regions and timeframes (and I believe we can be fairly certain these are gross underestimates):

Estimated Death Tolls by Region

The Americas (The Great Dying): Approximately 55 to 56 million Indigenous people died following European arrival (c. 1492–1600s), a loss of roughly 90% of the pre-contact population. While many deaths resulted from introduced diseases like smallpox and measles, researchers note these were often exacerbated by war, displacement, and forced labor.

British India: Recent research estimates between 50 million and 165 million “excess deaths” occurred under British colonial rule from 1881 to 1920 alone. These were primarily due to policy-induced famines and extreme poverty.

Belgian Congo: An estimated 10 million people (roughly half the population) died under King Leopold II’s rule (1885–1908) due to systematic slaughter, forced labor, and starvation.

Transatlantic Slave Trade: Estimates for the total death toll from capture to arrival in the Americas range from 12.5 million to 32.5 million. Including those who died shortly after arrival from disease or abuse, some estimates for the total human cost of the trade reach 41.5 million.

Summary of Major Colonial Events

Event/Region Estimated Death Toll

Primary CauseColonial Americas~55-60 MillionDisease, war, and displacement

British Raj (India)50-165 Million (1881–1920)Famine and economic policies

Transatlantic Slavery12.5-41.5 MillionForced transport and enslavement

Belgian Congo10 MillionForced labor and atrocities

German SW Africa80,000-100,000Genocide of Herero and Nama people

Algeria (French)500,000-1,000,000Colonial wars and famine

Challenges in Estimation

Direct vs. Indirect: Historians distinguish between direct killings (wars, executions) and indirect deaths (starvation, disease, and social dislocation), which often account for the vast majority of casualties.

Baseline Mortality: “Excess death” figures depend on what researchers consider a “normal” death rate for the period, leading to varying estimates (e.g., 50 million vs. 165 million for India).

Post-Colonial Impact: Some argue that the death tolls should include ongoing deaths caused by poverty, social dislocation, and border conflicts resulting from rapid or poorly managed decolonization.

In some greater depth:

Precise numbers for the total death toll of European imperialism are impossible to determine, as historical records are often incomplete or were never kept. Estimates vary wildly depending on whether they include only direct violence (war, massacre) or also include indirect causes like disease, famine, and forced labor.

Scholarly estimates for specific regions and eras include:

The Americas (1492 – late 1800s)

Total Population Decline: Some researchers estimate that 55 million to 100 million Indigenous people died after the arrival of Europeans.

Causes: The vast majority (up to 90–95%) died from European-borne diseases like smallpox.

Direct Violence: Estimates for victims of direct “democide” range from 2 million to 15 million.

Africa (late 1800s – mid 1900s)

Belgian Congo: An estimated 1 million to 10 million people died due to brutal forced labor and atrocities under King Leopold II.

German South-West Africa: Approximately 34,000 to 110,000 Herero and Namaqua people were killed in what is considered the first genocide of the 20th century.

Algeria: The French conquest (beginning 1830) and subsequent wars are estimated to have caused between 500,000 and 1,000,000 deaths.

Asia (18th century – 1947)

India: Millions died in recurring famines, which some historians attribute to British colonial trade and relief policies. Great Famine (1876–78): 6.1 million to 10.3 million dead. Indian Famine (1899–1900): 1.25 million to 10 million dead. Controversial Estimates: Some contemporary scholars argue British policies in India caused up to 100 million to 165 million “excess deaths” over a 40-year period.



Transatlantic Slave Trade

Middle Passage: Approximately 12.5 million to 15 million Africans were forcibly transported; an estimated 15% to 25% died during the voyage.

Total “Maafa” (Great Disaster): Some broad estimates for total deaths resulting from slave raids, transport, and forced labor reach as high as 30 million to 100 million.

A Specific Instance of the Cruelty of European Empire:

Belgian imperial rule in the Congo, particularly during the Congo Free State period (1885–1908) when it was the personal property of King Leopold II, was marked by systematic brutality and exploitation that led to the deaths of an estimated 10 million people.

Forced Labor and the Rubber Quotas

The colonial administration enforced a “Red Rubber” system to maximize profits for the booming European rubber industry.

Impossible Quotas: Congolese men were forced into the jungle for up to 24 days a month to collect wild rubber sap.

Hostage-Taking: To ensure men met their quotas, the Force Publique (Leopold’s private army) frequently took women, children, and village chiefs hostage, holding them in squalid conditions where many died of starvation or disease.

Mutilation: Amputation of hands, feet, and ears became a common punishment for those who failed to meet quotas.

“A Hand for Every Bullet”: Officers demanded that soldiers provide a severed human hand for every bullet fired to prove they were not “wasting” ammunition on hunting or mutiny. This led to soldiers amputating the limbs of living victims to make up for spent rounds.

Violence and Military Repression

The Force Publique, comprised of European officers and forcibly recruited soldiers, maintained control through terror.

Village Destruction: Entire villages were burned or “swept clean” if they resisted or failed to provide sufficient rubber or food to colonial posts.

Public Beatings: The chicotte (a whip made of sun-dried hippopotamus hide) was used for routine public floggings, often resulting in death.

Systematic Torture: Executions, rapes, and beheadings were documented by contemporary missionaries and journalists as standard methods of intimidation.

Long-Term Impact on the Population

The combination of direct violence and the collapse of local society led to a catastrophic decline in the Congolese population.

Famine and Disease: The forced labor system disrupted traditional farming, leading to widespread famine. Malnourished communities were decimated by introduced diseases like smallpox and sleeping sickness.

Child Colonies: Thousands of orphaned Congolese children were kidnapped and sent to state-funded “child colonies” run by missionaries to be trained as soldiers or laborers; over 50% died due to the harsh conditions.

Social Ruin: Traditional economic systems and specialized crafts were destroyed, leaving a legacy of underdevelopment that persisted long after Belgian rule ended in 1960.