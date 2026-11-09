Weekly Russian summaries from sources such as “Two Majors,” focus heavily on long-range drone and missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and cities. There is no longer any doubt that the power grid in Ukraine is severely compromised, with long blackouts in major cities, particularly in Kiev, and that constant drone and precision missile (Esp. Iskander) strikes on Dnieper bridges in Kiev, Dnipro and Zapporizhzhia are slowly crippling traffic flows within these cities and across the Dnieper. Ukrainian supply lines for their forces east of the Dnieper will be considerably obstructed.

Moscow maintains offensive operations and improved positions across multiple groupings (including Sever, Zapad, Yug, Center, and Vostok) spanning from Kharkiv and Sumy down to Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. Russian forces have funneled significant infantry numbers - outnumbering Ukrainian defenders significantly in focal points like the area southwest of Kramatorsk near Dobropillia - attempting to grind through fortified defenses on their way to Russian control of the entire Donbas. Russian UAV and electronic warfare units report continuous targeting of Ukrainian armored vehicles, ground-robot systems, and communication nodes.

A further heavy Russian missile and drone strike across the entirety of Ukraine is anticipated for the coming night. At worst this could shut down the Ukrainian energy grid altogether. Mass evacuations could ensue.

Ukrainian command and open-source assessments claim that Russian territorial gains have slowed drastically. Nonetheless, the Ukrainian “Vivaldi” counteroffensive north of Lyman has collapsed and Russia is recovering territories around Lyman and, further north, Kupyansk. In the Zapporizhzhia oblast, on the other hand, Ukraine has staged a significant counteroffensive to recover Orekhiv and is fighting to take back some of the surrounding area.

There is a political urgency to this inasmuch as there is still a fairly high expectation of talks starting tomorrow in Abu Dhabi between Russian, US and Ukrainian delegations and both Russia and Ukraine are striving to strengthen their positions on the battlefields as much as they can.

The Russian delegation is headed by the “hard-liner,” Medinsky who led Russia’s negotiating team in Istanbul in 2022 - culminating in a signed draft agreement that could have left Ukraine as one integral nation outside of NATO, were it not for the interruption of the UK’s Boris Johnson and NATO’s promise to Zelenskiy that it would supply all the weapons Ukraine would need to continue the war. Joining Medeskiy in a delegation of four is veteran negotiator Sergei Ryabkov who goes back at least as far as the OSCE agreements and Minsk.

This is a high powered team and is fielded because Moscow takes these talks seriously with a view to a return on the investment either now or in the foreseeable future, if only in the context of Ukraine’s unconditional surrender. The Russians are determined that the talks will not be gatecrashed by Europe whose military drills in Poland this week arguably expose its military weaknesses and paucity of air defense. They may need to take particular measures to prevent a gate-crashing by Zelenskiy in his best Dylan-meets-Leo black hoodie Halloween outfit.

Ukrainian forces claim they are scaling artificial intelligence and automated targeting systems (such as Clarity AI target-identification tools and the DELTA combat system) to counter Russian jamming and streamline FPV drone operations, at the same time as there is increasing evidence of the intervention into the conflict of the Russian Rassvet satellite system that is intended, eventually, to rival Starlink and allow every more comprehensive surveillance of Ukraine and assist in the targeting of missiles and drones towards Ukrainian assets. Perhaps Elon Musk should have directed the $500m that he wasted on trying to manipulate the midterms, to protecting his network from Russian sabotage instead.

Of course, Ukraine continues to inflict damage on an already badly compromised chain of Russian oil refineries, and Russia is more dependent than ever for refined products on India and other refineries. The US-Russian diesel deal is now dead, robbing Russia of that interesting new market for its crude. In some respects Ukraine is shooting itself in the feet: by adding to global supply shortages in diesel and aviation fuel it is adding to its own energy costs and to the costs of its European sponsors. It is also adding to US and China’s costs as well. They will be so appreciative. Not.

In the event of a dramatic move in West Asia, it is widely anticipated that the Abu Dhabi talks will be cancelled. Iran has given the US two days to agree to its basic terms (essentially, the same that were required for the MOU that Trump signed and then reneged on). This may indicate that Iran will take preemptive measures against US assets in the Gulf region as early as tomorrow, even as the USS Theodore Roosevelt sails towards the Arabian Gulf to join the USS George Washington and the USS George H.W. Bush. Iran also knows that Netanyahu has been badly weakened by Herzog’s preference for Eisenkot.

I do not anticipate that Iran will otherwise attack its Gulf neighbors (of whom one, of course, is the UAE and its capital, Abu Dhabi) until it has seen what level of ferocity the US intends for it, at which point, yes, we may see Iran begin the process of reshaping the entire region, with particular import for Saudi Arabia, which over the past day has seen the Saudi headquarters of its national oil company, Aramco, blown up in Riyadh (an Ansarallah response to a Saudi strike on a village that killed dozens of civilians). Aramco’s main HQ is in Dahrein. And if, indeed, we reach that point then we may see Iran follow through on its threat to target the military assets of those nations, such as much of Europe, that have helped the US and Israel carry out their massive war crime attacks on Iran, twice in the past 18 months alone.

In short, to be realistic, the chances of yet another massive US attack, with or without Israeli assistance, are slipping away even if, unfortunately, they have not disappeared. Israel is manifestly weak, militarilym not to mention economically, which is why Israel has not joined the US in its second war on Iran - these days, Israel shines only when attacking the defenseless - and because Natanyahu looks as though he will have to bow out in favor of Eisenkot, on his way to jail. Eisenkot will not choose war with Iran at this juncture or, we can hope, at any juncture.

The US will have digested the implications of the visit to see Putin by the head of Iran’s National Security Council, whose agenda, far from being about new pipeline deals as disclosed, could only have been about the possibility of the US use of nuclear force on Pickaxe mountain, the provision of S400 Russian air defense systems, and other, continuing Russian military and intelligence aid. None of this is good for the US.

Just maybe, the US will limit its brainless saga of harrassment to Bessant’s economic war and the newly announced assault on Iranian land corridors. This will quickly prove another counterproductive disaster for the US, first, because it will not have the imagined success and, secondly, because it will backfire further on the global energy market to further increase energy costs for American consumers and most everybody else. The value of Russian and Iranian fuel stocks will skyrocket while most everyone else’s will dwindle.

US mainstream media are making claims of an Iraqi-US agreement to open a channel through Hormuz for Iraqi oil. I don’t believe this is anywhere near as important as is being claimed, first because Ansarallah continues to have the support of Iraqi Shia militia, because Iraq is 60% Shia in any case, and because ships sailing close to Oman, and their US escorts, are still very vulnerable to Iranian missiles and mines. Of greater concern is the damage already impacted on the region by significant oil spillages, polluting the beaches, polluting the waters, and threatening the integrity of desalination processes.