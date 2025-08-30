I am traveling this weekend and will keep this very brief.

NATO’s war with Russia over proxy Ukraine has escalated sharply. In response to continuing European aggression from the highest levels (supply of more financial aid and more promises of weapons and assistance to Ukraine for building more weapons manufacturing facilities in Ukraine itself; declaration of intent to borrow more for weapons to send to Ukraine, and to shut down or freeze social welfare programs) Russia has increased the severity of its attacks on Western facilities in Kiev and on Kiev more generally. This is also in response to recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities that appear to have had more physical impacts than is usual and to have impacted the supply of oil to Hungary and Slovakia, as well as putting pressure on both Russian and international oil prices (following a recent downward drift in the light of Saudi-led increases in OPEC production). In the meantime of course the Europeans continue to talk about their ludicrous “peacekeeping” NATO boots on the ground proposals to follow on any peace agreement. Their very proposal of course makes any such agreement impossible.

The UN meanwhile, the eternal vigor of its Charter notwithstanding looks every day more moribund , deprived of resources, impotent, a creature of Western neoliberals first and foremost.

Europe is indicating a readiness for general warfare that should be taken seriously however insane it actually is (almost as though Europeans can no longer imagine being able to restore their malignant economies without war) that Russia will take seriously and that will drag the US back in ( it is already in anyway, with the US supplying 3500 medium range EARAMS which Europe will doubtless pay for from the grave).

This could not be more serious. And in the meantime, in similar vein, the major Euro powers are greenlighting war against Iran by nonsensically and maliciously agreeing to snapback UN sanctions on Iran.

We are on the banks of the Rubicon. The West all along has known it would have to cross. Russia has likely decided that the dye is cast.