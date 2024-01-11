Buffer Business

Business Insider this morning carries the following report 9 Mile Buffer:

“Some Russians want a 9-mile "buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine to protect them from raids, but it's an almost impossible request, military experts say.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said in an update on Tuesday that Russians had called for that zone after the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pledged to do everything to protect the region of Belgorod from further Ukrainian attacks .

The region has suffered from a series of cross-border raids , including as recently as last week.

Russian authorities have so far failed to announce plans to protect it

The ISW said Russian sources were reviving calls for a large-scale Russian offensive in Kharkiv to create this buffer zone despite "the military's likely inability to conduct an operation to seize significant territory in Kharkiv Oblast in the near term."

One Telegram account quoted by the ISW said the border must be pushed back significantly, while another said a large exclusion zone of up to 15 kilometers, or about 9 miles, deep inside Kharkiv Oblast was needed to prevent Ukrainian long-range attacks.

Russian ultranationalists urged something similar last summer, citing public dissatisfaction with cross-border raids by pro-Ukrainian forces, the ISW said.

But the ISW said building such a zone along several hundred kilometers of the border was probably doomed to fail/

It would require a "far larger" and "significantly better" equipped force than what Russia now had positioned along the front lines with Ukraine, it said.

The UK Ministry of Defence said in November that Russian forces, as well as their Ukrainian counterparts, were already struggling to make any significant breakthroughs because of how scattered they were along the 745-mile front line.

Russian forces are also yet to advance into Kharkiv, though a Russian grouping stationed there "appears more well-suited to conduct an intensified offensive effort than elsewhere in Ukraine or along the international border," the ISW said.

The ISW assessed that right now, Russian troops would only be able to carry out "tactical-level actions," meaning they could engage in battles in Kharkiv Oblast from Belgorod but with no guarantee of success”.

As I argued yesterday, and in agreement with the line taken by the ISW, the creation of such a buffer zone would be a very tall order indeed for an army that even now, as it advances uncertainly and in very small steps, and at very high cost, in the east and south, faces considerable resistance. Having said that we must allow for the possibility,even the likelihood, that Russia, fighting a war of attrition, fights this war on the combat lines always with one hand behind its back, so as the better to exhaust both Ukraine and its supporters. On this topic of the slowness of the Russians on the combat lines, even in “aggressive attrition” mode (a term recently empoloyed by Shoigu) we should never forget the billions of dollars of US aid that went to Ukraine in the period 2014-2022 to erect costly, complex and strong fortifications along what is still, more or less, the combat line, and that it is these fortifications that have enabled Ukraine to hold out for so long even in a context of declining Western support.

However, I am intrigued that the subject of buzzer zones is surfacing now and in this way. It is presented in reports by Dima at the Military Summary Channel as something that is related to Putin’s re-election campaign for March. He says this morning that construction of such a buffer zone would like begin in February. I can see that the mere announcement of such a project could bring comfort to many citizens in the Belgorod and Briansk oblasts and encourage them to vote for Putin. Because I dont think there is any realistic chance of Putin not being reelected, in any case, I dont find this linking of the concept of a buffer zone to the re-election campaign particularly convincing, especially as the amount of progress that could be made between February and March is likely miniscule. I think the Russian authorities are absolutely required to do what they can to protect these vulnerable populations and if they cannot do it by targetting Ukrainian artillery positions then perhaps some kind of buffer zone might seem a potential solution. But in what sense is the term “buffer” being used here? Does it merely refer to an escalation of Russian bombing, drone, missile and other offensive/defensive activity across the 15 kilometer zone, together with army reinforcements in the border regions, drawing perhaps on many of the new contracted volunteer forces that are augmenting by 1000 to 1,500 a day? This would seem more likely. In present circumstances a buffer zone imposed on Ukraine without the involvement of UN or other mediation is almost inconceivable.

Another possibility is that the idea of a buffer is being canvassed as a source of confusion concerning what MI6 and others have already predicted will be a likely Russian invasion from the north on Kharkiv. I noted yesterday that the Ukrainian border with Belarus has been heavily mined and is therefore a formidable barrier to a Russian and/or Belarussian invasion although of course de-mining technology is now extremely fast and sophisticated (but could likely not be possible surreptitiously or without warning, therefore, to the enemy).

The mere fact that the term is being used does make me wonder whether there are people on both sides of the conflict who are looking to the concept of buffer as a potential off-ramp. We know that despite Western media depictions of Putin as aggressive warmonger and so on, he has often shown himself inclined to moderation so that as an alternative to seizing all land east of the Dneiper, including the cities of Odessa and Kharkiv and possibly Kiev, he might be persuaded to settle simply for the full territories of the oblasts that have so far been integrated.

I personally think this is unlikely, and also undesirable, but I could see some merit in an internationally agreed and policed buffer zone. I think it would the equivalent of a frozen conflict, one that would give the West more time to help Ukraine restructure its army and equipment, so the notion of a buffer makes no sense without addressing the other aims of the Russian SMO, in particular that of Ukrainian neutrality. With Ukraine every day more indicating the potential for a complete collapse on the combat lines, or there being a civil revolt against the mass mobilization bill - whether it involves half a million more men right away or is spread out over a period of a year - or an uprising by the army against Ukraine, and with clear evidence of increasing Russian prosperity (close to 4% growth for 2023, now the largest economy in Europe in terms of PPP - $5,4 trillion, and not far behind Japan), accelerating production of all categories of weapons while Russia consolidates alliances with China and India, other members of the BRICS and the Global South, while the situation in Gaza totally pollutes all the pretences of the collective West to being moral, responsible, decent, and trustworthy, I think that the pressures on Russia right now, politically, economically, militarily, suggest that it needs to maximize its expectations of the outcome of this conflict.

Casualties

I have reported both the Russian estimate of Ukrainian dead and wounded at 400,000 as of a month ago; the estimate of a prominent Ukrainian former prosector who talks of 500,000 dead and “severely” wounded; and we now have Ukrainian doctors interviewed by ABC telling us that Ukraine loses over 1,000 soldiers a day due to death or injury a figure which over two years would yield a total so far of 730,000 by the end of February - that is to say, of at least 265,000 dead and 265,000 significantly wounded.

Mobilization Bill

This is still stuck in Ukraine’s parliament (the RADA), and is deeply controversial, indicative of its potential for triggering either a civil revolt or a military revolt. Speaking from Lithuania which he is visiting, Zelenskiy admits great difficulty without Western support but shows no indication of willingness to talk with Russia, and claims, without any evidence, that if Russia is not stopped it will march on Moldova and the Baltic states, fears that could already have taken root in these countries, a view that if taken seriously prepares the continent for all-out war.

European “Democracy”

More signs of fissures in the EU/NATO, amidst talk in Germany of banning Afd, a party that represents a quarter of the electorate, with the new President of Poland who, in addition to sounding tough on trying to persuade other people to give more weapons to Ukraine (the country whose authoritarianism - from killing of dissident journalists to pressganing of military conscripts - including the banning of the Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which disallows Ukraine, under present rules, even to be considered for admittance to the EU), is cracking down on media opposition and arresting and humiliating political opponents.

Gaza

Proceedings at the International Court of Justice have begun. The main worry I think is that the thirteen judges are political appointees of their respective states and must be subject to very great pressure from both their national governments and from Israel and from Washington’s intelligence and political establishments. The speed with which the hearing is taking place may suggest a strong measure of genuine alarm and concern. But there is no foregone conclusion to this despite the quality of the evidence. On the other hand, a vote to excuse genocide is not something that most human beings will take lightly; a smearing of the credibility of the ICJ will not be a good thing for the future of the United Nations; and there are some practical reasons why a decision against Israel might actually be welcome even to some of its allies, even to some Israeli politicians, as providing an off-ramp from a growing conflict that could turn out very badly for Israel and the collective West which is otherwise trying its hardest, even if only semi-consciously, to trigger a world war that starts with action against the Houthis, leading on quickly to Lebanon and to Iran and then to the G7 against the BRICS.

Here is some further information from the Intercept as to the scale of international support for South Africa’s charges:

In the hours before the hearing, the number of countries backing the genocide charges exploded. In our hemisphere, Brazil, Colombia, and Nicaragua signed on; Malaysia, Turkey, Brazil, the Maldives, Namibia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen also joined. Many of these countries endorsed the charges through the Arab League, whose support is a body blow to the Abraham Accords.

South Africa needs to win over eight of the 15 ICJ judges hearing the case, and it’s hard to imagine many of them supporting a charge of genocide. The judges are from the United States, Russia, China, France, Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Jamaica, Japan, Lebanon, Morocco, Slovakia, Somalia, and Uganda. The U.S. judge, obviously, won’t be easy to win over, but neither will the Russian, as their country faces charges for its invasion of Ukraine, and China may tread lightly given its own treatment of Uyghurs in western China. China, however, is also poised to benefit geostrategically if the crisis can help displace American power in the Mideast.

In addition, as is reported in another recent article in the Intercept, calls are growing for a prosecution against the complicity of the USA in this genocide

DOZENS OF LEGAL and civil society organizations from around the world have thrown their weight behind a U.S. lawsuit accusing President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for failing to “prevent an unfolding genocide” in Gaza.

In late December, 77 groups — representing tens of thousands of lawyers, civil society leaders, and activists from six continents — filed an amicus briefOpens in a new tab in a lawsuit that Palestinian human rights organizations, residents of Gaza, and U.S. citizens with family members impacted by Israel’s ongoing assault brought against the Biden administration.

In the amicus brief, which is an avenue for groups not directly involved in a lawsuit to give the court information to consider in its ruling, the organizations argue that the plaintiffs establish that a genocide, or serious risk of genocide, of Palestinians in Gaza is occurring. They also argue that the U.S. is violating its duties under international law to prevent and not be complicit in genocide, and that those U.S. failures contribute to the erosion of “long and widely-held norms of international law,” including the Genocide Convention and Universal Declaration of Human Rights, both established in 1948 in the wake of World War II.

Israel will likely ignore an adverse judgment but such an outcome will be deeply embarrassing for the collective West and subversive of its silly notion of a “rules based” order, and it will expose the ICC for the patsie of the Western deep state it is.