Not So Afraid of China Because China Prosecutes Corruption (in the US nobody is accountable)

The globalist foreign policy elite, apparently unaware that the Pentagon has failed its 11th audit, that its proxies in imperial dependencies such as Ukraine are amongst the most corrupt on earth, and that Russia, with only a tenth of the Pentagon’s budget, boasts a nuclear and non-nuclear capability that surpasses that of the US, wants you to know, through one of their principals organs of opinion (Foreign Policy, neocon mini-me to its full Monty cousin Foreign Affairs), that there is corruption in China and that this might get in the way of China sending Chinese troops to China (i.e. Taiwan, officially recognized by the USA as belonging to China).

Here is some of their best weasel evidence (my italics):

“The defence ministry announced that Admiral Miao Hua, one of China’s most senior officers had been suspended pending investigation for “serious violations of discipline”, often a euphemism for corruption. Ostracism or imprisonment will probably follow…Admiral Dong Jun, the defence minister (a more junior position in China), was also under investigation. The ministry denied the claim as “sheer fabrication” …Rumours suggest other senior officers are under scrutiny. Defence-industry figures also seem to have disappeared”….(If Dong) is removed he would become the third successive defence minister—and yet another Xi appointee—to be disgraced”.

Oh My Gosh! Evidence of how the regime actually prosecutes people for corruption (how might that work out in the USA?) appears to be evidence of weakness. And now there is a belief that several senior American officials think China will not be ready to invade Taiwan in this decade. Never mind that a Chinese nuclear-capable H-6N bomber has just staged a patrol with Russian aircraft over the Sea of Japan and may this week stage a large military exercise around Taiwan.

But thank goodness that this disruption (i.e. prosecution of corruption) leaves senior American military and government officials sounding sanguine (cue sigh of intense relief and happiness), because the PLA is lacking confidence, even while Russia fails to swiftly overrun Ukraine (so overruning Ukraine slowly is less worrying?). But, imagine, such views are not universally shared (because the National Security State needs your consent for the government to spend, spend, spend and thus allay your righteous fears).

Not So Afraid of Georgia Because its Western NGOs Can Still Provoke Anti-Democratic Violence in the Name of Democracy

Foreign Policy also reports that the protests show no signs of abating after seven or eight nights, and this is because the absolutely necessary and predictable forces of law and order provoke more criminality amongst the criminals.

The most recent catalyst of the violence, as discussed in this space in my most recent posts, is the government’s recent announcement that it will suspend Georgia’s push for European Union membership until at least 2028. Note: suspending the “push” for two or at most three years. Possibly with good reason - so that (1) Georgia can improve its economy to be sure it will qualify in dignity for membership, so that (2) the final decision can be made in conditions of public calm, at a time, possibly, when issues of EU access are more technocratic economic choices rather than revolutionary ideological, globalist sell-outs of national identity.

Of course there is the issue of the most recent elections where, as usual, the losers scream fraud and violently insist that their claim be rectified without the benefit of forensic investigation.

And then there is the issue of NGOs where a government proposal that NGOs be required (as in the US) to declare their sources of funding is somehow interpreted as Stalinist repression of the freedom of Western interests (National Endowment for Democracy?) to instigate non-democratic violence in the name of democracy.

Yes, and then there is Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, a “staunch Euro-Atlanticist” whose term ends next month, but who in the name of “legitimacy” proclaims her illegal intention to remain in office until there is a “legitimate” government (namely, one that shares her extreme Globalist opinions).

So what happens now? Well, Georgian Dream could decide it has “pushed” too fast and de-escalate (but wasn’t it the protestors who were escalating?) by making minor concessions or simply giving the protestors what they want (namely a pro-Washington and pro-Brussels government).

Or, there could be - Oh My Gosh! - a “civilizational choice” where the uncivilized behavior of the protestors could swing Georgia back into the cradle of violent and genocidal imperialism namely, Washington.

Yes, because, as Foreign Policy helpfully explains, the opposition is not going to give up on Georgian identity (which of course disappears when nationalists give in to globalists).

Or, then again, the Georgian Dream government (duly elected by the people of Georgia) might, horror of horrors, lean on Moscow to return the country to normalcy.

Not so Afraid for Romanian Democracy because the Globalists have Closed Democracy Down.

In my post yesterday, I noted that in the first round of Romania’s presidential elections on Nov 25 (second round coming up on December 8)”

“The top performer has been Calin Georgescu (described by Western media as “far right,” a term which increasingly seems to mean “anti-globalist, nationalist and non-neocon). He is considered to be pro-Russia, anti-EU and anti-NATO. He calls the NATO missile shield, constructed by the US in the Romanian town of Deveselu a “diplomatic embarrassment”. Is anyone surprised that Washington is already complaining of Russian interference in the election process?”

Calin apparently once said Ukraine was an “invented State.” Who’d have thought there could be any dissent from the ruling orthodoxy in Romania?

Anyway, right on cue, the results of the first round results have been cancelled because they did not produce the “right” (i.e. Atlanticist, globalist) winner. Who better to report this stunning reversal of democracy than the iconic champion of globalism itself, CNN?:

“Romania’s constitutional court has annulled the first round of the country’s 2024 presidential election process, which was narrowly won by far-right ultranationalist candidate Calin Georgescu amid allegations of Russian interference.

“The historic decision means a second-round runoff that was scheduled for Sunday, when Georgescu would have gone head to head with his centrist rival Elena Lasconi, will no longer take place…

“The court’s decision, announced Friday, is final and binding. It requires the Romanian government to restart the electoral calendar”.

One major factor (or disruptor) was the report of supposed documents released all of a sudden by Romania’s Intelligence brats revealing - Oh My Gosh! - evidence of aggressive hybrid Russian attacks, involving TikTok, otherwise known as free speech. One document was about 85,000 attempted cyber-attacks on election websites by what Romania’s Intelligence brats say - Oh My Gosh! - could only have come from a State actor (nudge, nudge, wink, wink, say no more)

AND this has prompted Washington (capitol of Romania, as we all know) to warn that a “shift away from the West would have serious negative impacts on U.S. security cooperation with Romania.”

Yes - Oh My Gosh! - the State Department is concerned (i.e. will commit mass murder if it doesn’t get its way) and there needs to be an investigation.

Apparently, CNN found a bloke in a pub who found the first round results were “shocking” and blamed Putin. The fact that Georgescu’s major campaign theme had to do with the cost of living crisis, caused in large measure by the giving away of Romanian wealth to Ukraine naturally, is totally irrelevant to anything important. So forget about it.

The court’s decision came one day after a lot of the losers in the first round staged a protest in which they said they should have won because they have the “right” (the civilized) perspectives. So of course the court sided with them because they are more “centrist” and as we all know “centrists” are good people who believe in Globalism, Atlanticism, US Exceptionalism, Genocide and fairies.