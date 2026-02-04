(thank you Global Times!)

Iran

It appears that the US and Iran had agreed talks in Istanbul by Friday. US claims today of Iranian drone aggression on US ships in the area may conceivably derail such plans. The Iranians are understandably extremely nervous of another US deceit along the lines of what happened in June 2025 when Iran’s guard was lowered by the promise of renwed US-Iranian talks just prior to US-greenlighted vicious Israeli decapitation strike on Iran which ultimately led to significant Iranian missile damage to Israeli military assets. The negotiations this time seem to be taking off from where they were just prior to June 2025 namely, in the form of an arrangement for a consortium (that would very likely include the Gulf countries and Russia, and that would take responsibility for uranium enhancement and its storage). Talk of Iranian missiles being included is not so shrill at this time and it is very unlikely that Iran will have any time at all for such demands. It doesn’t care so much about uranium enrichment so long as it can access the necessary supplies needed for medical isotopes and similar uses, and still has no evident or provable ambitions to weaponize its nuclear energy. It is not impossible that Trump finds he has backed himself into a corner from which he desperately needs an off-ramp before Iran destabilizes Israel and puts paid to the BOP for good measure.

NATO Proxy War Against Russia on Pretext of Ukraine

The pretext for the NATO war on Russia, as I have argued many times in many ways over the past four years, was that Russia invaded eastern Ukraine. It did not want to invade eastern Ukraine. It had an opportunity in 2014, following the US-instigated coup d’etat in Kiev which never remotely enjoyed popularity across the country as a whole - even as Russia accepted the will of the Crimean people to be absorbed within the Russian Federation - to integrate the self-declared independent republics of the Donbass. But it refused to do so, negotiating, instead, a painstaking agreement with Ukraine and with Europe (the Minsk agreements) that would have left those territories within Ukraine but enjoying greater autonomy. Led principally and in bad faith by Ukraine, Germany and France, who needed the time for a new offensive, these agreements were never honored. The US stepped in to make sure that the Ukrainian army would rebuild itself and its defenses, and square up ready to seize the republics, while Europe “cancelled Russia” both in this profoundly pro-Russian region and across the West generally, and the US and its proxies surrounded the west of Russia with intermediate range nuclear weapons.

The duration of a four-year war in the Donbass, extending as it does to West Ukraine and into Russia, is a measure of the determination of the collective West, rather than trouble itself with seriously tackling climate change, to bring about the fragmentation of the Russian Federation, access Russian mineral wealth, ameliorate the worst of climate change damage to traditional sources of food and establish control over a melting Arctic and new, less expensive trading routes. That determination, unnerved by the loss of what I belive to be over a million Ukrainians and up to 300,000 Russian soldiers, is a reminder that this is a war that was predetermined, that had to be fought sooner or later and, as Russia understood, better sooner rather than later, as the US primed itself to take down its greatest adversary, China by first grinding Russia down.

Of course, that plan now lies in tatters. In place of subjugating Russia, the US has found, to its pleasant surprise, that it is has thoroughly subjugated, Epsteined and humiliated Europe. It has even forced Europe to depend on expensive US energy in place of cheap Russian pipeline gas and to bear the costs - for as long as Europe has the resources to continue doing so, which will not be at all long - of its continuing foolish determination to fight Russia and somehow thus seduce its errant Yellow Prince to turn around and fall in love with it all over again.

That plan does not seem to be working out. A certain class in Europe, even as it tries to come to terms with the abandonment of its lover, clutches to the comfort rag of a united European Union and gallant, romantic fantasies - if only in the meantime it can beat all doubters into abject submission - with the power to raise taxes, mobilize armies, throw out unanimous decision-making, kick out the immigrants who fled to it in search of protection from US-European wars in West Asia, and crush the undeserving remnants of Welfare State liberal layabouts. This class cannot bring itself to gaze upon the horrifying spectacle of its own stupidity so, rather than gazing to the immediate East, to what in reality is it’s best potential ally, Russia, look further afield still to China and to India in the questionable hope that these other giants of BRICS will help save them from Trump Tariff Terror (TTT).

Russia, bemused, steadily pursues its war aims in eastern Ukraine and, as the war goes on, with not the least hope that a Zelenskiy-led regime with its feckless European sponsors could ever, conceivably, settle anything with Russia in good faith, the conviction grows that for its own immediate security Russia must broaden its war aims to embrace a neo-Maginot line that would include Odessa, Kiev, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv.

But even as Europe casts its gaze over and beyond Russia towards China, Russia itself must keep looking in both directions - the east, because China is by far its best and most powerful ally, one that helpfully depends on Russian energy, and is also, truth be told, weaver of a far more energetic and convincing ideology of multimodality and equitable sovereignty than Russia itself. Yet Russia must also look West, not to Europe but to the US, because Russia has a relatively small population while being the largest territorial polity on earth with borders to match. It cannot be sure who is going to win the eventual war of the titans and refuses to burn all its boats (even if its adversaries would indeed happily burn them). Which is why, in part, the tripartite talks in Abu Dhabi that we may expect to continue between Ukraine, the US and Russia and which will surely come to nothing worthwhile, yet thereccontinue to be bilateral Russian-US talks on normalization and trade even if this must at some level be deeply concerning to China.

In what follows of today’s post, I am heavily dependent on the Global Times (China) which I revisit periodically, usually to be rewarded with a refreshingly different perspective on the world from the one I generally encounter in either legacy or alternative Western media.

Chinese Cars

But China will win the battle of the titans, and Russia’s caution will serve some other purpose as yet to be deciphered. For example, as the US hides behind a tariff wall to protect Musk’s Tesla overpriced electric cars (a favor that Musk returns with a Starlink network that dominates global surveillance even as it proves vulnerable to Russian piggy-backing in Ukraine, and Iranian Internet shut-downs), we learn from Global Times that China's automotive industry chain is accelerating its global expansion. BYD reported overseas sales of 100,000 passenger vehicles and pickup trucks in January, up 43.3 percent year-on-year, accounting for nearly half of its total monthly sales, according to its official Weibo account. The company has previously said that it expected to sell 1.3 million vehicles outside the Chinese mainland in 2026, a 24.3 percent increase from 2025. BYD is building passenger vehicle manufacturing bases in countries including Thailand, Brazil, Hungary and Uzbekistan, as it accelerates its global expansion. In January, Geely's passenger vehicle sales reached 270,200 units, up 1 percent year-on-year and 14 percent month-on-month. Overseas sales totaled 60,500 units, up 121 percent year-on-year, according to the Shanghai Securities News.

Other Chinese manufacturers report equally startling results. Since October, more than 15 Chinese automakers and auto parts companies have disclosed overseas expansion plans, with total planned investment exceeding 70 billion yuan ($10.08 billion).



A Chinese expert is cited to the effect that China's complete and highly integrated NEV industry chain is a core advantage. Large-scale production has lowered costs while supporting a wide product range, allowing Chinese automakers to offer competitively priced vehicles across multiple segments and adapt flexibly to different regional markets. Meanwhile, the shift from pure exports to localized production and operations has strengthened brand trust abroad. Chinese NEVs are also having positive impacts on overseas auto industries (not the US, of course). Their expansion is accelerating green transformation, supporting emissions reduction, and building local industrial ecosystems through investment, jobs and technology cooperation. Meanwhile, heightened competition is pushing global carmakers to innovate more rapidly, driving the broader upgrading of the global auto industry.



Wu noted that China's core advantage lies in its supply-chain strength. To succeed abroad, exports must be matched by reliable parts and service support; otherwise trust and market access will be hard to build. Localized production also requires supplier ecosystems to follow—without them, costs are hard to control and firms risk remaining "outsiders," limiting sustained expansion.



China's vehicle production reached 34.531 million units last year (the US figure, a delcine on the previous year wsas 10.56 million), while sales totaled 34.40 million, representing year-on-year increases of 10.4 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively, according the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). Exports surpassing 7 million units, a new high. The US sold 1.5 million



Russian Oil and India

After a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that the US had reached a trade arrangement with India to roll back the punishing tariffs he had imposed on Indian products from 25 percent to 18 percent, in return for India’s dropping its tariffs on some American goods, buying more US products, and ceasing its purchases of Russian oil. Trump has made virtually the same claim before, and it is even uncertain whether on that previous occasion Trump had actually talked with Modi as he claimed. But this time, in a post on social media, Modi wrote that he was “delighted” by the tariff reduction. Significantly, Modi is reported by Global Times as being spare on details, including whether his country would stop buying Russian oil as Trump had claimed. Modi also didn’t mention what Trump said India is “committed to ‘BUY AMERICAN,’ at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 billion of US Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products,” and that India will “move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to zero.”



Global Times points out that The Times of India has linked the US-India “deal” with India’s trade deal with the EU, saying that “the deal comes days after India and the EU announced what both sides called the 'mother of all' trade deals. While European Union is India's largest trading partner as an economic bloc, US continues to be the single largest trading partner.”

There is widespread skepticism that India will stop purchasing Russian oil.



Starmer in China



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended the outcomes of his visit to China as he faced criticism from some lawmakers at parliament, and advocated finding ways to cooperate with China in face of geopolitical realities. Chinese experts described to Global Times UK domestic criticism as predictable, adding that enhancing relations with China is not a task that can be accomplished instantaneously, and the recovery of bilateral relations also serves as a test of the UK leadership's strategic foresight with a proper understanding of China.



Need for a New Era of Nuclear Agreement

"China has noted the constructive proposals previously put forward by Russia regarding follow-up arrangements to the New START Treaty and hopes the US will respond positively and genuinely uphold global strategic stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday in response to a Russian media inquiry about how China views the impact on global strategic stability in regard of the absence of any arms control treaty between the world's two largest nuclear powers.



”According to report, the New START Treaty, signed by Russia and the US in 2010, is due to expire on February 5, 2026. It is the only remaining arms control treaty between the two countries after the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty collapsed in 2019. The Russian media reporter noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously announced that Russia is prepared to continue observing the limits of New START for another year, but the US has yet to respond.



”In a follow-up question, when asked about that Financial Times previously reported US President Donald Trump wanted to maintain nuclear weapons restrictions and wanted to include China in arms control talks, Lin said that China's position on trilateral nuclear arms control talks among China, the US and Russia is clear. The nuclear forces of China and the US are not on the same level at all. At this stage, asking China to join nuclear disarmament negotiations is neither fair nor reasonable”.

(Global Times)

China and South America

Uruguay

China and Uruguay should strengthen the alignment of development strategies, and deepen cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, finance, agriculture and animal husbandry, infrastructure construction, and information and communications technology, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.



China and Uruguay should continue to firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen friendly exchanges at all levels and across all areas, enhance exchanges of experience in governance, and continuously deepen strategic mutual trust, Xi emphasized.



Since the Supreme Court of Panama ruled that CK Hutchison's concession contract to operate Panama Canal ports was "unconstitutional," the most elated individuals over the past few days have undoubtedly been certain US politicians and media outlets. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio quickly posted on social media that the US is "encouraged," while some American media outlets claimed this marks a "major victory" for Washington in curbing Chinese influence. The Wall Street Journal even issued a blunt threat, stating that other countries "might re-examine their ties to the world's second-biggest economy."

Panama



”The cries of "victory" coming from the US confirm widespread outside suspicions and further expose Washington's hegemonic arrogance in using geopolitical means to interfere with commercial cooperation and undermine trade rules. Although the US formally handed over control of the Panama Canal in 1999, in Washington's Cold War mentality, this area remains an "inner lake" that others are not allowed to touch. The US has repeatedly expressed desire to "retake control of the Canal," and Secretary of State Rubio chose Panama for his first overseas visit, threatening the country that it "must reduce Chinese influence." Therefore, when the Supreme Court of Panama issued its so-called ruling, it is difficult for the international public opinion not to question its independence.



”However, if one follows Washington's rhythm and views this turmoil through the lens of "US-China competition," they fall into a cognitive trap set by the US, and the focus on this matter becomes misplaced. These ports have never been, and should never be, bargaining chips in a geopolitical game. In fact, CK Hutchison has operated these ports for nearly 30 years; in such a long span of time, where has there ever been a shadow of a "Chinese threat"?



”On the contrary, under the company's management, these ports have been developed, benefiting the local area and contributing to global free trade. In this process, the US itself has been one of the beneficiaries. Therefore, regarding the attention on Panama's port operation rights, if one must talk about winners and losers, the core should lie in the contest between free trade and hegemonism, and the confrontation between the spirit of contract and power politics.



”Whether it is the ports along the Panama Canal, Australia's Darwin Port mired in controversy, or the case of Nexperia in the Netherlands, the same "invisible hand" looms in the background. Some countries repeatedly claim to uphold a "rules-based order"; yet in practice, what they defend is an "order based on the interests of a single country." This is, in essence, a targeted demolition of global investment credibility. If commercial contracts can be nullified at the whim of politicians or under pressure from allies, then no long-term investment within the Western system is truly safe. From Southeast Asia to the Middle East, global investors are watching closely, asking whether today's rapacious acts will tomorrow descend upon any profitable industry.



”International investment law does indeed recognize "security exceptions," but these are by no means a universal master key for hegemonism. The core of international commercial law is certainty: companies that operate in compliance with the rules deserve the protection of the law. By using diplomatic coercion to push allies into rulings that defy legal principles, the US is eroding from within the very credit foundations on which the capitalist world depends. In the short term, Washington may have secured a few "strategic footholds"; however, in the long term, this has fundamentally undermined the international credibility of the US and the space for transnational commercial interactions. It is foreseeable that when the law ceases to be a fair arbiter and becomes a political tool, global capital will have to seek safe havens independent of the dollar system and the US "long-arm" influence.



”What is even more concerning to the international community is that the geopolitical will of the US often surpasses the constitutions of some sovereign nations. This is a mockery of the principle of sovereign equality enshrined in the United Nations Charter. From the case of Alstom years ago to the current controversy over Darwin Port, the methods used by the US to attack competitors and seize interests are strikingly similar. The international business community needs a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment, not a "law of the jungle" dominated by hegemonic will. If this trend of politicizing economic and trade issues and weaponizing legal tools continues unchecked, the ultimate victim will be the entire international economic and trade order. Those who attempt to curb their rivals by undermining the rules will also find themselves facing a bankruptcy of credibility.



”As an important maritime passage that carries about 5 percent of global shipping trade, the Panama Canal ports have become a crucial cargo hub on a global scale, and they should not waver under the shadow of hegemonism. According to reports, concessions for the Panama Canal ports will now need to be auctioned off.



”In this context, it is hoped that the Panamanian side will truly demonstrate its "independence" by providing a predictable environment for fair competition for all bidders, rather than trying by any means to "ensure that China is blocked from the bidding" as some US media outlets have trumpeted. The whole world is watching everything that happens there”.

(Global Times)