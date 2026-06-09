The Gulf Crisis

The main reason (one reason among many) why the Gulf Crisis is not going anywhere is because Israel is still in southern Lebanon, is still striking what it claims are Hezbollah forces there and is still forcing the mass displacement of Lebanese citizens.

Al Jazeera, AP and other news sources say that Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon have killed at least 29 people over the past 24 hours, with a significant portion of the casualties occurring in the southern coastal city of Tyre (Sour). The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a blanket forced displacement order for the entire city of Tyre, including its historic Christian quarter for the first time. The military claimed Hezbollah was operating in these neighborhoods but it is clear that civilians are hurting and dying.

At least eight people were killed and 32 others wounded when an Israeli strike hit a popular housing area in Tyre’s al-Masaken neighborhood. An Israeli drone strike on a vehicle near a Red Cross center in Tyre killed five people and wounded four paramedics. Separately, a “double-tap” strike in the town of Sharqiyeh targeted and wounded Civil Defense workers as they arrived to evacuate an injured person. In the Nabatieh district, farther inland from Tyre, separate Israeli drone and air attacks killed at least four civilians.

While Israel and Iran temporarily paused their direct exchange of missile fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that operations inside Lebanon targeting Hezbollah would continue unabated. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that it would launch “crushing measures” against Israel if the campaign in Lebanon is not completely halted.

Over the weekend, Israeli strikes also killed high-ranking Lebanese military personnel, including a brigadier general and a captain traveling in the south, despite the official Lebanese Army remaining neutral in the conflict.

Relations between the US and Iran are also tense since President Donald Trump announced earlier today that an American Apache helicopter was shot down by Iranian forces. It was struck while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. This is the first Apache lost since the war began. An American uncrewed sea drone successfully rescued both pilots, who are reported safe and uninjured. President Trump issued a statement via Truth Social declaring that the United States “must, of necessity, respond to this attack”. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister told Al Jazeera that Tehran did not deliberately target the helicopter. But Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that foreign forces operating near Iranian territory faced a “constant risk” and should exit the region.

Growing evidence of economic shockwaves from the Gulf Crisis include a statement from The American Petroleum Institute over the strain that the war is placing on the US strategic petroleum reserve, and a projection from The International Air Transport Association (IATA) of enormous global airline fuel bill of $350 billion for 2026, dropping airline profit margins to their lowest points since the COVID-19 pandemic due to airspace closures and rerouting.

Russian Punches or Not on Kiev

There has been no evidence as of yet of a sustained Russian attack on Kiev other than a night of missile and drone attacks (including the firing of at least one and possibly two Oreshniks) that was launched on Kiev with the days following Ukraine’s killing of 25 school girls in a facility in Russian-occupied Donbass. This despite widespread expectations that there would be a series of such attacks, especially after Russia warned diplomatic and other foreigners in Kiev that they should evacuate.

On Kiev, once again Russia is given the appearance of holding its punches, despite evidence of increasing frustration among many Russians that Moscow does not venture determined action that would simply bring the war to an end. This is curious because at first glance it would seem that Kiev is still home to the most important command and decision-making centers for Ukraine as a whole and that were these to be taken out then the war would end much more quickly, Azov brigades notwithstanding.

This is not to say that Russia is not engaging in frequent, if not nightly attacks across the entirety of Ukraine, including in the west (Lvov) and northwest (Rovno), the north around Chernihiv and Sumy, and, of course, in the north east, in Kharkiv. Targets include drone-carrying trucks, gas stations, car parks (useful for launching of drones from mobile launches), post offices and military and energy facilities more generally.

Why might Russia be pulling its punches? Well, maybe it isn’t and tonight, perhaps, or tomorrow night, or next week, we will see Russia initiate a string of devasting attacks that cripple the capital.

Ukraine has initiated the process of evacuating the entirety of the Donbass city of Kramatorsk, along with parts of Slovyansk to the north, Malotaranivka to the south, Bilenke to the northeast and Pryvilia to the east. All this activity, to be quickly followed by deployment of Ukrainian forces into these areas quite possibly signals the beginning of the final battle for the entirety of the Donbass and it is not so surprising that Russia might give priority to this even before Kiev, since the Donbass is the existentially most important rationale for the Russian SMO.

But if this does not occur then there are many possible explanations for Russian holding its punches. If we start with the more sinister, it is possible that we should regard the Russian defense industry as comparable to the US military-industrial complex namely, a system whose first priority is not defense at all but profit. Wars that continue can be more profitable than wars that end, at least for dominant parties. I am doubtful that this is the case because unlike the US, Russia since the early 2000s has shown determination and capability in the suppression of the political influence of the oligarchs.

Alternatively, it may be that Russia calculates that the Ukrainian army itself is close to collapse, in any case, and the war will end all by itself without Russia having to destroy valuable and historical property in Kiev that could be preserved for Russian occupation.

Or, again, perhaps Russia notes that wars are rarely won by air power alone and that in order to truly complete its Special Military Operation then it must also exert coercive force by land. Current battlefield configurations suggest that this could be done in several ways or perhaps in all these ways namely: (1) completing Russian acquisition of the Donbass and greatly attritting Ukrainian forces and resources in doing so; (2) advancing on the city of Sumy or Chernihiv, from which a Russian strike on Kiev becomes quite straightforward; and/or (3) using Sumy as a basis from which Russia could interrupt Ukrainian supplies to Kharkiv and hasten Russia’s takeover of Ukraine’s second city (also a major center of military production); (4) fatally sabotaging Ukraine’s economy by taking the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro, after which Russia could take Kiev fairly effortlessly.

We don’t know. In the meantime, Ukrainian and Russian mutual drone and missile exchanges escalate, and prove increasingly dangerous, especially to shipping, military, energy and transport infrastructure. Following Ukraine’s second attack within three days on the important border crossing between Crimea and Kherson at Chongar, 60,000 Russian troops are reportedly trapped - even though travel is still possible via the Armyansk and Perekop checkpoints. Supply lines, mainly from Melitopol down the M16, have so deteriorated that Russia’s 337th regiment is reportedly pulling out from the Kinburn Peninsula (northwest of Crimea) in the Nikolaev region, with some troops being redeployed to Zaporizhzhia.

The Kinburn Spit is a spit in Mykolaiv Raion, Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine. Its only land access is through Kherson Oblast. It occupies the westernmost part of the Kinburn Peninsula, stretching west into the Black Sea between the Dnieper-Bug estuary to the north and the Yahorlyk Bay to the south. Russian control of the spit had enabled Russia to repel Ukrainian attacks by boat and sea drone: these continuing attempts suggest Ukraine is preparing to land marines on the spit, probably to create an arresting media victory and using it to squeeze additional funds from Europe.

To this threat is added, a bit further east, Ukrainian attacks on the settlement of Oleshiky. This sits across the Dnieper opposite the city of Kherson to the northwest and Antonivka to the north. Ukraine has previously suggested to Russia that they should evacuate the settlement. Further northeast, Ukraine may be preparing for trouble with an invasion force being prepared from north of Nikopol, down to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Ukraine is very reluctant to leave under Russian control.

These threats would prompt a response from Russian forces in Crimea, already suffering from major fuel shortages, which, because of the destruction of the bridge at Chongar would have to move up through Amyansk or through Henknesk.

A further potential signal of a gathering Ukrainian operation was the attempted (or perhaps successful - we don’t yet know) assassination of a senior Russian military officer today in Moscow, Here, ironically, pro-Russian commentator Alexander Mercouris, on a through visit, was earlier today assuring us that everything was normal in Moscow although, to be fair, his main point was the impression of increasing prosperity by contrast with his previous visit in 2019. I find that very credible, although I think it inadvisable to strive for any such conclusion in the space of just a few hours’ passage.