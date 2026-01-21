The Hill reported today that Trump has warned Iran that continued assassination threats made by leaders in Tehran would be met with the country getting “blown up.”

“Anything ever happens, we’re going to blow the whole — the whole country’s going to get blown up.”

According to The Hill, Biden-era Intelligence officials briefed the alleged threats against him during his presidential campaign in 2024. Former Attorney General Merrick Garland said the plot was retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the U.S. in 2020, during Trump’s first administration.

This put me in mind of Paul Krugman’s column today (Krugman) that builds on Trump’s note yesterday to the prime minister of Norway:

“Some of us still remember when right-wing pundits liked to call anyone critical of George W. Bush mentally ill. But after reading the letter that Trump just sent to the prime minister of Norway (Jonas Gahr Støre has confirmed that it’s genuine) there should be no doubt that we have a president who is suffering a real detachment from reality:

Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT

“This might not exactly be sundowning, since it’s not clear that Trump is lucid and rational at any time of the day. What is incontrovertible is that he’s deeply unwell and rapidly getting sicker.

“In fact, Trump is so deeply unwell that it’s time to stop blaming him for all the terrible things he’s doing. He is what he is. Responsibility for the catastrophe overtaking America now rests with his enablers — people who have to know that he’s a sick man but continue to support his depredations.

“Some of these enablers are monsters themselves. For example, Stephen Miller, Trump’s immigration czar and the architect of his violent ethnic cleansing policies, is clearly a fanatic who is using Trump to achieve his own fascist goals.

“However, many of Trump’s enablers aren’t fanatics, just amoral opportunists. Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, clearly understands how destructive Trump’s actions are, evidenced by the fact that he has at times tried to tone them down. But for some inexplicable reason, Bessent has decided to sell his soul to Trump.

“And then there are those who revel in the reflected glory, who are such utter narcissists that they’re willing to destroy this country in return for the limelight and perks. In that camp we can find Pete Hegseth with his Pentagon makeup studio, who is purging the finest officers in the military; Kristi Noem with her Barbie-in-a-10-gallon-hat act, who positively gushes while calling a murdered mother a terrorist; and Kash Patel, who thinks its fine to fly on an FBI jet to watch his girlfriend sing while overseeing the debasement and corruption of the FBI.

“And what can we say about the cowardly Republicans in Congress, who are still sustaining Trump even though many of them – perhaps most of them – are privately appalled by his behavior? It would take just eight of these people — four Republican senators and four Republican House members — to switch sides and caucus with the Democrats to end G.O.P. control of Congress and eliminate much of Trump’s power. But taking such a step would mean risking Trump’s wrath by standing up and acting like patriots, rather than knuckling down and averting their eyes as Trump descends into madness.

“How did a great, sophisticated nation, one of the world’s longest-standing republics, end up so fragile that it can be undone by one man’s dementia? That’s an important question, the answer to which I believe lies in the straight line from Bush vs Gore and the Roberts Supreme Court, to January 6th, to the execution of Renee Good. However, what’s more important is that we realize where we are right now, that we don’t try to sugarcoat and sanewash what’s happening: A petulant, violent and deranged individual is running America”.

Delusional delirium it may be, but is it in conformity with the wishes of the Deep State? We dont know for sure, but I kind of think it is, since it seems to be driving only a couple of notches in the same direction in which the neocons were already driving us. A country that is no longer confident in its ability to grow and to dominate through technological advance and industry resorts to the logic of the ancient agrarian civilizations: they steal, since to “invest” is not likely to produce sufficient returns in time to satisfy the heightened appetites of the billionaire investor class. So yes, the gathering gloom over the commentariate in recent days I think accurately reflects this accentuation of imperial strategy: when the empire can no longer afford the mask of benevolence, it goes for the jugular, which is to say, it grabs what it can from those who are weak enough to let it - and there are many of them, given both the complacent attitude towards national defense and fighting skills in which Europe, for example, has so long rested and the high degree of dependence of many of its allies on the empire’s own weapons, training, spare parts and intelligence.

Dark days for Deliverance. Russia Matters (Russia Matters) summarizes this article from Foreign Affairs , a publication that I normally avoid but which on this occasion I think is close to the mark:

“Russia’s global role has shrunk from would‑be great‑power patron to overstretched, unreliable spoiler, according to Alexander Gabuev and Sergey Vakulenko of the Carnegie Endowment. In their article for Foreign Affairs, the duo contend that Moscow’s failure to materially aid Nicolás Maduro despite a 2025 “strategic partnership” fits a wider pattern of overpromising protection and underdelivering when allies like Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, Iran or Venezuela face serious U.S. or Israeli pressure, revealing Russia as an opportunistic disruptor rather than a credible counter‑hegemon to Washington. Kimberly Marten of Barnard College, Columbia University similarly argues that Russia’s status in the Middle East has eroded sharply since 2023, as it abandoned Assad and offered only rhetorical support to Iran while Turkey and the U.S. expanded influence. Marten concludes that Putin’s domestic position remains secure, but international status loss may push him toward riskier hybrid operations against NATO to restore prestige”.

It is difficult to know whether to be grateful that the major opponents to US empire, despite their own sophisticated weaponry, some of it or perhaps a lot of it more advanced than that of the US, are so cautious not to provoke an entity whose leader appears to some to be mad (or is it just madly enthusiastic for the cause?)? That seems to be the consistent position of Ray McGovern. But as I have also argued recently, it is a position that bows before the logic of MAD - mutually assured destruction, so that if one party is stronger than the other in conventional terms (and in the case of the USA we have to take into account that it is an empire of military bases ready to cause trouble in almost any part of the planet) then that party can presumably just do what it wants for as long as it wants.

Has nobody come up with a more impressive strategy than passive obeisance to raw power?