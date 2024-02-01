Zel minus Zal

Dima of the Military Summary channel reported early today that General Zaluzhnyi would step down later this week to be replaced by SBU Chief Bodanov. If this is so, then the outcome may be the most concrete result of Nuland’s visit to Kiev yesterday. The visit coincided with Ukraine’s firing of some 19 storm shadow and scalp cruise missiles on Crimea. Russia says it shot them all down, but Ukraine claims to have taken out a Russian radar station first and then to have hit military targets and to have inflicted significant damage. More certain assessments will doubtless develop during the day.

Krynky Crackles

Nuland’s visit also coincided with a reigniting by Ukraine of what seems an utterly senseless campaign in Krynky on the East bank of the Dnieper in Kherson, one which was almost entirely extinguished by Russia a week or so ago. Russian positions were attacked yesterday and forced to retreat while Ukrainian forces are reported to have established a new foothold somewhere between Krynky and Kasachi Laheri further downriver.

Party Surprise

And to seal Ukraine’s celebration of the visit by its most stalwart fairy neocon godmother, Victoria, there have been announcements of the imminent arrival to Ukraine of US long range guided glide bombs and of some further mysterious weaponry that cookie-mistress Nuland has promised will “surprise” Putin.

Intimidating Orban

Further excitement for Kiev came from Brussels where the EU has now found the means (including threats to squelch its economy) to overcome the pesky appeals to rationality from President Orban. Hungary had hitherto blocked European aid package to Ukraine worth $50 billion over four years, or around $12 billion a year. The EU hopes this will be enough to keep Ukraine, Joe Biden and the EU itself on life support at least through to the US election in November.

Official Larceny

Less cause for Kievan celebration is that Moscow will take to court anyone who tries to seize Russian Central Bank assets for the purpose of sending them to Kiev (only after handsomely paying fat bonuses to the criminal perpetrators of this scheme, you can be sure).

The criminality of this measure is so egregious. the threat it represents to fundamental western concepts of property and the precedent it sets so alarming, and the retaliatory measures available to Russia so costly to the West, that the scheme cannot win, even in neocon co-opted courts.

Ukraine’s Case to the ICJ

Speaking of which - surprise, surprise - and contrary to western mainstream media headlines, we have news of the ICJ judgments in favor of Russia against Ukrainian charges in 2017 that Russia had committed terrorism in aiding Donbass separatists following the 2014 Banderite coup (they actually were not separatists at that time - they simply wanted greater regional autonomy). The reality of course is that the coup regime of Kiev committed terror against its own people in the Donbass.

MH17

And the ICJ wisely declined to rule on charges of Russian culpability for the shooting down of MH17 in the summer of 2014. I have written extensively on this matter. I believe that the Dutch investigation and subsequent court rulings were profoundly compromised by dependence on problematic if not fabricated evidence from intelligence cutout Bellingcat, by western mainstream media propaganda, by close collaboration with the discredited Ukrainian intelligence arm SBU, and by the totally unreasonable assumption that Ukraine could be granted a form of prosecutory privilege while Russia was always treated as the culprit and its evidence not to be taken seriously.

Profit for Plutocrats

Great news all round (the neocon tree) that US arms sales last year reached a record of $238 billion, keeping the MICIMATT forever-war machine super-lubed - that’s the Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-Media-Academic-Think Tank complex (thanks again for this term due to the redoubtable bastion of sanity, Ray McGovern) that keeps our Overlords warm with copious houses, cars, vacations and mistresses. It’s monopoly capitalism at work and the beauty of it is that the weapons are destroyed and the wars are never won and the spending never stops.

Russia Formidable

Meanwhile, these developments notwithstanding, Russia is advancing and winning, its economy is humming and its superiority in men and machines and shells is every day more pronounced. Europe can barely manage to supply Ukraine with 600,000 155mm shells; the USA is patting itself on the back for looking to a total annual production capability in the range of a million; Russia is producing many millions more. Behind Russia is the world’s greatest manufacturing power, China, accounting for 35% of manufacture, ahead of the next nine countries combined.

The Lion Will Roar

China has already opined in no uncertain terms about US regime change shenanigans and is beginning to sound more and more pissed off with both the US and Israel over their genocide in Gaza.

The West is not accustomed to hearing the lion of East Asia roar, and may very soon merit the sobering experience that this will likely prove.

Meanwhile, Genocide

There are no indications at this time that the genocide will stop any time soon and Netanyahu has signed off on a long term plan that essentially converts Gaza into an Israeli military encampment and capitalist development zone under the day-to-day guardianship of autocratic, co-opted and corrupt Arab states who have shown themselves totally feckless in their inability to protect their own from unbearable oppression over fifty years.

Israeli war crimes against the West Bank, threats of violence against Lebanon, and glorification of horrors perpetrated in Gaza are ceaseless. Western analysts persist, idiotically, in the magical thinking that somehow discoursesof one state or two state solutions are still relevant. They are not; the fog has lifted and the crimes of 1947 clearer to the international community than ever before no matter how camouflaged by legal but flawed UN blessings of the period.

Iranian Injustice

This continuation of a profound and existential injustice is now being leveraged for pursuit against Iran which, ironically. was once the beneficiary of the same kind of mindless lavishment of US treasure that today is directed to nuclear-armed Israel.

Acting as US appointed policeman of the Middle East (until overthrown by the 1979 Islamic Revolution - which for a while at least was also a socialist revolution) the Shah of Iran and his ruthless secret police, the SAVAK, were shoed into power in 1953 by the CIA and MI6 in 1953 after the coup d’etat that they orchestrated against democratically-elected prime minister Mossadegh.

Why? Because Mossadegh wanted something a little bit more than a pittance of the profits made from Iranian oil by Britain’s Anglo-Persian oil whose Iranian workers were treated like slaves while Iran was essentially functioning as a source of supply of the funds that Great Britain needed for its reconstruction after World War II (captained by the faux “revolutionary” Fabian-style - Labour Party).

Biden has promised a week’s worth of bombardment of Iranian assets outside of Iran. Yemen is suffering its 11th bombardment. Western trade through the Red Sea is massively disrupted and implications for the price of energy and other goods severe. Russian tankers meanwhile sail through the Red Sea unmolested bringing cheap oil and gas to all the West’s major competitors who are paying ever higher prices for the same while their industries decline, farmers protest, their politics ever more extreme and panicky.

Whatever Biden does will be the wrong thing; and for his every action there will be a reaction. It’s called dialectics in the trade.