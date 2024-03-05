I will begin today with three brief items, each of which deserves fuller unpacking in the hours and days ahead.

Far too early perhaps to confidently explain the departure into supposed retirement of Victoria Nuland as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs (better described as Granny Wolf Neocon). Her temporary replacement by John Bass, who is described by the AP as the man who oversaw the US departure from Afghanistan, certainly raises hopes of a new change of direction, not to say, of prevailing ideology in Washington.

And it comes just as the Supreme Court appears to have ruled out the legality of attempts by States to forbid the placing of Donald Trump on electoral ballots.

Perhaps Biden is leaving Ukraine to the German legions (or is it just a battalion?) under General Augustus Pest. And Pest he already is for Scholz whose modus vivendi is No to know a thing.

I saw no reference in the AP announcement of Nuland’s retirement to her cute donuts -to-Maidan Snow White ballet but was struck by its casual juxtaposition of her time spent in the US Moscow embassy in the 1990s and the failed coup against Yeltsin where Toria presumably may have played a role in preventing a return to Soviet or even Russian constitutionality.

In the Black Sea, Ukraine (doubtless with the active participation of NATO who really need a distracting victory right now) has taken down another Russian ship, a cargo ship I believe, close to the Kerch Strait on the eastern side of Crimea. A bevy of over 30 sea drones was used to achieve this public relations disaster for Russia. It is the Russian third ship down this year already.

It is a PR disaster because it distracts global attention away from Ukraine’s weakening on the combat line and might incite a resumption of aid from the US (I don’t think this is likely) and could very well raise the temperature of Russian discontent -just ahead of a presidential election - with the slow deliberation of Moscow strategy for the SMO. It is a reminder that Russia has not yet been able to fix this important problem. And it sends out alarming signals for the future of Russian ability to protect its navy and its interests in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, as Russia clocks up gains in western Avdiivka, Turney, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiorske, Novomykhailivka, and along multiple other fronts, it appears confirmed that the RADA is stuck on the mobilization bill, not least because, with a $38bn current debt, Ukraine cannot afford to proceed. I am not sure whether Ukraine can afford to pay military salaries for more than a few more weeks.

This inability to recruit more soldiers amidst a hemorrhaging of males who continue to flee the country will enhance the ferocity of current efforts at violent conscription and therefore encourage dissent; it will multiply the number of instances of mass surrender of Ukrainian forces, as demonstrated yesterday near Ivanivske (which has now in effect fallen to Russia); and it will encourage the NATO crazies like Macron to send their own countrymen to die in place of Ukrainians.