The prospects for Trump’s 20-point plan are not encouraging. Hamas would have to give up all remaining hostages (in return for 2000 or so Palestinians in Israeli captivity). Hamas would have to disarm and disband (and would be given free passage out of Gaza). Netanyahu appears to be saying that IDF could remain in the Gaza Strip, although on first presentation it seemed that the IDF would have to withdraw to the periphery.

A new Gaza authority would no longer be headed by Tony Blair as first reported, given Arab opposition to this insane proposal. Blair would still be a participant in the work of the Board. Gaza would be placed under the umbrella of the Palestinian Authority which currently has formal power in the West Bank, and there would be an Arab “peace-keeping” troops on Gaza territory for the first time since before the 1967 Six-Day war when Jordan and Egypt occupied Gaza.

The plan is probably dead in the water because:

(1) The Palestinian Authority, (compromised, corrupt incompent - words used to describe it this morning by commentator Alex Mercouris) has played only a very tame and problematic role, especially in recent decades; (2) 800,000 settlers already occupy the West Bank where the Palestinian Authority is currently based; (3) Israel is intent on annexing the West Bank (although Trump claims that he is opposed to this). Supposedly, progress would then be made towards a two-state solution which, as I have consistently argued for the past five years, is a non-starter, given Israeli penetration or seizure of large areas of the West Bank, Israeli genocidal hostility to Palestinians (at least 66,000 dead; more likely five times that in terms of “excess” deaths); the utter disparity of Israeli and Palestinian communities, militarily and economically; (4) it is safe to presume that Netanyahu will do everything he can to sabotage what is being proposed, as he has always opposed the notion of a Palestinian state, even more so if it is backed by some kind of Arab peace-keeping force is in control of Gaza; not to mention (5) a history of treachery and hostility towards Palestine from the (Western bought-and-sold) neighboring Arab states, such as Egypt (whose elites have for long been deeply opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood, of which Hamas may be said to be a derivative), in view of which we can in no way be reassured by this peace proposal that the peoples of Gaza will be allowed a meaningful future; (6) it is difficult to believe that Hamas (partly the creation, by the way, by Netanyahu himself in an attempt to sabotage the PLO) is going to voluntarily disarm and give up all the hostages, steps which would likely assure its own destruction.