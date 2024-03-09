In the context of what is at least a temporary cessation of US aid to Ukraine, President Macron of France and the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, have been disseminating the idea of sending NATO forces into Ukraine to take over border duties along the border with Belarus, and around Odessa and even in Moldava (in the wake of disturbances among pro-Russian populations in Moldava and Transnistria) from where they could also be sent to Odessa in the event of a Russian advance on Odessa. (Note that Ukraine is building up its defenses around the port town of Mykolaivka, in another measure to deter Russia from moving on Odessa).

NATO already has forces in Ukraine as has by now been well established. It goes without saying that the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine, whether now or, in greater numbers in the future, to provide so-called non-combatant support to Ukraine, greatly increases the chances of major strikes on NATO forces in Ukraine, or the chances of Russian strikes on NATO positions outside of Ukraine in the event of the firing of western-supplied long-range missiles on Russia from either Ukraine or from NATO countries, and can therefore can quickly lead to nuclear confrontation in which Russia has by far the most superior hyposonic delivery systems.

The line between noncombatant and combatant in French thinking is fragile. All forms of escalation from this point onwards which are being contemplated by people like Emmanuel Macron can accelerate the “escalation escalator” to nuclear war. This would of course be devastating to the world. Nobody is likely to feel they have “won” in any such context and both sides have a very great deal to lose, even assuming something short of the possibility of entire annihilation.

All sides have so very much more to lose than if the West simply stopped doing what it is doing, now, right away, an outcome that would most likely lead - even in the absence of a forml agreement with Russia, given that Russia knows that the collective West is entirely untrustworthy, but might be persuaded to give a chance to evidence of encouraging behavior and action - to the continuing existence of a smaller (minus four to six heavily ethnic Russian oblasts) but independent Ukraine, albeit a neutralized, demilitarized and denazified version.

It might well be sufficient if Europe by itself was to unilaterally settle on such a strategy, given that the US appears to be withdrawing in any case (even if only to prepare itself for a conflict with China that it will also lose) or would be unlikely to keep the conflict going in the face of strong opposition from Europe. This would provide Europe, and Ukraine, with a back door, a route that would return to both parties to economic prosperity, much cheaper oil and gas, the beginning of a rapprochement between Russia and Europe, welcome detatchment of Europe from the Washington crazies, an opportunity to refocus mutual attention on real human challenges of climate change, and a future for the children and grandchildren of Europe and Russia.

Cake or Death? Ukraine and Europe appear not to like Cake.

Instead, we are hearing another dreary, unworkable scheme about how Europe can buy a few more shells from dubious sources that will bring Ukraine nowhere nearer to the quantities its forces would need to be able to compete with Russia. If the real agenda is about creating a pretext that would force European taxpayers to go along with the idea of a stronger, executive Europe, one with the power to raises taxes and armies, then this is a thoroughly unconvincing and unworthy incentive for the continuation of a war that might so well cross the red line into nuclear combat.

Russia is reasonably close to storming Orlivka, Tonenke and Berdychi in the Avdiivka area. In Krasnohorivka between Avdiivka and Bakhmut to the north. Russian troops crossed the railway in the south of Krasnahorivka in the past 24 hours, in addition to moving into the east of the settlement from Russian positions in the east, and are clashing with Ukrainian forces north of the railway. (Dima reported yesterday that Russia now has north-south railway connections along the combat lines that allow them to transport men and materiel from Mariupol to Kuypyansk). When Russian action in Krasnohorivka is completed, Russia will likely move on to nearby settlements to the immediate west, including Pervomaiske and Nivelske. Russia has established a presene all around the water resevoir east of Heorhiivka, and Russian forces are said to be in the east end of Heorhiivka. The battle for Novomikhailivka, meanwhile, appears to be nearly complete, to Russian advantage. Russia strategy is all about surrounding a target on multiple sides before launching multiple assaults into it.

Zelenskiy is pushing ahead with a plan for demobilization that might bring some small cheer to his depressed countrymen by allowing a number of veterans to return home for at least a year to be replaced by poorly trained, green recruits some of whom will have been press-ganged violently. Videos of such press-gang tactics will not do much to endear Zelenskiy to those two out of three people who have chosen to continue living in Ukraine (many of them escaping, illegally) and, should there ever again be contested elections in this supreme example of NATO-style “democracy” it seems unlikely that Zelenskiy could win them.

One naturally wonders what are the links there between this demobilization push, the continuing inability of the RADA to progress a bill for a new mobilization, and the results of a very recent audit of the Ukrainian army that apparently discloses that whereas the size of the army should be one million it is in fact only 300,000. And if it is really only 300,000 how can Ukraine possibly expect anything other than defeat against an invading Russian force of 600,000 or more?

This is Ukraine, so one must presume the most egregious of egregious scams, one of which the US (with its CIA-SBU branches along Russia’s borders) must surely be aware, one from which it may conceivably profit. Who knows? mAre the missing 700,000 actually dead? Are their salaries still being paid, and to whom? Is there something here that is so profoundly criminal, and that contaminates so many, that the option of ending a war that might be followed by full disclosure is simply not on the table?