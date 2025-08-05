The Trump Administration, with perverse and counterproductive determination is doing everything possible, it would seem, to unify its major global competitors against the US. Europe, admittedly, has been totally cowered into an abject, servile gopher for US global hegemony. This will greatly delay, to the significant disadvantage of all Europeans who are not totally integrated into Europe’s elite, corporate class - which is a hybrid US-Euro cabal in any case - the historically inevitable turn of Western and Central Europe towards Russia and the East.

Russia, China and now, with increasing speed, India, together representing somewhere between a half and two thirds of the globe’s manufacturing capability (China alone accounts for one third of this), of the global population, and of its economic power (in purchasing price parity terms), are in alignment in resistance to the ageing hegemon’s sclerotic thrusts and lunges into the wind. India has resisted US pressure on it to cease buying Russian oil, as though India could, overnight, reduce a source on which it depends for upwards of half of its entire energy requirements, even if it wanted. And it doesn’t want. Not least because it has been paying for its oil in rupees and, because Russia needed to be able to spend these rupees, Indian industry has had to evolve in response to Russian need to buy Indian produce.

A spokesman for the Indian foreign ministry has explained to Trump that India first began to increase its dependence on Russian oil at US request (!). The US-enforced slowdown of European consumption of Russian oil and gas back in 2023 created a huge demand from Europe for other sources of oil and gas, notably US LNG, which had the effect of boosting international prices for oil and gas to the extent that this was looking like there would be a severe threat to the global economy. So therefore, the US looked to both China and India, to increase their purchase of Russian energy products so as to reduce the impact on global prices of the sudden upsurge of European demand for non-Russian sources.

India has made it clear that it will not give in to current demands from the US, even in the face of very punitive tariffs of over 25%, and has further irritated Trump by saying that rather than reduce its overall dependence on Russia for arms, it will reverse its previous intention to buy F35 fighter jets from the US and return instead to the folds of its customary, tried-and-tested supplier, Russia, in this case for Suhoi 57s.

As for China, China certainly is not going to give in to Trump petulance and tantrums. China’s dependence on the US as a market for its exports is relatively unimportant to the Chinese economy. Its previous imperviousness to the threat of 100% tariffs quickly demonstrated to the US that without Chinese manufactured goods the US economy almost immediately begins to wither. Most important of all, the US has learned that without a dependable supply of rare earths from China, the entire fabric of the US and the European military industrial complex is threatened. It is not at all straightforward to find alternative sources in quantity and certainly not in the time frame that is needed (i.e. before the US begins to implode from the insane pressure of trying to fight the rest of the world on three fronts - Ukraine, Iran and Taiwan - when it cannot win on any one of these before depleting its stocks of weapons).

The US Senate is now trying to maneuver around Trump’s attempt to throw the burden of Ukraine on to Europe by introducing a bill that would gift Ukraine with a further $55 billion handout from the wealth of the US people to one of the most corrupt nations on earth. This is just a further indication that there is no way that the insane, military dominance over US capacity for diplomatic imagination is going to take it anywhere worth going.

In Ukraine, the US will meet with indomitable insistence from Russia that the US address Russian terms (instead of pretending that Russia does not know what it want), and note that these terms include the probability that any territory that is taken by Russia - while the US is doing everything that it can think of to avoid the obvious direction for resolution - will remain forever in Russian hands.

In Iran, we are now advised by at least one missile expert, Ted Postol, that once Iran has enriched uranium to around 60% (it has, and these stocks very probably remain unaffected by Israeli and US attacks)m it is very easy, and very quick to further enrich to the level required for a nuclear weapon and that this could be done in even a small, single room anywhere in the world. More time is needed for such weapons to be attached to suitable missile carriers, of course, but the time-lapse is a lot less than many have anticipated.

I do not myself believe that Iran actually wants to go down this path, but we have to take account of how these calculations are now occurring within an environment of lawlessness and recklessness in the domain of nuclear regulation, now represented by Russia’s decision, finally, to respond to the earlier US abandonment of the intermediate nuclear weapons treaty by declaring itself liberated from all constraints. This is in part a response to the possible location of long-range hypersonic missiles such as the Typhon missile system in Germany with the capacity to strike at Moscow.

The decision by the US to smash the existing system may have been principally motivated by its plan to extend the location of launch pads for nuclear capable missiles within reach of Beijing. Which is precisely why Medvedev felt it necessary to remind Trump that since the Cold War Russia’s “Dead Hand” system has been designed to ensure that even in the event of a successful Western decapitation strike on Moscow, there would be a catastrophic and world-ending Russian response on the US and its allies.

True, the current breakdown of the nuclear regulatory system is the inevitable result of the rapid growth of China as a nuclear power, the illicit growth of massive Israeli nuclear capability, and the transition of India, Pakistan and North Korea to nuclear status. In other words, an agreement between two great powers can no longer offer any real security at all. But rather than attempt the obvious solution (the global abandonment of nuclear weapons), the US and Russia are developing their own, new weapons systems - Russia more impressively than the US, by the way, including in the realm of nuclear submarines (Belgorod and Poseidon and others), as well as in the realm of non-nuclear equivalents such as the Oreshnik (which from the north west can reach California).