As I was saying, whatever promise Putin may have read into the prospect of a meeting with Trump in Budapest will by now have been converted into the certainty of realization that Trump and the official USA machinery of State is existentially committed to the destruction of Russia. Any other impressions are mere theatrics. Between where we are now and the US realization of that objective lies only World War 3, or the collective climbdown down of the Russian oligarch class or that of its US equivalent. Of those three possibilities the first is most likely, the third is the least likely.

In place of a possible negotiation to resume the trajectory of what Putin imagined was a breakthrough in Anchorage what we have is a US inability to respond to whatever peace initiatives Putin proposed in Anchorage; US unwillingness to escalate to Tomahawks coupled with British willingness to allow use of Storm Shadow missiles (using US intelligence and in the wake of US lifting of restrictions on the use of Western long-range missile) into the heart of Russia (as in the partial destruction of a major chemical factory two nights ago in Bryansk): and Trump adding new sanctions on Russian oil corps Rosneft and Lukoil (which will make absolutely no difference to Russian military capacity). Russia responded to the use of Storm Shadows (I thought production of these were supposed to have been suspended - are we dealing with stocks remnants?) with a massive attack across Ukraine but should now have formulated plans for the extension of the war into those countries use weapons that recklessly escalate with impunity.

To talk to or even to game Trump with flattery, even to sign up to a “let’s all flatter Don” campaign is now palpably useless and can never succeed. The President claims he likes deals but he likes only deals that he can betray. He is otherwise too preoccupied with building ugly ballrooms on the corpse of US heritage, ordering masked gangs to kidnap foreign US workers and troops to occupy non-Republican cities, to bother himself unduly about nuclear annihilation.

If Putin persists in playing along with the succession of bids for negotiation with the critically and credibility bankrupted West - in place of the demonstration of significant and urgent force against the prime sources of aggression - then he and Russia have already lost. Does that mean nuclear war? Only if Europe and the US are stupid enough to respond to Russian oreshniks with nuclear missiles, and they’re not quite that stupid.

Are they?

In Gaza, Israel’s project of murder and starvation continues barely uninterrupted, with little or no actual progress towards a new system of governance for Gaza, and in the West Bank attacks on Palestinians by settlers have spiked. The fanatical cabinet minister Ben Gvir continues to promise the total expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza. In Venezuela, Trump openly threatens to expand his policy of murder of people on small boats to murder of Venezuelans on land, all in the name of a war against fictitious narcotics gangs. In Iran there are high level talks between Russia and Iran in preparation for the next Israeli-US war on Iran, for which Iran is increasingly readyin itself. There are unconfirmed rumors of Qatari and Omani pressure on Tehran for a change to Iranian nuclear policy and to build a nuclear weapon as the pathway to a stabilization of Middle Eastern tensions, similar to that achieved by North Korea in Easa Asia in the wake of its own nuclear weaponization.