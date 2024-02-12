Paying for NATO

Trump has reminded us that only 7 NATO members out of 31 can be bothered to commit to expenditure on it of the 2% of GDP which they actually owe. So most members of this military alliance, one that cannot afford to send sufficient weaponry to Ukraine - as the UK’s Boris Johnson had promised Zelenskiy it would back in March 2022 in a successful effort to make sure Zelenskiy reneged on the peace agreement that Ukraine had almost finalized with Russia, cannot even afford to pay what they’re supposed to pay for the maintenance of their own military machine, and seem content to let the US carry the greatest weight, a weight which now seems suprisingly light. Trump claims that he told the leader of one major European country that if it did not pay adequately for its own defense it could not expect the US to go to its aid should it be attacked. Such a sentiment becomes increasingly inevitable with the expansion of the number of fronts that the US wishes to fight in what is, essentially, a counterrevolutionary struggle (see my final section).

Membership of the alliance requires members to meet NATO’s military standards, whose purpose is to update and integrate their military systems to the advantage of the US and, to a lesser extent, European suppliers of weapons. Most of the money, therefore, goes to weapons suppliers, and to the training and maintence of armies. In the case of much of NATO, these are relatively small and lacking in the kind of combat experience which has now been acquired, very painfully, by Ukrainian and Russian forces over the past two years. Acquired, that is, in a conflict which, while it sometimes seem to resemble the images in our heads of World War One and World War Two, is also entirely new, with the arrival to the battlefield of hypersonic missiles, large numbers of drones, and sophisticated satellite based surveillance systems. In the case of Elon Musk’s Starlink system, on which Ukrainian surveillance is significantly dependent, the surveillance is no long as sophisticated as it seemed, given practices of electronic warfare and hacking that have been greatly perfected by Russian ingenuity).

Battlefields

On the battlefields, Dima of the Military Summary channel reports the arrival of new, fresh Ukrainian troops to Avdiivka who are already giving Russia pause as Russian forces continue their advances up from the south and southwest into the center of the settlement, as they surround the chemical plant to the north and encircle the Ukrainian stronghold on the east, to the south of Kamianka. The new Ukrainian forces include the reconsituted Third Brigade, formerly the neonazi Azov battalion that was defeated in Mariupol, yet now said to be one of Ukraine’s best units (and another defeat of which would be very gloomy news indeed for Ukraine).

This will be Syrsky’s first major test, and another major test for his field commander Brigadier General Tarnavskiy, and some analysts are anticipating that the battle for Avdiivka will be fought, and lost, just as the battle was fought and lost last year in Bakhmut. Russia has been making considerable progress in Avdiivka, as just stated, from the south, north and east (but controls only a quarter or so of the entire territory). Some 9,000 Ukrainian troops are deployed in Avdiivka (more now, with the recent arrival of fresh reinforcements), against 40,000 Russian, and in the stronghold to the east of the settlement that lies south of Kamianka. Ukrainian forces at the former airforce base in the southwest appear to be surrounded. Ukrainian forces are likely going to try to advance on Russian-controlled Krasnohorivka to the north of Avdiivka, and this will serve as a major distraction for Russia and an interruption to their supply lines.

Russian forces meanwhile are making greater progress into Pervomaiorske, and, from Marinka, towards Heorhivka to the west, and Pobieda to the south. Russia will likely take Novomykhailivka within a couple of weeks and they will be trying to take Kostiantynivka and the road that connects Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar. In Robotyne area, Russia is advancing on the village and taking more and more territory to the immediate west of Robotyne up towards Orikhiva. In the Bakhmut area Russia is still fighting to secure more of Bohdanivka, advancing on Ivanivske, and moving towards the canal between Ivaniske and Chasiv Yar, but Ukrainian forces have major defense lines in front of Chasiv Yar whence, nonetheless, Ukraine is organizing a major evacuation of civilians.

Ukrainian Resistance

Russian advances these past few weeks notwithstanding, it is also the case that Ukrainian resistance remains in many places very considerable. It is not impossible - in fact, it is quite likely - that within a few weeks this resistance will completely collapse. The indications are multiple, including Zelenskiy’s appointment of a replacement of his previous Commander in Chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi with General Oleksandr Syrskyi who is best known for throwing his men recklessly into the meat grinders of battles that he then loses, as in Bakhmut 2023. There are also recent reports of clashes between villagers and military recruiters, as the latter try to conscript men into the army, even while the mobilization bill remains stuck in parliament (Verkhovna Rada), from which villagers emerge victorious. Rural populations are preferred as sources for forced conscription, where resistance to conscription up until now has been expected to be less visible and less intense. On the battlefields there are increasing numbers of reports of complaints from Ukrainian soldiers that they are not being rotated but abandoned to fight on indefinitely without relief.

Funding the War

A collapse of Ukrainian forces is less likely, however, in the event that the Biden administration is successful, after all, in forcing through passage of a bill that would give away another $61 billion in aid to Ukraine . This has passed the Senate, but it will have a more difficult time in the House for as long as Mike Johnson, leader of the Republicans in the House, remains unpersuaded by Democrat assurances that they will get tougher in policing the southern border, and for as long as he is under pressure from Trump and Trump’s Republican supporters to withhold any concession with respect to Ukraine, given that this is a conflict from which Trump has declared he will withdraw the US within 24 hours of his regaining the Presidency (while Trump has also castigated NATO members that if they refuse to pay what they owe they will deserve to be more vulnerable to Russian aggression).

If the $61 billion is voted through, however, the immediate impact that this will have on the battlefield is less than wholly predictable. Ukrainie is badly short of men and of weapons. A re-ignition of US aid might help secure successful, final passage through Ukraine’s Rada of the mobilization bill insofar as the Ukrainian people can be convinced that mobilization will secure a victorious outcome for Ukraine. Weapons, not so much. The crisis here is more intense that money can instantly resolve. It is expected to run out of surface to air missiles by the middle of March. A large proportion, perhaps 90%, of the US $61 billion will end up in the pockets of Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Raytheon and the other giant US armaments manufacture. But these are working pretty much at full capacity in any case. It is not even necessarily in their interests to expand capacity if that has the effect of lowering prices (the price of 155mm shells for example has risen multiple times over the past two years), and if that capacity cannot be sustained beyond the war in Ukraine (at which profitability would be negatively impacted). Furthermore, even if the capacity is expanded it takes time - months and perhaps years - first, to build the capacity and then to actually manufacture the weapons, so that by the time these come onstream the war may already be lost to Russia and/or Russia will have expanded its own capacity for production by many multiples more than the US, and this, I would argue, is highly likely to be the case.

Europe’s Role

The European Union’s assistance to Ukraine currently amounts to a promise of $50 billion over four years. Germany is talking of budgeting $8 billion for Project Ukraine. This despite growing evidence of German de-industrialization (especially in the chemical industry which is losing out to international and in particular Chinese competition) and unrest by farmers about, among other things, the increasing cost of diesel which is the result of Germany’s deliberate decoupling from the supply of cheap oil and gas from Russia. The farmers’ protests, along with the rapid rise of the AfD party as a real threat to the governing coalition, and which is often described by its opponents - who are trying to outlaw it - as rightwing, may very well tear the country apart in civil strife.

Germany’s cutting of its umbilical cord to Russian energy was something determined many months in advance of Joe Biden’s sabotage of Nord Stream (western mainstream media continue to stubbornly ignore the evidence for this supplied by Seymour Hersh almost immediately in the wake of the event itself, such is the extent of western mainstream media integration into the Deep State).

Vladimir Putin in his recent interview with Tucker Carlson has reminded the world that these pipelines remain functional and can be revamped. But German political elites, led by the neocon Greens’ party - whose ideology actually welcomes deindustrializtion remain committed to a trajectory of economic suicide. This will be of enormous benefit to the US, whose LNG exports are doing very well, as are Russian exports of LNG. Russian LNG is still purchased by European economies, but at prices far higher than those they used to pay when they were importing oil and gas directly by pipeline). And German collapse is advantageous to its other competitors, including China.

All this is in the name of the hysteria fuelled by French and British imperialism for over two hundred years, then inherited by post World War 2 USA, and now ingested by a Western-defeated Germany (whose founding father Bismarck had once thought that Germany should seek good relations with Russia), about the allegedly (but never actual) “threat” posed to their hegemony by Russia’s towering geopolitical presence straddling Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Now that Russia has overtaken Germany as Europe’s most advanced economy in terms of purchasing power parity, Germans are growing increasingly fearful of Russia, even if Russia’s rise has been fuelled by Germany’s own self-defeating energy policy and deference to the USA (whose president, as Jeffrey Sachs notes in interview today on The Duran, cannot even be depended on to read the words correctly off a teleprompter). Even NATO’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has now conceded, in effect, that NATO’s war with Russia over the pretext of Ukraine is about European hostility to Russian power, and started in 2014 when Russia resisted the Western-instigated coup d’etat in Kiev whose purpose was to bring NATO and Western nukes to Russian borders.

A Counterrevolutionary Crisis

For so long as Western public opinion and official political thought is governed by a Western mainstream media that cannot report honestly on such things as the 2014 coup d’etat in Kiev, the unsatisfactory Western narratives of the shooting down of MH17, the disappearance of democracy in Ukraine, Nord Stream sabotage, the West’s seeminingly existential, interminable but irrational hostility to Russia, for as long as it stubbornly focuses on the supposed drama of Tucker Carlson choosing to interview Vladimir Putin rather than objectively examining the content and meaning of that interview, there can be no resolution to the current conflict that will turn out well for Western interests and Western populations. The Deep State agenda, instead, will prevail, and that agenda, as I have recently argued, is one of counterrevolution to the consequences of the West’s own previous neoliberal agenda of globalization. It is a counterrevolution to the rise of the Global South and its current execultive arm, the BRICS. The counterrevolution is currently being fought out primarily against Russia over the pretext of “saving Ukraine,” against China over the pretext of “saving Taiwan,” and against Iran over the pretext of “saving Israel.”

Talking of Israel, the situation in Gaza grows ever more tense as Israel gears up to attack what it says are its Hamas opponents in Rafah (while already subjecting the area to air attack ahead of a ground invasion) whose population has now swollen to over a million, while Egypt is issuing increasingly serious declarations of intent to oppose any Israeli attempt to force the expulsion of Palestinians into Sinai, perhaps with some undertone of preparedness for actual military resistance. These crimes are far better witnessed on Al Jazeera than contemptible weasel western mainstream broadcasters who salvage their filthy consciences with pious and misleadingly shortsighted references to October 7th. Meanwhile the USA continues its bombings and killings in Syria and Iraq, and its threats to Iran, amidst what seems increasingy an overly-insistent expression of concern for the situation in the Red Sea where Isreali, US and UK-affiliated shipping runs the modest risk of being hit by Houthi missiles and of facing either large hikes in insurance rates or refusal by insurers to insure - a danger that extends to all shippers not just to Israelis, Americans and British. While news coverage tends to focus on the concomitant increases in shipping times and shipping costs when ships are diverted around the Cape of Good Hope, insufficient attention is given to the benefits of the crisis for those, like Israel, that have for some time been keen to offer trading route alternatives overland, to the benefit of those whose territories will become host to such movement. This is a form of business in which the Chinese Road and Belt Initiative has excelled for the past decade and in which countries like Russia and Iran and other members of the BRICS are now keen to develop. In other words US and Western cries of alarm over the Red Sea are pretense intended to disguise the real target of their hysterical hatred: Iran.