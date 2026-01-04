Some immediate takeaways:

(1) Dilcy Rodriguez, former vice-president of Venezuela has been sworn in as acting president. Her public statements do not suggest she is going to be a US puppy dog, but we shall have to wait and see. She has appeared on state television, asserting that Maduro is Venezuela's only president.

(2) Members of the Trump Administration cannot read from the same page as to what, exactly, their post-abduction plan actually is, with sharp discrepancies in the statements we have heard from Trump yesterday and Rubio today, on such matters as to whether the US is going to “run” Venezuela, whether it will just run it temporarily until elections, whether it will run it through proxy politicians (Rodriguez or, more likely Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutria, supposedly the “real” winner of the 2024 elections, according to the opposition - Machado seems to have been dismissed by Trump), or whether the principal purpose of the operation is to take over Venezuelan oil or to halt narco-traifficking or something else entirely.

(3) If “only” 40 people were killed in this operation then that is a matter of some relief, but these are deaths for which the US is responsible in an operation that is blatantly illegal and fraudulent, and to these deaths must be added the 120 or so civilians who were murdered by the Trump administration without any kind of due process whatsover on the open seas.

(4) The easy and quick access to Maduro achieved by US forces speaks to deep betrayal and treason within the Venezuelan military for which they may indeed one day be held accountable.

(5) Strongly critical editorials in such mainstream media as the New York Times and Financial Times are indicative of major fissures that this operation is opening up within the US and across the globe.

(6) We shall in due course learn more about the indictments against Maduro and his wife. In so far as these concern alleged drug-trafficking I think these are likely to be quickly shown to be nonsense and also as hypocritical nonsense, first on the grounds that even IF Maduro is responsible for drug trading from Venezuela (I doubt it), Venezuela is far from the most important player in the flow of drugs to the US: countries such as Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico play a more important role. And Trump US is perfectly fine with forgiving far more insidious narco terrorists in Honduras (e.g. former President Juan Orlando Hernández). The most important villains in the illegal distribution of drugs in the US, in my view, are to be found in the United States (they once included and quite possibly still include the CIA), and an authentic attempt to tackle the consumption of these drugs in the US would focus on agents within the United States, mindful of the central role of some US pharmaceutical companies (e.g. Purdue) in the marketing of powerfully addictive pain-relief drugs.

(7) I do not know enough about Maduro to have full confidence in my judgments. But I would underline, first and foremost, that he was chosen by Hugo Chavez and there is no doubt whatsoever that for the majority of his people, Chavez and his policies were very good news and a very welcome aberration from the traditional, depressing story of white class privilege in South America and its toadying to US imperial interests. I would also note the continuing, relentless US economic pressure on Venezuela that to my mind is by far the most important cause of Venezuelan economic distress over the past decade and which constitutes an insuperably tough challenge to any leader who wants to do right by his people against such bullying. Despite all the whining we get from the US-coddled Caracas aristocracy, it seems to me that the vast majority of them walk free and run their own media.

(8) In my post yesterday I have addressed my deep concerns, following the events of recent days, not only about the prospects for guerrilla warfare in Venezuela but for the deeply unhappy implications of recent events for the peoples of Cuba and Colombia and Mexico.

I now want to address the substance of an important article that has appeared in the Guardian (Guardian) and which I think may provide a significant correction to some of the misconceptions that I and others entertain about the state of the Venezuelan oil industry as well as about the degree of fraud perpetrated by the Trump Administration in claiming a right of any kind to Venezuelan oil.

Tiago Rogero, in his piece for the Guardian, notes Trump’s claim that Venezuela, which holds the world’s largest reserves, had “stolen” oil from the US and that it would now be taken back. He cites Trump thus:

“We built Venezuela’s oil industry with American talent, drive and skill, and the socialist regime stole it from us during those previous administrations. And they stole it through force. This constituted one of the largest thefts of American property in the history of our country.”

Rogero notes the views of analysts who consider that the US has no legal claim to Venezuela’s oil, of whom one, José Ignacio Hernández, a legal scholar and researcher of Venezuela’s oil industry who works with the consultancy Aurora Macro Strategies, considers that even if the government illegitimately expropriated the oil assets of US companies without fair compensation, Venezuela did not steal any oil from the US.

US companies never owned the oil or the land in Venezuela. They held exploration concessions. These merely conferred temporary operating rights.

Under international law and the UN principle of permanent sovereignty over natural resources established in 1962, sovereign states have the inherent right to control and dispose of resources within their territory.

In 1943, Venezuela mandated that 50% of profits go to the state (note that this was a decade before Iran too, under its first democratically elected prime minister, Mossadegh, also tried to assert national authority over its own resources against the British company Anglo-Persian oil and was subsequently overthrown for his pains in a US-UK orchestrated coup that returned Western-friendly dictatorship to Iran), and in 1976 the centre-left president Carlos Andrés Pérez nationalised the industry, creating the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA).

US companies suffered losses estimated at $5bn but were compensated to the tune of about $1bn each. Hugo Chávez, took control of the remaining oil operations still run under private arrangements in 2007. ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips rejected the new contractual terms and had their assets expropriated. Chevron agreed to remain. Chevron still holds about 25% of operations in Venezuela. ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil left, went into international arbitration and won. In the case of ConocoPhillips, they are still owed more than $10bn.

PDVSA today controls roughly 50%, with about 10% in joint ventures led by China, another 10% by Russia and 5% by European companies.

There has never been an independent audit to establish precisely how large Venezuela’s reserves are. Venezuela’s oil production falls far short of its potential. Much of its reserves are “heavy sour” crude, which is harder and more expensive to extract. The country accounts for less than 1% of global production. For Venezuela’s current output of just under 1m barrels a day to rise to 4m or even 5m, which it has the potential of doing, would require about $100bn in investment and at least a decade. It is not certain that US companies even want to do this.

Trump 1 imposed sanctions banning imports of Venezuelan oil. Biden eased these and Trump then reinstated them. Chevron never fully suspended its operations. Trump briefly revoked the company’s licence before ordering that royalties be used only to cover operating costs and pay down Venezuela’s long-standing debt to the company. Chevron is the company most likely to benefit immediately if there is a successful transition of power in Caracas because it is already on the ground, but that will require substantial investment.