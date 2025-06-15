State of the Israeli-Iranian War

I will try to provide a summary of what I believe has happend up until the end of the day of Saturday, June 14 and then proceed with details as to what has been going on today, Sunday, June 15 (California time). I will start with help from the latest report I can see from Simplicius the Thinker (Simplicius). His main points are:

Iran’s True Promise 3.0 operation targeted various sites of Israeli energy and military infrastructure, including the latest Fattah-1 hypersonic missiles on targets in Tel Aviv and northern Israel. Targets included the Haifa refinery and Israeli research center of the Weizmann Institute for Science in Rehovot, near Tel Aviv.

“The Haifa Oil Refinery in northern occupied Palestine supplies more than 60% of Israel’s fuel needs, from gasoline and diesel to jet fuel for the Air Force. With these facilities damaged in tonight's Iranian attack, Israel’s will face a fuel problem. This successful attack on Haifa’s refinery is a strategic blow to Israel's economic and military backbone…The Weizmann Institute for Science, has been damaged by an Iranian ballistic missile in the most recent attacks on central Israel. The building is located in Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv, and a fire has reportedly broken out in one of the buildings which contains laboratories.”

Following up on its threat to hit Iranian energy facilities in the wake of its failure either to bring about regime change in Iran or to inflict significant damage on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Israel has hit the South Pars gas field, largest in the world and a direct strike on the economic interests of China which is the possibly the single most important customer for Iranian gas. In addition the Shahran oil field and multiple oil refineries in Iran are reportedly on fire, with the consequence that this will cause gasoline and diesel shortages in Iran and push up oil and gas prices throughout the West and beyond. Russia will benefit considerably, receiving a windfall bonus to facilitate its continuing attritional war against both Ukraine and Western weapons stockpiles for a very long time to come.

Simplicius the Thinker agrees with the growing consensus among independent analysts that Israel’s first round of strikes did much less damage than claimed on targets such as Tabriz or Natanz and most of Israel’s strike footage against Iranian ground assets turned out to be decoys, as none of the MRBMs were seen to ignite at all after massive ordnance landed on top of them. Iran has claimed (by Sunday) to have shot down a total of 3 F-35s.

Nonetheless, we should note that there is a widespread belief or suspicion that the reason why Iran failed to launch missiles on Israel before or at the instant of Israel’s attack on Iran was that a successful Israeli (-US?) cyberattack disabled these. No matter, the cyberattack was not so devastating as to prevent Iran within half a day, or a bit longer, of the original Israeli atrike on Friday morning from launching missiles on Israeli targets.

What is not clear is whether or to what extent the missile launchers were damaged, the extent to which Iran has been able to repair or to recover from any damage that was inflicted, the extent to which its air defense relies on mobile launchers (much more difficult for Israel to deal with) and whether, now that its air defenses appear to be operating more robustly, Israeli aircraft have continued to fly over Iranian airspace. Iranian claims to have downed three Israeli F-35s suggest that Iranian air defences are working quite well.

That Iran had no foreknowledge of this cyberattack nor the means of instantly deflecting it constitutes ground for criticism of Iranian intelligence and security, just as its failure to act sooner on information from multiple sources of an imminent Israeli attack, criticisms of the sort we have seen in previous acts of terrorism committed by Israel against Iran’s own political and military personnel and against those of Hamas and Hezbollah, both allies of Iran but in no sense directed by Iran. Yet:

“Claims of Israeli ‘infiltration’ success and ‘secret bases’ appeared to be more exaggerated psyop fodder as it turned out Israelis were operating out of secret Azerbaijan bases, launching drones and various other objects at Iran from every direction”.

Inevitably, and with the same desperation of Ukraine and Europe (which wants the US to keep paying for its “defense” against a non-existent Russian threat), Israel is begging for US intervention (it badly needs more bunker-busters to do real damage to Iranian nuke facilities). Intervention has been deemed “likely” by Trump, and may very well be in evidence by the time that my post is published or soon after.

Axios writes that Israel lacks the large bunker busters and their strategic-bomber carriers to inflict real damage on Iran’s key underground facilities. Especially with the prospect of a longer conflict, putting enormous pressure both on Israel (enough, I would think, to break it apart more than it is already) and on US armaments stockpiles, I believe we should also expect the collapse of the Ukrainian army sooner rather than later, the enrichment of Russia through enhanced oil prices (regardless of whatever silly arguments Zelenskiy can raise about the need for Europe to reduce its already ineffective “oil price cap”), more intimate involvement of both Russia and China in support of Iran (China is already being reported to be sending weapons to Iran), a sharpening of blades by both the West and the Global South/Global Majority. We may hope to see a distracted Israel withdrawing or being beaten back out of Syria and Lebanon (where Hezbollah is recovering much of its strength, as it is in Syria), with implications for the future propspects for terrorist leadership in Syria.

But in the meantime, we can also expect the US and Israel together with proxy forces in the former Syria, Iraq, and Gulf States to do whatever they can to incite “domestic” opposition within Iran. Simplicius cites Zei-Squirrel:

“Unleash proxy forces they fund and arm together with the Gulf "Arab shield" puppet regimes and NATO-Erdogan and turn it into a spiral of death and chaos, a concocted "civil war" where Iranians are paid and armed by the CIA and Mossad to kill Iranians. The MEK and other such proxy forces have already been trained and prepared and are ready to be activated. They will begin with car bombings and terrorist attacks mass killing civilians. "ISIS" will reappear again and do its typical job for their CIA-Mossad masters…..If this project succeeds, the country will be balkanized, ethnic divisions will be stirred by foreign actors, the CIA and Mossad and the Gulf puppets will fund and arm dozens of proxy death and rape-squads roaming their fiefdoms, tens of millions of lives will be destroyed.”

Trump is playing his usual clownish game as over Ukraine, pretending that somehow the US is “neutral,” (“we dun know nothin”) and yet, one more tedious time, this benign, gentle empire, that unique geopolitical and saintly entity, that exists solely for the good of humanity, simply has to wade in to separate the squabbling street urchins and restore global peace, justice, security, and prosperity for all. (Go on - feel the warmth, suck in the goodness, see the First Lady in all her Whiteness!).

Hasn’t the Yellow Goblin just celebrated himself, I mean, the US Army, on the occasion of the Army’s 250 birthday (and Trump’s fourth, perhaps?) - you remember, that same army that so gloriously liberated Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, its heart bleeding for little children all over the empire, so much, so badly wanting to bring good? Yes, the one that even now struggles to destabilize Georgia, and Serbia and Venezuela and Colombia. Because that, mein damen und herren, is what good imperialists do.

Putin’s initial condemnation of Israeli aggression and the offer of himself as a mediator (an attrocious suggestion, almost as bad as Trump’s pretence at being neutral), has taken on new and more compelling bite in reports by Kremlin spokesman Ushakov of a telephone conversation that has taken place, at Putin’s initiative, between Putin and Trump the upshot of which in effect is a warning to Trump that US direct participation in the war is tantamount to “escalation,” (and that, if I may use my own interpretation, means that if this war escalates it can only escalate soon to a nuclear confrontation between the great powers).

The distinction between direct and indirect participation in war, here as in Ukraine….as we are talking about one party (the US - with some help from its European vassals, -rarely less than that so generously gifted by the British ), that supplies the weapons, supplies the cash to keep the Israeli regime going, provides the targeting information for the weapons, provides almost all other forms of necessary intelligence, provides the personnel needed to manage and direct the more sophisticated species of weapon, provides corrupted mass media acounts of how the war is going and envelops its own and other countries’ populations in a suffocating and brain-deadening cloud of disinformation and propaganda (helped along by the fact that the most powerful of the globe’s information distribution news networks are based in Western capitals)….is sort of moot, I would say.

The US has built up and continues to be by far the most important source of cash and weaponry for Israel, the US allows itself to be manipulated by Israeli propagana and lobbying machinery that is paid for by US subsidies to Israel and by Zionist operatives and billionaire supporters in the US, the US is the main power behind the destabilization of Iranian allies in countries like Syria and Lebanon and the suppression of anti-Zionist voices through the elites that the US supports throughout much of the Arab and Muslim worlds, never less galling than in Jordan and Egypt (although so far, we should note that the Gulf States are condemning Israel’s attack).

We should again note, and never forget, the ignominious, servile role of the IAEA in helping the US and Israel to prepare for this war ideologically, through the Western neocon-dominated board of governance of the IAEA in deciding, on the basis of piffling if not distinctly stinky evidence that Iran was somehow “out of compliance” with IAEA requirements and the terms of non-proliferation treaty (from which there is now the threat that Iran may withdraw, not to mention the likelihood that Iran now has no choice but to acquire nuclear weapon capability).

Trump’s behavior has been appalling. “I always knew the date!” - he crows on Truth Social of Israel’s and his war crime “ and asserts that a “deal” would be so easy - even when his own know-nothing proxy, Witkoff, has presided over a farcical five rounds of negotiation, going backwards and forwards in faithful servitude to Trump’s every whim and incapable at the end of the day of offering anything that Iran could possibly accept, even while the negotiator’s Master in Washington knows about and is helping Israel prepare for war.

This provides 100% proof that Trump is just another in a long line of self-obsessed, lying and foolish US presidents who are manipulated by the military-industrial complex, the neocons and AIPAC, that he has nothing fresh or useful to offer, that his signature Yellow Goblin inconstancy changes nothing in US foreign policy - least of all that of “full spectrum dominance,” that his word and the words of the USA mean absolutely nothing and that any nation that imagines for one second that they do is being foolish beyond foolery.

Alongside this pit of hopelessness, furthermore, is the collapse of moral authority of the UN itself, the takeover of some of its most important branches including the OPCW and IAEA by neocon ideology, and the effective uselessness of its courts, the ICC and ICJ.

Not only has Israel so far failed (1) to decapitate Iranian leadership (a Reuters report cited this morning by Klipperstein apparently says that Israel wanted to take out the Supreme Leader but the US refused to support this), (2) to do significant damage to Iranian nuclear facilities, and finds (3) that some of its earlier “successful” strikes actually hit only decoys; (4) its over-hyped “Iron Doom” is better described as a”Paper Dome,” (as in “Paper Tiger”), as well as having to accept (5) that it lacks the number of bunker-busting bombs that it believes that it needs to do real damage to Iran’s nuclear assets (which, of course, has never been the real cause of Israel’s decades’ long warlike hostility to Iran, anyway), and (6) it now finds itself begging for help from the US.

As of midday Sunday, I note that in the past day Israel has bombed Yemen; it has struck 80 targets in Tehran including the Sepend building and fuel sites such as Shahran fuel and gsoline depot and the oil refinery at Shahr Reg (?) and has struck facilities in the South Pars gas field. 128 Iranian people have been killed and 900 injured since the start of the conflict. A residential neighborhood has been attacked in central Tehran and several apartment buildings have been damaged. Iran on the other hand has hit the Bazan oil refinery complex in Haifa and the Weizmsann Institute; the revolutionary guards say they have targeted production facilities and fuel supply of Israeli fighter jets.

Yes, maybe Israel has inflicted more damage on Iran than Iran has on Israel, so far. But Iran is a far bigger country, with more resources and more resilience. It will endure while Israel falls apart and the US simply tires itself out, waiting for the Supreme Regime Change of all that must ultimately come for it, the total dismantlement of its corrupted, schlerotic political machinery in favor of something that actually looks a thousandfold more “democratic.”

Larry Johnson on Sonar 21 last night added this warning:

“Another reality confronting Israel is that the United States does not have unlimited supplies of air defense missiles, and other weapons, to send to Israel. For example, consider the limitations of the THAAD and SM-3 antiballistic missile systems… the US can only manufacture 50-75 THAAD and 60-84 SM-3 interceptors per year! I read another report today — can’t find it now — that the US is sending weapons intended for Ukraine to Israel. I’m sure Zelensky will be thrilled with that news. If this report is true, Ukraine’s days are numbered. Without sustained US military and intelligence support, Ukraine cannot sustain its military operations through the summer.”

I also strongly recommend the following interview: