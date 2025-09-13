Probably for the final time this summer I am traveling this weekend. Together with teaching and other obligations travel has limited my opportunities for commentary.
I shall be curious to get a sense from any of you as to whether you think time might better be spent - in a situation where choice is necessary - on writing books or on writing commentaries…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.