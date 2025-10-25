Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Rosenstiel's avatar
Joe Rosenstiel
1h

"...Ukraine...sliced up among Poland, Romania and Germany."

I suspect that you mean "Hungary", not "Germany"?

Joe Rosenstiel

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Oliver Boyd-Barrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture