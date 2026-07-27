Over the weekend, the U.S.–Iran conflict has entered a temporary relative calm with what the Trump Administration claims is active diplomatic mediation (but which Iran denies other than for the swapping of messages on practical matters). The key developments include a mutual pause in military strikes, diplomatic progress said to be mediated by Oman and Qatar over the Strait of Hormuz, and a subsequent relief in global oil and financial markets.

Oman and Qatar are leading what Western sources describe as a critical diplomatic surge to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But it is Iran that has closed that Strait, and it is Iran that insists that it has sole authority over the Strait, although it has also indicated willingness to share authority with Oman. It is not known how far these negotiations have advanced. Progress will surely have been interrupted by Oman’s apparent willingness before the collapse of the MOU to work with the US and IMO and certain ship owners in trying, unsuccessfully, to open up an alternative route close to Oman’s shore and which did not have Iran’s approval. That little deviation from the MOU did not end well.

Qatar is serving as a primary mediator (along with Pakistan) bridging communication lines between Tehran and Washington. The near-total closure of the strait has throttled Qatar’s highly lucrative exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petroleum. Because its economic lifeline is paralyzed by the blockade, Qatar is aggressively pursuing regional stability while simultaneously launching alternative economic platforms, such as a new Qatar Diamond Exchange to hedge against prolonged maritime disruptions. Pakistani involvement is complicated both by its alliance with Saudi Arabia, its begging of the US to be given $10 billion for its trouble over negotiations and, in an entirely contrary direction, its warm relations with Beijing.

Neither Oman, nor Qatar, nor Pakistan are neutral players and I am surprised if Iran is continuing to bark up any of these trees.

Prior to the current pause in the fighting Iran’s ally, Ansarallah of Yemen, inflicted considerable damage on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco’ facility, specifically at the Abqaiq processing facility (whose oil processing capacity is seven million barrels per day) and the Jizan refinery (whose output capacity is 400,000 barrels a day), which caused massive fires and forced operations offline, though an official financial total for the physical damage has not been released by Saudi authorities. There is a very good chance that Yemen has subjected Saudi Arabia to a major economic catastrophe from which it will take the Saudis some time to recover.

Since the Houthi attack on Aramco on Saturday, Iran and its regional proxies have held off on retaliatory strikes against U.S. regional allies. The military pause has allowed crude oil prices and financial futures to pull back from recent spikes caused by renewed hostilities, easing domestic and global economic pressure. President Donald Trump claims that the U.S. is engaged in deep talks while keeping the military option (”locked and loaded”) ready if diplomacy fails, putting the onus on Tehran to compromise or face renewed bombardment.

This stance is arguably very deceptive. Netanyahu is visiting Washington tomorrow, Tuesday and will likely try to push Trump to deploy what resources the US has to destroy the infrastructure that Israel will argue enables the continuing survival of the Iranian state. Trump may believe this, but how true can it be that a state, Iran, that has secured the unification of the Iranian population behind a cry for vengeance against the superpower (the US) that has twice in a year launched an unprovoked war against it, (at least once during negotiations), and whose close ally, Israel, decapitated the country’s leadership, including its Supreme Leader, without notable effect?

I do not think this is very likely. Besides, we are hearing from multiple sources that US weapons stockpiles are dangerously across in many categories, while Iran certainly has sufficient missiles left to bring the US Gulf allies to the point of complete collapse.

This does not mean that Trump will not do something outrageously stupid under pressure from Netanyahu who appears to have some kind of blackmail control over Trump. But whatever that is, it will very likely fail, and may even inspire some massive mirror attack by Russia, either in direct defense of Iran or on the US attack dog and proxy, Ukraine, in the immediate wake of Ukraine’s strike on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea.

(My post yesterday talked of the integration of the Strait of Hormuz, Red Sea and Black Seas in one global crisis of food, oil and commodities, but clearly this has now to be extended to the Caspian and doubtless, in time, other waterways will need to be added).

Further, no strike by the US is guaranteed to open the Strait of Hormuz. Because of the escalation of danger to vessels in the conditions that may prevail following Trump’s escalation, this may only end up ensuring continuing closure of the Strait. Given the potential for the Houthis to broaden their blockade of the Red Sea to include all shipping, not just Saudi, the potential for Iran and its allies - however battered - to sustain their crippling of global oil and commodity trade at a time when Western oil reserves are runnding low and when the West has to compete with Asia for US LNG, is high, with the inevitable consequence of a severe global recession, one that, among other things, will probably also undermine the Ukrainian economy beyond the point of Ukraine’s being able to sustain an army that is already very short of manpower amidst gravely degraded air defense protection.

Very possibly because of these fears Washington and Ukraine together have been revisiting older proposals for some form of ceasefire in the air between Russia and Ukraine amounting, in effect, to the establishment of a No-Fly Zone over Ukraine. A formal proposal of this kind has yet to be delivered to Moscow but, if it is, there is a very strong likelihood that it will be rejected immediately.

Why? Because Russia now understands that Zelenskyi will concede nothing short of a Russian capitulation, which is simply never going to happen, and because both the US and Ukraine have shown themselves time and time again to be agreement-incapable, Further, a ceasefire in the air would benefit Ukraine far more than it would benefit Russia. Russia’s territorial gains are slow but steady and over this “steady” time, Russia looks set to gain all that it wants territorially. It has officially abandoned the deal it made (even if Rubio denies it) with Trump at Anchorage in 2025 and is now thought to require that Ukraine withdraws not just from Donetsk and Luhansk but also from Kherson and Zapporizhzhia, as a precondition for any kind of progress on peace. And in addition to that, Russia will expect to hold on to all land that it currently occupies, including, therefore, much of Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and - whether Russian troops are actually occupying it or not - Odessa and Ukraine’s former Black Sea coast.