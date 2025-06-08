Sending in the California National Guard to help implement the brutal and frequently unconstitutional behavior of ICE in Los Angeles and without the consent of the state governor is one reason more to doubt the usefulness of the TACO acronym (Trump Always Chickens Out).

He swings from one position to another; he is unpredictable; he frequently fails to deliver on promises yet is consistently awful most of the time. But TACO?

I suggest focus on the things he doesn’t deliver on. Still no settlement of the Ukraine conflict; still no settlement of the Iran nuclear issue; still no end in sight for Israeli genocide; China still almost certain to emerge as the globe’s preeminent driving force.

In Ukraine he talks of “walking away” from something his supine media insist on looking at as a playground squabble he has failed to break up whereas in reality the US is the prime belligerent without whom this war would never have occurred.

Not only are US arms still going to Kiev but his small-minded ugly budget bill (SMUBB) contains a provision for another $60 billion of US taxpayer funny money to be sent to the most corrupt and illegal nation on earth.

Still unable to shake loose this huge mistake of US neocon making Trump is now responsible for further demolishing international nuclear security by allowing his gnomes to hit Russian nuclear facilities, even as he waffles on eternally at Israeli insistence (to which he bows and scrapes) about how Iran, that has no nuclear bomb, is a nuclear “threat” whereas poor innocent little Israel next door, occupying three countries that don’t belong to it (Palestine, Syria, Lebanon) and which has 250 nuclear warheads, is not a signatory to the non-proliferation treaty and which is murdering hundreds of Palestinians each day by starvation, bombing, and shooting, wouldn’t scare a mouse.

And China? Trump can’t untangle his underpants when it comes to the world’s largest real power. He says he is so generously seeking a negotiation on tariffs (all his doing) having reduced his tariffs on Chinese imports to “only” 30 per cent.

Yet his attack dogs Graham and Blumenfeld want to pass a bill that also talks of imposing third party tariffs of 500 per cent on countries like China, India and Turkey, that depend on Russian oil and gas, for importing oil and gas from Russia. These countries will not roll over. China doesn’t give a fig. It’s dependence on sales to the US is minimal and can quickly recover from anything Trump throws at it.

TACO? No, that doesn’t begin to get close to the complex multilevel and totally culpable idiocy of the Biden-Trump Demented former superpower.