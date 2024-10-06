We can expect a fairly immediate conflagration in the Middle East, and a continuation of the war in Ukraine for quite a lot longer than we may have hoped.

There are clear signs of Israeli preparations with US support for an attack on Iranian nuclear power and oil refinery facilities in eastern Iran.

That being the case and in the context of continuing Israeli murder(by missile) of hundreds to thousands of civilians in southern Beirut we might therefore expect to see a preemptive devastating third Iranian missile strike on Israel, with the support of Russian Kinzhals and Iskanders, Russian tacticians and air defense shootings down of incoming missiles from the US and its poodles, and from Israel.

But perhaps because of Western intel penetration of both Hezbollah and Iran this seems unlikely. Note, in passing, that such charges of intel penetration are themselves deeply destabilizing.

In Ukraine, according to the most recent reports from Dima, there are ongoing consultations in Kiev with NATO about a mobilization of a new and freshly equipped Ukrainian and NATO 250,000 army in preparation for a 2025 offensive.

Given the disarray in Brussels and the EU, the yawns in Washington, and NATO’s diminishing stockpiles of practically everything, I am going to say that I find this a dubious and very silly proposition.

Part of it assumes use of ATACMS and JASSM and other missiles against targets in Russia, perhaps backed up with the threat of intermediate US nuclear-capable missiles (Tomahawk Block 4s; Standards; and a Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon still under development) to be stationed, without any democratic discussion whatsoever, in Germany. Germany’s AfD and BSW are opposed, as is even a major wing of the ruling German Social Democratic Party. If you are a Washington poodle, apparently, you don’t get a say on nuclear annihilation.

I will return with a longer post over the next 24 hours (if we are all still here).