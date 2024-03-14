Unaccountable CIA

In interview with Judge Napolitano this morning, March 14, Jeffrey Sachs - distinguished economist and Columbia University professor (he will not be welcoming his new colleague Victoria Nuland) - discusses recent revelations of Trump’s direction to the CIA in 2017 to destabilize Chinese leadership and bad-mouth China’s massive successes in Global South development. The latest sad outcome of this misdirection is the threat against TikTok and against free speech, in deference, I believe, to Silicon Valley monopolists who should be up in arms in defense of TikTok.

Sachs reminds us that it is now 53 years since the last time that the CIA was held accountable by the Church and Pike congressional investigations, and that it is 60 years since the USA last had a President who was not a tool of the CIA - and Sachs is clearly in line with those like myself who believe the CIA participated in the assassination of JFK. Napolitano once asked Trump why Trump had not released the still secret JFK assassination files. Trump replied that if he,Napolitano, had seen what Trump had seen, he would not release them either!

Battlefields

Ukraine attempted further attacks yesterday on the northern border and in Belgorod. These were repelled by Russian forces, with heavy Ukrainian losses.

Elsewhere, Russia appears to have the advantage, with the arrival of better weather, and is taking out Ukrainian artillery and other positions with relative ease in areas such as Bakhmut where the area west of Klishchiivka and around Ivanivka appears to be largely under Russian control; Avdievka, where Russia controls most of the territory between Avdievka and Orlivka: Novomykhailivka where Russia is taking territory to the north of the settlement; Pervamaiske, gateway to Vuhledar; the Vremevka Ledge. No updates for Robotyne.

Return of water to the Dnieper valley in Zapporizhzhia will make a Ukrainian advance there more difficult, but there are still worries as to what Ukraine is planning for the ZNPP. More worrying for Russia is US/NATO surveillance and drone activity that suggests yet another attempt on the Kerch Bridge is close.