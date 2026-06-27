Any time the US is engaged in armed conflict, the safest fall-back assumption - absent clear evidence to the contrary - is that Europe, via NATO, is in some way involved in a supporting role, if ‘only’ at the level of providing launch facilities, support for US military assets, or fly-over permission. And just because European leaders may say that they are not providing such support that does not guarantee that their militaries are not actually doing so.

Told by Trump that US/Israeli villainy in the Gulf might have triumphed if only Europe/NATO had been more cooperative, NATO chief Mark Rutte (or should we simply call him Runte?) reminded him of how jolly helpful the Europeans had been in providing launch facilities to get 5000 or more US servicemen to the Gulf.

In which case, how is it possible that European leaders were not consulted - as they claim - about the illegal, unprovoked and entirely counter-productive US/Israeli attack?

Europe is always jolly helpful, always happy to turn a blind eye to the nature of the causes for which it is being jolly helpful - like genocide in Gaza or attacking Iran - when it is not actively and gleefully engaged in war crime, as in Afghanistan or Iraq or Libya or Syria or Russia.

Europe, that gaggle of quondam empires, is the harlot to today’s Empire - only, according to Trump, the sex isn’t really that good. And perhaps he knows a thing or two about no-good sex.

But still, Trump has a habit of coming back for more - addicted, apparently, to disappointing sex. He gave Ukraine’s Zelenskiy permission, which is to say he gave himself permission, to hurl long range drones and missiles (now paid for by the harlot) deep into Russia and, just recently at the G7, praised Zelenskiy, which is to say he congratulated himself, on what a fine job he, or rather they, had done - especially with the use of cinematic kerosene bombs attached to drones launched against Moscow’s oil refinery.

Many Russian sympathizers in the West make a rash error in dismissing these drone swarms as pinpricks (or debating in all seriousmess whether the damage done will take less than six months to repair, in which case it really isn’t that bad, apparently). Even if that were true - and I for one do not believe that, on the basis of what evidence I have seen or, rather, heard about - this gives insufficient weight to the role of Ukraine’s drones in helping the US make the case for its own benefit to be seen to re-engage in this war.

That is not a pinprick.

This is an unmitigated disaster that will lead to the pointless deaths of hundreds of thousands of more Russian, Ukrainian and possibly European and US soldiers.

Zelenskiy - who relishes death generally because, like his doppelganger Netanyahu, it keeps him in power - can scarecely believe his good luck, and has been emboldened to threaten an invasion of Belarus if Belarus does not dismantle drone-supporting electronic relay stations and stop providing fuel to Russia.

Only Belarus effectively told him to shut his face or Belarus would join the war on Russia’s side, and this is something that not even Zelenskiy really wants to see.

And even if the ‘pinprick’ charge is, as I suspect, a reaction of bravado in the face of real danger, there is a lot of merit in the emphasis that Russian sympathizers prefer to give to Russian victories in the land battles.

But before we go there, let me just point out that to every Western innovation on the battlefield so far, Russia has come up with a resounding response, eventually - introduction of fiber-optic drones immune to electronic interruption was an example. When Russia’s new Starlink-equivalent system is fully operational we may expect to see more effective Russian tracking and destruction of Ukrainian drones.

Already, incessant Russian drone attacks up to two hundred kilometers inside Ukraine on gas stations and parking lots, fuel and other militarily-related trucks, are forcing Ukrainian drone launchers to retreat further and further into the interior, thus giving Russia more time to detect, monitor and destroy.

The crisis for Russia in Crimea should not be underestimated. Crimea is much easier for Ukraine to hit, and to hit with bigger payloads. Ukraine has already used its proximity to Crimea to degrade the use to Russia of Sebastopol, former base for Russia’s Black Sea fleet and to endanger Russian ships here and along the Azov and the eastern shoreline of the Black Sea. There are serious gasoline shortages in Crimea and the ports, bridges, and transport routes from Crimea to Kherson have come under significant attack. These might have an impact on Russian ability to withstand Ukrainian counter-attacks on recent Russian advances in west Zapporizhzhia but, so far, the history of such counterattacks has not been an inspiring one for Ukraine.

These considerations notwithstanding, the bottom line of the matter is that Ukraine continues to yield more and more valuable territory to Russia as (1), west of Pokrovsk, in the fall of Kostiantynivka, and (2) in Donetsk, where Russian forces, having taken all or nearly all of Lyman, are encircling the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk conurbation, and (3) in the north and northeast where Russian soldiers have already penetrated the city of Sumy from which an assault on Kiev itself becomes more likely - much the same is true of Chernihiv- and look readier to seize parts of Kharkiv than at any time since 2022.

They may be over-optimistic, but some reasonably good analysts think Russia will have secured the Donbass by year’s end. That still leaves the thornier issue of Zapporizhzhia and Kherson, central to Russia’s stated war aims, and raises the question of potential or even likely new Russian demands (esp. Odessa, Kharkiv and Kiev; also Dnipropetrovsk) which I have for long anticipated.

The final collapse of Russian expectations that anything would come of last August’s meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska (and why on earth did it take Putin so long to reach that conclusion, six months after an assassination attempt on Putin or on his family members, in his Valdai residence - an attempt in which Trump may knowingly have played a part by asking Putin to stay by his phone during a negotiation?) seems to clear the way for more decisive action from Russia - if Putin wants or is capable of such a thing. Does Putin have Zaraganov’s phone number?