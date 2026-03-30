President Trump’s claims to non-existent “going well” talks with Iran align appropriately with the non-existent Iranian nukes that constituted the original main rationale for the war even in the face of evidence of their non-existence has been routinely and annually asserted by US intelligence, which has founded that Iran has never had nuclear weapons nor any intent to make them (at least up until the present moment when new leadership, forced into power by US-Israeli decapitation strikes, will surely be planning them).

Trump alludes persistently to upcoming US ground operations in Iran many if not all of which are beginning to sound as though they have alarmingly few chances of success, and even fewer chances of achieving a success that would come in time to save the global economy from the economic fallout of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the potential repetition of a Houthi closure of the Red Sea.

China’s Global Times is calling for an immediate ceasefire, worried, understandably, that the war is spiraling out of control with strikes increasingly targeted at civilian infrastructure (including desalination plans, schools and colleges, residential districts).

My recent posts have dealt with reports of depleting US and Israeli weapons stocks and the increasing vulnerability of US and Israeli assets, as Iran claims successful hits on the Lincoln, the Ford limping to safety in Crete and Iranian hits on AWACS, F-35s and F-16s. Military Watch Magazine (Military Watch) cites the Israeli paper Haaretz as confirming that 8 out of 10 Iranian missiles launched against Israeli targets are reaching their targets, as demonstrated by mounting reports and growing quantities of footage pointing to the failures of Israeli and U.S. ballistic missile defenses.

Haaretz reports that Iranian success rates have continued to improve as air defenses have become increasingly strained. The air defense network has been exhausted and Iranian destruction of U.S. forward radar systems in allied Arab states such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have limited the quantities of cueing data that can be provided. At the same time, it is widely considered that Russian and Chinese intelligence is assisting Iranian targeting. Massive bombardment by Hezbollah on invading IDF forces in Lebanon and on Northern Israeli targets have further strained Israeli and U.S. defenses.

U.S. Army and Navy deployed ballistic missile defense systems in and around Israel to had included a reported three U.S. Army THAAD systems in Israel and Jordan, which have been allocated anti-ballistic missiles from across the world including the U.S. mainland, Hawaii, Guam, and South Korea (but recall my note yesterday of Ted Postol’s claim that THAADs are effectively useless against ballistic missiles), as well as Navy AEGIS destroyers which can fire SM-2, SM-3 and SM-6 anti-ballistic missiles. The depletion of missile defenses has nevertheless been severe.

According to Military Watch, Iran has employed several ballistic missile types with improved penetrative capabilities, including the Fattah 2, whose advanced hypersonic glide vehicle neutralizes high value targets.

“Footage has shown Iranian ballistic missiles repeatedly evading multiple rounds of anti-ballistic missiles over Israel before hitting their targets. Other Iranian missile types have made use of multiple warheads to complicate interception efforts. Complementing these advances in missile technologies, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps quickly achieved the destruction of $2.7 billion worth of high value radar systems, including the AN/FPS-132 radar in Qatar, and two AN/TPY-2 radars in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. This has left U.S. and Israeli defenses heavily reliant on ship-based radars and on the AN-TPY-2 radar station in Turkey”.

Israel’s invasion of Southern Lebanon, meanwhile, is proving to be no walk in the park. While the Israeli military (IDF) has achieved significant tactical gains it is also facing a sustained and intensive campaign of missile and drone attacks that are pressuring its home front and economy. The purported objective of Israel’s ground invasion is to create a permanent “security buffer zone” to prevent Hezbollah infiltrations and push anti-tank missile fire away from the border. Israel has expanded its air campaign to include intensive strikes on Hezbollah’s headquarters and infrastructure in Beirut’s southern suburbs. But Hezbollah remains a potent threat, carrying out over 1,100 operations since the war began. They have launched hundreds of rockets daily into northern Israel and have used anti-tank missiles and drones to target IDF ground forces, resulting in several Israeli military casualties.

The Israeli economy’s growth forecast for 2026 has been trimmed to 3.3% due to the ongoing conflict. A record 699-billion shekel ($221 billion) “defense-heavy” budget was recently approved to fund the war effort. Sustained missile fire has forced hundreds of thousands of Israelis into bomb shelters and caused significant damage to northern and central communities. The Houthis in Yemen have also entered the war, launching long-range missiles and drones at southern Israel, although Israeli sources claim that these have mostly been intercepted: why this relatively high rate would be achieved against Houthis projectiles and not Iranian is not clear.

Over the past 12 hours, the situation has included significant threats against Iranian infrastructure by President Trump, continued attacks on the Strait of Hormuz, and diplomatic mediation attempts. Iran has sustained its de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This disruption has kept oil prices high (Brent crude sustaining the $115 level reached over the weekend), which works in Iran’s favor by creating systemic economic pressure on the U.S. and its allies. Iran has continued to attack energy and civilian infrastructure in Gulf states, including reports of a strike on a key water and electrical plant in Kuwait. Entirely predictably, Iran has rejected a U.S. 15-point peace plan, calling it “unrealistic and unreasonable,” signaling a willingness to sustain offensive operations and resist immediate capitulation. The so-called peace plan was described by Alastair Crooke today as a call for unconditional surrender which of course Iran would never sign, not to mention that Iran correctly perceives the US to be treaty and agreement incapable. Iranian state media has publicized a new volunteer registration campaign, “Janfada” (Sacrificing Life), to recruit supporters for defense against a potential U.S. ground operation. Reports indicate Russia is assisting Iran by providing satellite imagery of U.S. military assets in the region, aiding Iranian strike efforts. This may be an early outcome of the new Russian Starlink-type system of low-orbit satellites.

The U.S. and Israel have kept up their strikes, with reports of 170 Iranian sites targeted, including production facilities for weapons and UAV engines. President Trump has threatened to “completely” destroy Iran’s main oil export hub on Kharg Island and other key energy sites, including desalination plants, if a deal is not reached soon. This may suggest that the notion of a ground operation on the island is receding in preference to an attempt to bring about its destruction from the air. All that this is likely to do is to push up energy prices even further to create an insatiable urgency of demand for Russian oil. The U.S. has maintained what it would like the world to know is “a strong military presence”, including hundreds of special operations forces and Marines in the region to deal with Iranian maritime actions. Military operations have focused on destroying Iranian drone and missile attack abilities, which are the main tools of their strategy, causing what the US says is a slow reduction in their overall attack rate (or correspond to a husbanding of Iranian supplies in underground caverns as yet undisclosed to the US).