Overview

Trump says “no more Mr. Nice Guy,” and price of Brent crude rises. As of April 29, 2026, Brent crude oil prices have surged to approximately $117–$120 per barrel, marking a near four-year high. Prices are rising rapidly due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a potential extended blockade of Iran, threatening global supply. Work-arounds to the Hormuz crisis are coming increasingly into focus, including India-Iranian and Iranian-Chinese cooperation by rail, road and sea around the port of Chabahar, amid reports, also, of Iranian oil being collected and distributed overland to Pakistan by train and swarms of small vehicles.

The recent behavior of the UAE suggests that at least one Gulf country, the UAE, is in serious economic trouble. It has announced its departure from the OPEC cartel, presumably with a view to gaining the freedom to sell its own oil at whatever price it can fetch without being accountable to anybody else. This follows within days the announcement of a new swap facility with Washington that will give the UAE immediate access to more dollars, and it also follows, within days, the announcement by the UAE that it has refused to roll over a multi-billion loan to Pakistan. This has also been interpreted as punishment for Pakistan taking a middle road, mediating role, on Iran, but also fits the hypothesis that the UAE is experiencing desperate economic difficulties. The loan in question is being taken on by other Arab countries, notably Saudi Arabia. UAE’s departure from the cartel weakens the cartel and, because Russia is also a member of OPEC, it is unwelcome to Russia.

For an argument as to why wars against oil-rich countries are generally inadvisable, see this (Proud). But they didn’t do a whole lot of good for Iraq or Venezuela either.

In the Ukraine conflict, Russia continues to be hammered with successful Ukrainian drone attacks (this time on Russia’s critically important Perm region, using the territory of Kazakhstan - a development which potentially enflames relations between Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and perhaps even between Kazakhstan and Russia) and continues to experience setbacks in Mali. Russia makes significant advantages in the northern regions of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv with a possible view to invading and taking Kiev - which it may have to do in order to finish this increasingly untenable war (untenable because Putin’s position is beginning to look shaky). China, in addition to having to work out and actually begin to implement a more militaristic trajectory faces an increasingly (US-instigated “elite captured”) aggressive Japan which is preparing to defend Taiwan.

Iran

As of April 29, 2026, the Iran war has shifted to a tense maritime standoff with an active blockade. Iran holds a tactical advantage by keeping the Strait of Hormuz blocked, driving up global oil prices. As of April 29, 2026, approximately 14 commercial vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the preceding 24 hours, including 11 moving from the Arabian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. This traffic remains heavily reduced—roughly 90% below pre-conflict levels—due to ongoing tensions and a U.S. naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.

China

As of April 29, 2026, China continues to receive the vast majority of Iran’s oil—approximately 90% of Iran’s exports—despite the ongoing U.S. naval blockade. Beijing maintains this flow by utilizing a sophisticated “shadow” infrastructure designed to bypass U.S. financial and military pressure. Small, independent refineries known as “teapots,” primarily located in Shandong province, serve as the primary buyers for Iranian crude. Unlike major state-owned firms (Sinopec, CNPC), these smaller processors have little to no international exposure, allowing them to ignore U.S. sanctions and scoop up discounted “gray-market” crude. Beijing has reportedly directed these refineries to maintain high output to ensure domestic fuel stability during the war, providing policy support and oil import quotas to encourage continued purchases.

A massive network of hundreds of older, often uninsured tankers— known as the “shadow fleet” moves the oil through opaque channels. These vessels frequently switch off tracking systems (AIS), “flag-hop” between nations, and use forged documentation to relabel Iranian crude as “Malaysian blend” or originating from Indonesia. Crude is often transferred between vessels at sea, particularly in the Strait of Malacca, to further obscure its origin before reaching Chinese ports like Yantai or Dalian. China and Iran have largely decoupled their oil trade from the U.S. dollar, utilizing China’s Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS). Most transactions are now settled in Chinese yuan, which reached record single-day transaction volumes in April 2026 as Middle East tensions surged. Payments are sometimes disguised as construction projects, with China funding airports, refineries, and roads in Iran in exchange for oil. Iran has even begun demanding that third-party ships pay tolls in yuan or cryptocurrency for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, further integrating the currency into the region’s energy economy.

China spent the years leading up to the 2026 conflict assembling a Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) estimated at 1.2 billion barrels—roughly 109 days of seaborne import cover. This massive buffer allows China to weather short-term blockade disruptions while the shadow fleet finds new gaps in enforcement.

The Japanese Threat

As of April 2026, China views Japan’s security shift under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as a major threat, driven by (1) Tokyo’s robust defense development; (2) moves toward Japanese re-militarization - at the same time, incidentally, that we are seeing the same thing in Germany under Chancellor Merz (although even as he proposes deep cuts in welfare spending to achieve this he is facing a growing challenge from AfD - (WSWS)), and (3) closer ties with Taiwan. Beijing accuses Japan of partnering with the US to counter Chinese expansion.

Japan is strengthening military capabilities, including deploying missiles on Yonaguni Island and engaging what Beijing considers provocative acts. Prime Minister Takaichi has stated a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, justifying potential military intervention bearing in mind that Japan is abandoning its post-WWII pacifist stance, increasing defense spending, and lifting bans on weapon exports. Tokyo has joined the U.S. and Europe in restricting high-tech exports to China and tightening economic security, which Beijing views as economic warfare.

The 2025–2026 period saw a severe diplomatic crisis featuring Chinese restrictions on imports/exports and reduced tourism to Japan. China has accused Japan of ignoring historical issues and testing “red lines,” threatening to take retaliatory action against Japanese firms and security efforts. Increasing maritime and paramilitary activities near the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, which are claimed by both nations, have escalated regional tensions.

In this context, however, we see signs of rapprochement between the leading opposition party in Taiwan, the Kuomintang, and Beijing. In April 2026, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed new Kuomintang (KMT) leader Cheng Li-wun in Beijing, expressing willingness to work with all Taiwanese political parties to advance cross-strait ties and promote reunification. This move aims to bypass the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) by cultivating the opposition to strengthen cross-strait relations based on a shared Chinese identity. The talks between Xi Jinping and Cheng Li-wun reportedly envisaged a joint effort against Taiwan independence. China unveiled a package to boost ties, including eased travel, resumed flights, and relaxed food/TV import restrictions, contingent upon opposition to independence and the promotion of a shared Chinese heritage. Under Cheng Li-wun, who took office in late 2025, the KMT has sought to frame itself as a regional peacemaker, engaging in dialogue with Beijing to prevent conflict, while navigating a delicate balance between courting Beijing and maintaining appeal among voters with strong Taiwanese identity. Beijing often uses high-level visits, such as the 2005 invitation to then-KMT chairman Lien Chan, to engage with the opposition when the ruling party opposes closer reunification talks.

The KMT is widely viewed as having its best chance to retake the presidency in over a decade. While the 2028 election is still two years away, several factors have significantly shifted the political landscape in the KMT’s favor. In previous elections, the opposition vote was split between the KMT and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP). A recent corruption conviction legally bars TPP leader Ko Wen-je from running in 2028. The KMT therefore no longer faces a major third-party challenger that could “hollow out” its base. Public support for President Lai Ching-te (DPP) has dropped significantly, with polls in late 2025 and early 2026 showing disapproval ratings exceeding 50%. Voters have expressed fatigue with the DPP’s narrative of resistance to China, focusing instead on rising living costs and economic performance. The KMT currently holds the most seats in the Legislative Yuan, allowing it to block the DPP’s agenda and push its own popular policies, such as increased pensions and military pay. The KMT holds 14 of 22 local government districts. Success in the upcoming November 2026 local elections is seen as the primary indicator for their momentum heading into 2028. But the KMT’s outreach to China remains polarizing. Critics argue that the KMT has yet to prove that engagement with Beijing delivers concrete security benefits to Taiwan, and polling on these visits remains highly divided. Additionally, the party is working to raise its youth favorability from 20% to 30% to compete with the DPP’s historical advantage with younger voters.

Pakistan and India

As of April 29, 2026, both Pakistan and India are using a combination of sanctions waivers, covert maritime routes, and new land corridors to maintain the flow of Iranian oil despite the ongoing U.S. naval blockade.

Pakistan has transitioned into a “transit hub” for Iran, utilizing its land border and specific maritime concessions to secure energy. Tankers from Iran’s Kharg Island can sail along the Makran coastline, moving directly from Iranian to Pakistani territorial waters. Because these vessels do not enter international waters, they largely bypass the U.S. Navy’s ability to legally intercept them. Approximately 20% to 25% of Iran’s covert oil is reportedly reaching Pakistan via a “shadow fleet”. These tankers often switch off tracking systems (AIS) and change flags in the Arabian Sea before heading to Pakistani ports. Pakistan recently opened six designated land routes linking its major ports (Karachi, Gwadar) with key border crossings in Balochistan. This allows Iranian fuel to be trucked directly across the border, bypassing the naval blockade entirely. As part of its mediation role, Pakistan secured a deal allowing 20 Pakistani-flagged vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz to bring in vital crude supplies.

India has resumed Iranian oil imports for the first time since 2019, leveraging high-level diplomatic negotiations with Washington. India received a temporary U.S. sanctions waiver in late March 2026 to help ease its domestic energy crisis. This allowed state-run refiners like the Indian Oil Corporation to legally purchase and receive millions of barrels of Iranian crude. To bypass the dollar-based banking system, Indian refiners are settling payments for Iranian oil in Chinese yuan through Mumbai-based ICICI bank. During recent ceasefire periods, the Indian navy has been active in ensuring its tankers—such as the Shivalik and Nanda Devi—can safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz to deliver Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and crude to ports in Gujarat. Despite the resumption of Iranian imports, India continues to heavily rely on Russian supplies, though volumes have declined by 20% in April as refiners prioritize the newly available Iranian supplies

Russia and Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours (April 28–29, 2026), the conflict has been defined by further significant Ukrainian long-range strikes. On April 29, Ukrainian long-range drones reportedly struck an oil pumping station and storage complex in the Perm region, over 1,500 kilometers from the border. A third strike in two weeks hit the Tuapse oil refinery overnight on April 27–28, causing a massive fire. The impact was significant enough to force rare public acknowledgment from Vladimir Putin, although allowance should be made for the speed with which this kind of damage can be repaired.

The Perm region is a critical energy and industrial hub for Russia, housing major production, refining, and transportation infrastructure. Its significance lies in its role as a bridge between the vast oil fields of Western Siberia and the industrial centers of European Russia and export ports. The Perm Refinery (Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez) is one of Russia’s largest and most modern refineries, with a capacity to process 13.1 million tons of crude oil annually (260,000 barrels per day). It produces over 60 petroleum products, including high-octane gasoline, Euro-5 diesel, jet fuel, and 7.3% of all Russian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exports. The Perm Linear Production Dispatch Station (LPDS) is a strategic hub owned by Transneft that serves as a primary receiving, storage, and pumping complex for Russia’s trunk pipeline network. The region is connected to major pipelines like Surgut-Polotsk and Kamenny Log-Perm, which bring crude from Western Siberia. It also feeds the Perm-Andreevka-Ufa pipeline, which is essential for transporting products toward export terminals on the Baltic and Black Seas. The Perm Krai has more than 180 known oil and gas fields, primarily in the central and southern districts.

Overnight on April 28–29, Russian drone strikes hit port infrastructure in the Odessa region, damaging a hospital and residential buildings. Russian forces continue persistent infantry and motorized assaults near Kostyantynivka, significantly increasing their use of drones to disrupt Ukrainian logistics in the sector. Russian forces have doubled their monthly drone strikes against the Nikopol Raion since March, intentionally targeting civilian and military infrastructure. While Ukraine maintains a high interception rate for drones (~90%), Russian Iskander ballistic missiles remain difficult to counter due to limited Patriot interceptor supplies, which are currently in high demand in the Persian Gulf.

A good article here (Events in Ukraine)discusses the eternal battle of war statistics between Ukrainian, Western and Russian sources. I am largely in agreement with the author’s skepticism and strongly inclined to put more weight on pro-Russian than on pro-Ukrainian claims, even though of late, I am increasingly troubled by the insufficient curiosity shown by the pro-Russian internet domain in the persistence, resilience and creativity of Ukrainian resistance.

How delightful that King Charles III wants commitment to the war against Russia. His encouragement on behalf of the seediest, most unrepresentative and least competent UK government ever (well, almost) probably guarantees success.

Russian Economy

In yesterday’s post I summarized an article in IntelliNews on the state of the Russian economy which made the important observation that whatever Russia’s economic problems may be that are a great deal less worrying or embarrassing than those of the US and many Western nations. In particular, Russian debt remains extremely modest. Also relevant to note is that in 2024, Russian household income showed significant increases in real time, in part due to war demand for labor and the relatively high incentives and pay for Russian soldiers and the levels of compensation for those killed in action. I would remind readers that one particular and rather odd feature of Russian economic metrics is its very high interest rates, which in recent years have been far higher than the rate of inflation (which lately has settled around 6 to 8% and may even be destined to fall to only 4%). The policy of high interest rates is attributed to the head of Russia’s Central Bank, Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina who has enjoyed the support of Vladimir Putin throughout her period in office. High interest rates are the instrument which Nabiullina has wielded to keep the economy from over-heating, and the recent decline in Russian GDP is probably the most important and intended outcome of that policy although it has also earned Nabiullina an effective rebuke from Putin.

This attack likely reflects the pressure that Putin is now under from significant sectors of the Russian establishment who detest the high interest rates, who want a return to growth, and some of whom attribute the continuing high rates to the continuation of a war against Ukraine for the Donbass with which a significant portion of the Russian elector are wholly fed up and who consider either that Putin needs to come to terms or that he needs to accelerate the Russian offensive and “finish the job,” although I doubt that this is as easy to accomplish as it is to say. (For a discussion as to whether Russia is “too soft” - see (Bosnic)). It could also be, as Gilbert Doctorow explains earlier today to Judge Napolitano, that Putin is worried that in the September elections for the lower house of the Duma his party may suffer significant losses that favor the Communist Party. Lyndsey Graham and his ilk may kindly note that Russia, like Iran, is a democracy, a democracy that, in common with that of the US, which is subject to significant sources of manipulation for a wide range of different interests and agencies. Just as many in the US worry that in the event of potential electoral reverses the Trump administration may find ways of dispensing with elections so in Russia some worry that faced with potential electoral reversals, Putin may turn to more autocratic modes of rule.

Mali

The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), a coalition of Tuareg separatist groups, has gained control of the northern city of Kidal, a symbolic stronghold they had lost to the military government in 2023. The Russian “Africa Corps” (formerly Wagner Group) and Malian forces retreated from Kidal after being surrounded and targeted by a “mass of coordinated attacks”. The FLA and the Al-Qaeda-linked JNIM (Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims) coordinated their attacks, uniting against the common enemy of the ruling military junta and its Russian backers. Rebels claimed to have taken control of several key positions in the Gao and Kidal regions, significantly weakening the military’s control in the northern region.

Despite attacks near the Bamako airport and the military base in Kati, the Malian government and Russian forces maintained control over the capital and key southern areas. Malian Junta leader Assimi Goïta emerged on April 28, meeting with the Russian ambassador, to promise that the situation was under control and that the government would “neutralize” the insurgents. Russia’s Africa Corps released combat footage claiming to have conducted devastating air strikes on rebel columns, claiming to have killed hundreds of militants in response to the attacks. Russia’s Africa Corps claimed to have foiled a “foreign-backed coup” (possibly involving France, Algeria, Ukraine) attempting to remove the current government. Despite retreating from Kidal, Russian troops are reportedly re-positioning in other parts of northern and central Mali to defend other urban centers. JNIM has announced a “total siege” of the capital in an effort to cut off supply routes. The situation remains fluid, with the alliance of rebels and militants testing the ability of the Mali government and its Russian allies to hold on to the north, while the junta maintains its presence in the capital.

Propaganda

Tired of the forever-glow of self-congratulatory mush from the leaders of Western “civilization?” This may help: Johnson. And, if you are alarmed that the globe spent $2.9 trillion last year on global military spending, perhaps you need to see this: (The Cradle).