Netanyahu’s arrival in Washington this week (as early as tomorrow, I believe) appears, in the view of many commentators, to confound the impression given last month that Israel was reluctant to support another, unprovoked US strike. The most likely reason for that reluctance - awareness, based on Israel’s actual experience last June, of the considerable missile damage that Iran is capable of inflicting on Israel - has now become the pretext for what, some commentators speculate, is likely to be renewed Israeli pressure on the US in a context of growing disquiet within Israel about the overall direction of Isrsaeli expansionism.

Not so much pressure to actually attack Iran - even if that is very possible or likely - but to put pressure on Trump not to frame the negotations in Oman solely with respect to Iranian willingness to compromise on uranium enrichment, for which ready solutions seem to include the idea of an international consortium, perhaps even headquartered in Iran, that would be responsible for uranium enrichment and its control to ensure that any such enrichment is only to levels far short of those required to develop a nuclear weapon. Another proposal is that this responsibility is undertaken, subject to some broader system of verification through IAEA, by a party that Iran is willing to trust, such as Russia.

But Israel’s concern now is not so much to do with nuclear enrichment but to do with Iran’s missiles, which could arguably inflict more damage than a nuclear weapon. Iran has seemed totally uncompromising on the issue of missiles (the issue which most inclined Trump, in his first term as president, to sabotage the JCPOA, doubtless in response to Israeli pressure).

Trump could likely have found an off-ramp with some deal on uranium enrichment, even if the deal looked remarkably similar to options that were being discussed in talks prior to the Israeli-US attack, and even as negotiations were set to continue at that time, back in June, perhaps intended to lower Iran’s guard. But if Trump finds himself under pressure from Israel to put back missiles back on the table, and given that Iran cannot compromise on missiles, then, certainly, it seems that another US strike on Iran looks likely - again. Such a strike would presumably be delivered with the same destabilizing consequences for all parties that Trump has been warned about by the other Gulf states and with the same risks for both Israel and US bases in the region, including in Iraq where thousands of Iraqi men are reportedly lining up to join anti-US militia.

Another strike on Iran may also consolidate anti-US and anti-Aoun sentiment in Lebanon where the government is finding it increasingly impossible to resist US and Israeli pressure to disband Hezbollah or to dissuade Israel from its attacks across the south of Lebanon. Further, Trump has been planning to hold the first meeting of his UNSC-approved Board of Peace (now with only a lacklustre roster of 27 members). This might not be good optics if it coincides with a US attack on Iran, and amidst continuing Israeli killings of Palestinians not just in Gaza but also in the West Bank, where 900 Palestinians have recently been forcibly displaced by settlers.

Elsewhere, Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum has promised Cuba that Mexico will continue to send humanitarian aid to the island, although it appears that cargoes of oil from Mexcio to Cuba continue to be suspended in deference to the US blockade. As for Cuba’s previous principal supplier of oil, Venezuela, whose shipping of oil to Cuba has been forcibly suspended, the Pentagon has seized a Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the Indian Ocean as part of its ongoing effort to enforce a global oil blockade against sanctioned Venezuelan vessels. As of early February 2026, the United States has seized at least seven to eight oil tankers in an effort to enforce sanctions, primarily targeting vessels linked to Venezuela and, to a lesser extent, Iran and Russia. These seizures, largely conducted by the U.S. military in the Caribbean and sometimes in the Indian Ocean, are part of a broader, aggressive campaign to control oil distribution and prevent what the US describes as “illicit” trade. President Trump has signaled a potential escalation in Venezuela, telling news outlets that the U.S. will begin “hitting land” to enforce its objectives. In late January, a Senate effort to limit Trump’s ability to send troops into Venezuela without congressional approval failed after Vice-President Vance cast a tie-breaking vote.

With respect to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revealed that the U.S. has set a target for Ukraine and Russia to agree a peaceful outcome by June - presumably because this would be deemed helpful to Trump in the mid-term elections in November. A new round of trilateral negotiations (Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S.) is proposed to take place this week following the highly inconclusive recent meetings in Abu Dhabi last week (other than a prisoner swap), not to mention the assassination of the deputy to the chief Russian negotiator (an event which is considerably hardening Russian sentiment against Russia’s continuing reluctance to target comparable Ukrainian figures).

Russia says that it has captured the culprits - Russian citizens directed from Ukraine - although broader chatter has implicated the British. On issues of substance, the US still proceeds in the forlorn hope of some kind of territorial concession (for example, the Donbass) by Ukraine, that would provide the basis for the offer of US security guarantees to Ukraine following a consequent peace deal. Since Ukraine would be very unlikely to accept security guarantees that fell short of a NATO presence on Ukraine and since Russia is adamantly opposed to any such NATO presence on Ukraine, the idea of a June peace agreement sounds fanciful.