Empire, Communication and NATO Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Rosenstiel's avatar
Joe Rosenstiel
2h

Dear Oliver,

After reading many of the articles you've written over the past year or more, I've felt like saying the following, but at last I've got to actually say it: you've really knocked it out of the park this time! Mark Twain said something like: "the very best response to the BS we get from these b*#stards is humor" (of course, he said it much better than that).

Thanks, Joe Rosenstiel

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Oliver Boyd-Barrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture