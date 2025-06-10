Trump has not rescinded the Biden order for the strategic defeat of Russia or the Monroe-Wolfowitz-Bush doctrine of eternal US supremacy.

Since his first period in office, Trump has been amongst the prime US belligerants against Russia over proxy Ukraine. His voice is amongst the loudest in identifying China as the USA’s greatest adversary. After Biden he is among the most culpable of agents for the Israeli genocide of Palestinians and for the greenlighting of Zionist expansion into Syria and Lebanon. In Syria he retains a US presence at Al-Tanff and cozies up to the Al Qaeda/HTS’ invading coup government of Al-Jolani/Al-Sharaa that the US helped shoe into power along with Turkey and Israel.

He keeps setting impossible conditions for a peace with Iran over the phoney pretext of Iran’s nuclear “threat” (while doing everything possible to sustain Israel’s nuclear blackmail over the whole world) - although the latest news from Iranian sources suggests that Iran may now be in such possession of intelligence on Israeli attack plans as to seriously jeopardize Israel’s momentum for an Israeli/US assault on Iran’s (impossibly deep) nuclear structures.

The only major difference between Trump and Biden, apart perhaps from the question as to which strains of dementia afflict them both, is that Trump and his Republican base have no time for silly Democratic fig-leaves of “democracy,” and “due process,” judicial “independence,” humanitarian” interventions, State “rights,” and the like. Without the fig-leaves Trump stands exposed as an unreconstructed would-be Authoritarian.

What else is there to do with his wealth, and at his age? Being master of the universe is a whole lot of fun.

Trump is NOT your friend. No matter how hard you want to believe that he has some masterplan for establishing better relations with Russia and China; for bringing about a peace in West Asia that does not require genocide but would require a strength of mind to spurn the alure of seductress Miriam Adelson and her like; for protecting you from all those fiendish, “worst of the worst” - those ten million or more undocumented US residents, who you may think are the ones keeping you awake at night with all their ever-so fearsome criminal impulses (no, that was Lyndsey Graham and Richard Blumenfeld); for restoring “free” speech once he has outlawed all those other dreary kinds of speech with which he disagrees; and restoring a mythical American “greatness;” that he is indeed a Saint, an Angel even, brought to you in a golden MGM-style chariot from the All-White and Very Bearded, Christian Almighty……no matter how hard you want to believe all this, you are in fact suffering from likely fatal delusory phantasmagoria caused by prolonged exposure to Western “Civilization” and Western Mainstream Media.

Ben Norton today (Norton) examplifies the steroid neoconservatism of the Trump Administration with reference to a recent (May 23) speech from Vice-President Vance, in which US Vance announced a generationally shifting “new era” in military strategy. He claims that Trump is abandoning the US government’s previous emphasis on soft power in favor of a focus on “hard power” and “overwhelming force.”

This is, of course, a stupid and mendacious claim. The US has never depended on “soft power” - that is something for the pansies who took Joseph Nye seriously. Remember Vietnam? Remember Iraq (twice), Remember Libya?

But, if we play along for a moment with the silliness of Washingtonian pseudo intellectuals, Washington’s top priority is now “great power competition”, and preparation for potential war on China.

Because? Because, godammit!!, you stinking liberal twat! the world has gone all wobbly, it has gone LBGT, it has turned…..MULTIPOLAR!

The US had almost conquered everything, yes we nearly had it all, guys, “commons, airspace, sea, space and cyberspace”, and then, following the collapse of those filthy Commie bastards in the Soviet Union, America went all funny and feminine.

But not NOW!! America is BACK, Meine Damen und Herren, and it’s not pussying around with pathetic little terrorist mosquitoes in the Third World, NO Sir!, it’s going to take down those miserable, SOCIALIST, bastard slitty-eyes somewhere west of San Francisco.

There’s just no point in making nice with their kind. We generously gave them membersip of our club (the WTO we called it) but NO LONGER. WE HAVE NUKED THE CLUB, SO THERE, good riddance, you pansy “free trade.”

Norton correctly surmises that Vance’s speech has made it clear that the Trump administration wants to return to a more overt, traditional form of imperialism, dumping all that pansy crap about “democracy” and “human rights,” in favor of the real MANLY (Mearsheimer) stuff about “realism” and “core national interests.”

You know, how we did it to those Houthi creeps in Yemen where we really gave it to them, yes sir (only don’t ask Vance why is international trade through the Red Sea still blocked, Israel’s Ben Gurion airport still the target of Yemeni missiles, and US aircraft carriers still pathetic ocean dinosaurs).

And that is why, Meine Damen und Herren, Vance is boosting a US military budget to more than $1 trillion per year.