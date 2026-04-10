Negotiations between Iran and the United States were scheduled to commence today, April 10, in Islamabad, with delegations from both sides present in the capital. The Iranian team, led by chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf along with Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and other officials, arrived in Islamabad last night.

I have yet to see confirmation that the talks have actually begun. Al Jazeera reported a short while ago that experts and sources close to the mediation effort said there was little expectation that a major breakthrough would be reached on Saturday. I would say that that is the understatement of the century.

I believe these early negotiations are a major mistake. First of all, I do not consider Islamabad to be a suitable venue for the Iranian delegates in view of the dishonorable US and Israeli record of killing negotiators and starting wars in the middle of negotiations (three, or is it four, times this has happened over the past two years - probably many more when Trump shenanigans over talks with Russia concerning Ukraine are taken into account). Already, a party to the negotiations - the former foreign minister of Iran and reportedly an adviser to the Iranian negotiating team -Kamal Kharazi, 81 - died last night from injuries sustained in an airstrike on his Tehran residence and which also killed his wife.

Secondly, despite its role as mediator, I do not see Pakistan as a neutral party. It is more strongly allied to the USA, I would say, partly on whose behalf it is reigniting the conflict with the Taliban, than it is to China - although, it is true that China is the main source of pressure that was exerted to kickstart these negotiations. In any case, I would not choose Islamabad, on security grounds alone. I dont think it is safe for the Iranian negotiatiors to go anywhere, right now, and if anyone wants to negotiate with Iran they should travel to Tehran. Furthermore I would advise Pakistan to spend more of its negotiating talent on its war of choice with Afghanistan than on the Iranian conflict. Pakistan was a poor choice of intermediary by China, whose own interests in Afghanistan are threatened by the Pakistani war.

Thirdly, the conditions are far too volatile for meaningful discussions at this time. This is principally because, so fas as I am aware at this time of writing, Israel’s murderous rampage in Lebanon continues, even if at a reduced intensity (compared to the extremely high intensity of the past couple of days in which well over 1,000 Lebanese were murdered).

Earlier today Al-Jazeera reported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that he had directed his cabinet to begin ceasefire talks with Lebanon “as soon as possible. Netanyahu said he had made the request after ‘repeated calls’ from Beirut to open direct talks but confirmed that Israel is still striking Hezbollah”.

This is all hogwash. Israel’s primary motive is to establish a Greater Israel, with US connivance, that will include Lebanon up to the Litani, perhaps further, and southern Syria, and in order to do this it must destroy Hezbollah which seems to be the only force in the entirety of Lebanon that is actually capable of governance, as well as being the only force besides Iran that appears capable of exerting a price on what I have heard described as the “death cult” of Israel. The Lebanese government itself is an incompetent mishmash of different ethnicities all beholden to US and Israeli pressure to clamp down on and disarm Hezbollah.

Fourthly, the US and Israel, singly or together, are provenly dishonest and dishonorable in the matter of all negotiations. No sane power on earth should be talking to these people. Especially at a time when Iran has the advantage, given the general skepticism of experts that the Strait of Hormuz can be forcibly opened. This is more than simply a tactical Iranian dvantage. Right now, it is the key to future of American imperial power and its infinite, damaging meddling in the affairs of almost all countries on the planet, and Iran’s moves may just make or break the path to authentic multipolarity.

So Iran’s participation in talks in Islamabad puts the physical safety of its negotiators in danger; and it gives the impression of Iranian willingness to make concessions at a time when it has no need to offer any kind of concessions. Even some of its Gulf neighbors are showing indications that this is so, as a meeting yesterday between the Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers might suggest, while in Asia countries like the Philippines are turning to China for help with the supply of refined petroleum products, and the Taiwenese opposition party, the Kuomintang, is visiting Beijing, possibly to clear the way for a bilateral future for China and Taiwan.

Even gloomier than the US reputation for fatal and dishonorable dealing in negotiations is the composition of the US team. The leader, US Vice-President Vance, does not have the trust nor the respect of Trump, and the incomptence, ignorance, vested interest and double-dealing of Kushner and Witkoff - Vance’s side-kicks for this adventure, probably sent by Trump to spy on Vance - are prime reasons, in addition to the personality and theatricality of Trump himself, for why the US reputation for diplomacy is extinct.

Let’s just take a look at the Pakistani war with the Taliban since it is this, first of all, that Pakistan needs to be concentrating on, not Iran, and which also requires the more active attention of China, but which does have important though not existential implications for the future stability of Iran (whose vulnerability to a possible Kurdish invasion from Iraq, incidentally, appears to have evaporated in the light of the very sensible determination of the Kurds that the US is not a reliable nor dependable sponsor).

As of April 2026, Pakistan and Afghanistan are said to be in an intense, escalating conflict described by Pakistani officials as an “open war” following reciprocal air strikes and border clashes. The fighting, which began in late February 2026, is centered on Pakistan’s retaliation against the Taliban for providing safe harbor to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Pakistan had seen a dramatic increase in terrorist attacks (e.g., in Islamabad and Bajaur) perpetrated by the TTP and ISIS-K, which it claims operate with the Afghan Taliban’s backing.

But while the official triggers for the current war are Pakistan and Taliban border attacks, it is Pakisatan’s mass expulsion of Afghans that has been the major point of “rovocation” and deep diplomatic friction. The Taliban government and international observers have characterized Pakistan’s deportation drive as collective punishment and a tool of strategic pressure. Analysts suggest Pakistan used the deportation of over 1 million Afghans (many living there for decades) to pressure the Taliban into cracking down on the TPP.

This exacerbates conditions in Iran, by the way, which has hosted massive numbers of Afghani refugees in the past year before resorting to the expulsion of some. The Taliban’s Ministry of Defense and top leadership labeled the Pakistani expulsions “unilateral” and “humiliating,” arguing they violated Islamic principles and human rights. The sight of thousands of families—including women and children—stranded at the Durand Line in poor conditions created significant internal political pressure for the Taliban to adopt a more confrontational stance toward Pakistan.

The deportations are indeed inseparable from the historical dispute over the Durand Line. With some justification, the Taliban-led government considers the line “imaginary” and “hypothetical,” a British imperialist invention, viewing the lands west of the Indus as historically Afghan. Afghanistan views Pakistan’s efforts to fence the border and deport those it labels “illegal immigrants” as acts of aggression against people who have traditionally crossed the fluid cultural zone freely.

Following Pakistani airstrikes in October 2025 and February 2026, the Taliban justified their retaliatory “offensive defense” as a response to both military incursions and the “abusive” treatment of Afghan nationals. In the wake of deadly attacks in Pakistan, Islamabad launched air strikes against Afghanistan, targeting alleged TTP bases in Khost, Paktika, and Nangarhar provinces. The Afghan Taliban has retaliated with drones and heavy artillery against Pakistani military installations along the border. Diplomatic efforts, including those led by Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have failed to create a lasting ceasefire, with violent clashes continuing to escalate through early 2026. The escalation has created a tense environment, causing alarm among regional powers like China and Russia. The conflict has worsened the humanitarian situation in border regions and shifted trade relations, with Afghanistan increasingly looking to Iran rather than Pakistan.

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