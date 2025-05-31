Gaza

Drop Site News (Hamas Proposal) has published the text of today’s latest peace proposal from Hamas, already deemed unacceptable by Witkoff. For reasons covered in my most recent post, yesterday, Hamas yesterday rejected the Israeli-inflected new proposal from Witkoff which, given its lack of guarantees and other defects was predictably and necessarily unacceptable to Hamas.

Here is the text of the latest:

Framework for Negotiating an Agreement to a Permanent Ceasefire

1. Duration: A 60-day ceasefire. President Trump guarantees Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire during the agreed-upon period.

2. Release of Israeli Prisoners and Bodies: 10 living Israeli prisoners and 18 bodies will be released. Four living prisoners will be released on the first day, two living prisoners on the 30th day, and four living prisoners on the 60th day. Six bodies will be handed over on the 10th day, six on the 30th day, and six on the 50th day.

3. Aid and the Humanitarian Situation:

a. Aid will be delivered to Gaza immediately upon approval of the ceasefire agreement, in accordance with the humanitarian protocol included in the January 19, 2025 agreement, through the United Nations, its agencies, and other organizations, including the Red Crescent.

b. Rehabilitation of infrastructure (electricity, water, sewage, telecommunications, and roads) and the entry of necessary materials, including construction materials, and the rehabilitation and operation of hospitals, health centers, schools, and bakeries in all areas of the Strip.

c. Allowing residents of the Strip to travel to and from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing without any restrictions, and allowing the return of goods and trade movement.

d. During the negotiations period, arrangements and plans for the reconstruction of homes, facilities, and infrastructure destroyed during the war will be completed, as well as support for those affected by the war. A 3 to 5 year reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip will be implemented under the supervision of several countries and organizations, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations.

4. Israeli Military Activities: All Israeli military activities in Gaza shall cease once this agreement enters into force. During the ceasefire period, aerial activity (military and reconnaissance) over the Gaza Strip will be suspended for 10 hours daily, and for 12 hours on days of prisoner and detainee exchanges.

5. Withdrawal of Israeli Forces: On the first day, four living Israeli prisoners will be released, provided that Israeli forces withdraw to their positions prior to March 2, 2025, in all areas of the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the maps stipulated in the January 19 2025 agreement.

6. Negotiations: On the first day, indirect negotiations will begin under the auspices of the mediators guaranteeing the permanent ceasefire, on the following topics:

a. Keys and conditions for the exchange of all remaining Israeli prisoners in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

b. Declaration of a permanent ceasefire and full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. (After agreement on the exchange of the remaining prisoners and bodies and before the start of the handover procedures, the permanent ceasefire and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip will be announced.)

c. Next-day arrangements in the Gaza Strip, including:

· An independent technocratic committee will immediately assume management of all affairs of the Gaza Strip upon the start of the agreement’s implementation, with full authority and responsibilities

· A cessation of mutual (hostile) military operations between the two parties for a long period of 5-7 years, guaranteed by the mediators (the United States, Egypt, and Qatar).

7. Presidential Support: The President is serious about the parties' commitment to the ceasefire agreement and insists that negotiations during the temporary ceasefire, if successfully concluded with an agreement between the parties, will lead to a permanent resolution of the conflict.

8. Release of Palestinian Prisoners and Bodies: In exchange for the release of the ten living Israeli prisoners and the 18 bodies, a mutually agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners and bodies will be released.

· The release of the living prisoners and bodies will take place simultaneously and according to an agreed-upon mechanism.

9. Status of Prisoners and Detainees:

a. On the tenth day, Hamas will provide information on the numbers of living and dead prisoners remaining in Hamas and the Palestine factions’ custody. In return, Israel will provide full information on all living and dead prisoners captured from the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

b. Hamas commits to ensuring the health, care, and security of Israeli detainees immediately upon the commencement of the ceasefire. In return, Israel commits to ensuring the health, care, and security of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons and detention centers, in accordance with international law and norms.

10. Release of Remaining Prisoners: Negotiations regarding a permanent ceasefire should be completed within 60 days. Upon agreement and after the declaration of a permanent ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the remaining prisoners (living and dead) from the list of 58 submitted by Israel will be released in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners.

11. Guarantors: The mediators (the United States, Egypt, and Qatar) will guarantee the continuation of the ceasefire for 60 days and will ensure that negotiations continue until a permanent ceasefire agreement is reached, along with the ongoing cessation of hostilities and the entry of humanitarian aid.

12. Envoy to Chair Negotiations: The Special Envoy, Ambassador Steve Witkoff, will travel to the region to finalize the agreement. Witkoff will chair the negotiations.

13. President Trump: President Trump will personally announce the ceasefire agreement: The United States and President Trump are committed to working diligently to ensure the continuation of negotiations until a final agreement is reached.

Iran

Western mainstream media are all abuzz with the news that an IAEA report finds that Iran has increased its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium by 50 per cent. The hysterical media response is despite the fact that (1) Iran has all along held stocks of enriched uranium since the collapse, on Trump’s initiative and on a totally fraudulent basis, of the original JCPOA agreement in 2018; (2) enrichment to the level of 60% is not at all the same thing as enrichment to the 90% threshold that is necesssry for weaponization; (3) such stocks are needed for many legitimate purposes, including medical; (4) solutions to the “problem” of Iran’s stocks of enriched uranium are easily within reach, as the JCPOA demonstrated, with Iranian strategic partner Russia willing to take guardianship over such stocks, and (5) it is common knowledge that although Iran’s Supreme Leader has maintained a fatwa that prohibits nuclear weapons, Iran has used levels of enrichment as a bargaining tool with the West in what is an increasingly farcical discourse perpetrated by US obsessive protection of Israeli sensitivities.

Western mainstresm media and US neocons can shreik all they want about how Tehran now has enough fissile material for 10 nuclear weapons, US estimates (whose, exactly?) that it could be converted in less than two weeks, but in reality such claims are senseless if not balanced against (1) the 250 nuclear warheads already in the possession of Israel which currently is the only credible nuclear “threat” in the Middle East, this nuclear capability have been stolen by Israel from the US, and (2) having no legitimate cover in the absense of an Israeli signature to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty that Iran has already signed and subjects it to constant IAEA supervision, while bearing in mind (3) Iran’s recently signed partnership agreement with Russia prohibits Iran from the weaponization of its nuclear energy industry; and (4) weaponization would require not only the actual transition to one or more nuclear warheads, but their fit with appropriate missile technology - which non-hysterical analysts say would take about a year.

Israel’s stockpile of nuclear weapons is so much vaster than anything that Iran can produce in the immediate future as to make the whole discourse a farcical exercise that the US tolerates for the benefit of its ally, Israel, whose jealous protection of its own US-backed regional hegemeny renders it both hysterical and stupid on the question of Iran, which has ample means to inflict severe damage on Israel in the event of an Israeli attack on Iran, something which Israel threatens almost every single day, perhaps to distract attention from its ongoing mass murder of Palestinians, and its illegal and murderous expansion into both southern Lebanon and southern Syria.

Ukraine

Negotiations have been proposed by Russia for Monday Jun 2nd. Ukraine is looking only for a complete 30 day ceasefire. Russia has previously rejected this, saying that what is first needed is agreement on a framework for peace that takes account of the fundamental reasons for the conflict. Russia’s “memorandum” will be presented to Ukraine in Istanbul and will doubtless represent some form of variation on “Istanbul Plus,” which I discussed in my post yesterday.

Zelenskiy has complained vociferously about Russia’s unwillingness to disclose the text of its memorandum ahead of the meeting, but is under strong pressure from Trump to attend. At present, the prospects for some kind of advance in Istanbul are very poor. It is entirely possible that the talks will end in fiasco, and that then Trump (posing, falsely, as a “mediator” in a conflict in which the US has been THE prime belligerant throughout) will deliver on his promise to “walk away” from the conflict, leaving Ukraine to the mercy of a European continuation of aid, and imposing what Trump may see as stiff new sanctions on Russia.

In this scenario, Ukraine will quickly collapse. The challenge to Russia is not so much how or whether it will win the war, as this is already secured, but on how and whether it will manage a “peace” that leaves Ukraine - even if the country all fell under Russian control - in an extremely fractious state and, along with Russia, subject to an indefinite future of costly European harrassment. Although this strategy would continue to attrite Europe, in the same way as the US is already attrited, it is probably much too messy and and an unpredictable end-point for Putin who, we can expect, will strive for something cleaner and that seems to the rest of the world, particularly his allies in the Global South, to be something “fair.”

Here is a useful summary of the current state of affairs from Russia Matters (Russia Matters) 5/30/25:

Vladimir Putin's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine include a demand that Western leaders pledge in writing to stop enlarging NATO eastward and lift a chunk of sanctions on Russia, three Russian sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters. Asked by ABC on May 29 about the demand on non-enlargement, U.S. presidential envoy Keith Kellogg said: "It's a fair concern." "We've said that to us, Ukraine coming into NATO is not on the table, and we're not the only country that says that—you know I could probably give you four other countries in NATO and it takes 32 of the 32 to allow you to come in to NATO," Kellogg said. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov lauded Kellogg’s comments, saying they came as a “result of Russia-U.S. talks held behind closed doors,” according to The New York Times. Russian and Ukrainian officials continued to lock horns into the afternoon hours of May 30 on whether Moscow has to send its memorandum detailing its conditions for peace to Kyiv ahead of June 2 for the two warring sides to sit down for a second round of talks in Istanbul on that date. Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov insisted that the Russian side would present the memorandum in Istanbul on June 2, Washington Post reported May 28. The Ukrainians, meanwhile, said they had already sent their memorandum to Russia and that Russia should reciprocate immediately. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, Russia has not received a copy of Ukraine's memorandum, ISW reported. In a May 29 interview with ABC, Kellogg confirmed that the United States had received Ukraine’s memorandum, but was still waiting on Russia’s, according to The New York Times. He said the next step after the June 2 talks could be a trilateral meeting with Putin and Trump, which is something that Volodymyr Zelenskyy also proposed this week.

Russian Casualties

“Larry Johnson in Sonar21 provides strong evidence on the basis of the huge inequality between Russia and Ukraine in artillery fire for what I have always claimed here has been a markedly greater death rate for Ukraine than for Russia in the Ukrainian conflict. Here is an excerpt from his piece:

“Here are the ratios by year comparing Russian artillery barrages to those of Ukraine:

2022, Russia vs Ukraine -- 7 to 1.

2023, Russia vs Ukraine -- 4 to 1.

2024, Russia vs Ukraine -- 23 to 1.

“When you include Russian aerial strikes with glide bombs (i.e., FABS), multiple rocket launchers (MLRS), cruise and ballistic missiles, the likelihood of disproportionate casualties on the Ukrainian side of the line is irrefutable.

“Russia has suffered casualties, but a fraction of those inflicted on the Ukrainians. MediaZona offers the best estimate of Russia KIA because they collect and analyze death notices from all of the Russian republics. This is data, not opinion. According to MediaZona, an estimated 165,000 Russian soldiers have died in combat or from wounds incurred in combat. Ukraine, by contrast, has lost more than a million men -- some estimates are as high as 1.5 million dead. These numbers are consistent with the ratios of artillery fire (and yes, I am assuming that a shell fired by each side has an equal chance of killing or maiming soldiers on the other side).

“Five months in to 2025, the disparity remains... Ukraine is firing an average of 5,000 per day compared to Russia firing an average of 30,000 per day. Ukraine, even with unfettered support of NATO countries cannot match Russia. Here is what NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, told the NATO Ministers of Defense in February: