As I catch up with grading student work at the beginning of this week, I can do worse than recommend you read Ron Unz (Unz) on the extraordinary display of class stupidity by European leaders as they hustle, for next to no coherent reason, for a new world war…and then listen to Alastair Crooke explain to Judge Napolitano why it is that Saudi Arabia is nowhere near the invincible regional power that most of us grew up thinking it was. At the same site (Judging Freedom) you can listen to Scott Ritter today predicting that we are seeing the last days of the Ibn Saud era. As I write, both the airports at Riyadh and Jeddah are shut down and barely anything is flying across Saudi Arabia or even the Gulf. It seems astonishing that after decades of Saudi Arabia’s massive purchases of US weapons - as one way of spending US dollars to the benefit of the US dollar and US hegemony - these airports are not adequately protected from Houthi missiles.

More than ever, Trump’s diesel-deal with Russia appears very unlikely to make a significant difference to global diesel supplies or to prices. At best, it might cut a few cents off the price of diesel for US customers and provide a mild boost to stock markets in advance of the midterms, though even this much seems a stretch. The deal barely supplies more than 9 days’ supply in total for the US market. Those States who lift their taxes on gasoline will have a far more substantial market impact than the diesel deal with Russia.

More or less simultaneously, Trump’s vaunted “energy ceasefire” is universally berated as ridiculous. Zelenskiy knew nothing about it, but says he might consider it if Russia commits not to striking Ukrainian energy targets for 90 days - something that, because it would give Ukraine time to regroup and rearm, Russia will never agree with.

I am not sure whether we have had any kind of official comment from Russia but, judging from recent comments of Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, there is no conceivable scenario in which Russia is going to negotiate a ceasefire in the forseeable future, although a few days’ of quiet just to help Trump survive the midterms - on the flimsy and dubious principle that for Russia the Repugs are less insanely warmongering than the (even) more neocon-brainwashed Democrats - is not wholly inconceivable.

For the moment, Russia may benefit from Trump’s (possibly illegal) lifting of sanctions on Russian energy sales, in return for its provision of diesel to the US - even if this is not going to make any difference to either the US or the global energy crisis. It is not going to make any difference because - given the damage inflicted by Ukraine on Russian refineries - the US-Russian diesel deal is not going to make any difference to rates of global production. The fundamental reason for the low rate of diesel production stems from Iranian destruction of refineries in the Gulf and the sharply reduced rate of flow of oil, energy and related products through the Strait of Hormuz - which Iran controls, even as it takes money from the ships that pass through the Strait. To the west, Houthi controls Yemen’s capital, Sanna, is about to take the country’s second city, Taiz, and has advanced to the Yemeni coast of the Red Sea (opposite Eritrea, now threatened from the south by Ethiopia, presumably under Western pressure to counterbalance Eritrean independence of the West). Its attacks on Saudi Arabia continue to threaten the prospects of a recovery of Saudi Arabia’s energy revenues.

In Kiev, the population is suffering closures of the Metro, power-cuts, food shortages, and, most serious of all, the cut-off of water and sewerage services. The city’s mayor has advised its citizens to get out. Trump is certainly correct to say it is time for regime-change in Kiev - through the route of elections, that will throw Zelenskiy out and bring in more moderate governance under former general Zaluzhniy.

But the fate of Ukraine will not escape the dead hand of Europe which is busy sustaining a false narrative of Russian “hybrid war,” prerparing for the decimation of its youth in world war by 2030, and would rather see Ukraine’s remaining population of females fed into the meat grinder than having to stop the great bid giveaway of European wealth to the corrupt neo-Nazi echelons of Kiev and Lvov.

In short, the West’s war on Russia, riding the backs of the people of Ukraine, is close to a total collapse, while Western control of West Asian oil, through proxy Saudi Arabia and the Gulf monarchies against Iran, is also close to a total collapse. Collapse of the former will shatter the so-called liberal democracies of Western Europe in favor of nationalist parties that no have no interest in going to war with Russia and who are highly skeptical of the US. Collapse of the West’s Zionist war on Iran will trigger the dismantling of Israel and be of enormous benefit to all of Asia under an emerging Chinese hegemony. US enslavement of Venezuela and Cuba and the right-wing course of contemporary Latin politics (nothing less remarkable than a potential Bolsonaro win in Brazil and Brazil’s exiting of the BRICS) will have too sickly an impact to put a halt to ever-encroaching Chinese economic penetration, as inevitable in the South American as it is in the African continent.