Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin have recently dismissed Western warnings and media reports about potential Russian aggression against NATO as “scare stories” and “hysteria”.

And indeed, they were right: there is no evidence whatsoever that up until now Russia has had the slightest interest in attacking Europe. Instead, Europe for the past few years - to cover up its well established ambitions to use Ukraine as a battering ram to provoke Russia into a conflict that would split up the Russian Federation to Western advantage - has concocted silly stories about the Russian threat to Europe and is now engaged in a series of trivial false flag incidents that it says constitute Russia’s “hybrid war.

In fact, all Russia has ever done is to defend itself against numerous, chronicled provocations that began almost as soon as Gorbachev agreed in 1990 to a Western proposal to promote the reunification of Germany, in return for a firm and oft-repeated commitment by NATO not to advance one inch further eastwards towards Russian borders.

In a continuing effort to expose Europe’s game, Putin stated during the Valdai Discussion Club last week that Russia has “no plans to attack any European country” and wants to coexist peacefully, while warning the West that any direct military aggression against Russian territory or the Kaliningrad exclave would prompt an immediate response using all weapons in Russia’s arsenal. Even NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, an anti-Russian fanatic, noted that while Russia continues, he claims, to engage in “gray-zone” hybrid warfare - including (many of these unproven) airspace violations, cyberattacks, and sabotage across Europe - there is no imminent full-scale military attack on the alliance.

Critics and regional security analysts (such as those in the Baltic states and Ukraine) view Moscow’s aggressive rhetoric as part of a familiar pattern of nuclear saber-rattling and psychological pressure. They argue that Russia does not attack direct NATO summits because the alliance’s collective defense guarantees (Article 5) pose a prohibitive military risk, meaning Moscow prefers asymmetric hybrid provocations over open war with the bloc. (Actually, Article 5 is nowhere near as solid nor as immediate as it sounds - see below).

In defending itself in this way, Russia is hung by its own petard: constant assurances that Russia has no malign intent towards Europe provides further evidence of weakness to those of Putin’s critics like Sergey Karaganov who believe Putin has refrained from pursuing Russia’s war against Ukraine to the fullest possible extent and refrained from just winning the damn war, even though Russia human and weapons superiority is unparalleled.

They believe that all that Russia has succeeded in doing is to rob Russia of its psychological deterrence power - in other words, nobody is frightened by Russian nuclear capability or by its own new, innovative weapons of mass destruction because nobody believes Russia will exercise this power. And Putin is constantly making statements that seem to endorse this interpretation in the eyes of Russia’s enemies.

Nowhere is this better illustrated than the meeting that occurred two days ago in Kiev when the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, and military representatives from all 32 NATO member states visited Kyiv on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, marking the full committee’s first trip to Ukraine since April 2018. The delegation met with Ukrainian military leadership—including Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi—via NATO-Ukraine Council formats to discuss battlefield developments, priorities, and insights from drone and air defense warfare.

Nobody asked them to meet in Kiev - the real headquarters for the conduct of this war, which is a NATO war against Russia over the bodies of over a million Ukrainian dead and wounded, is in Wiesbaden in Germany, where the US and Germany take the lead. They did not give advance notice of their meeting in Kiev, but it is inconceivable that Russia was not aware of the meeting or that Russia was not advised of it by NATO itself.

Thus, the leaders of the armies that are seeking the destruction of Russia and have already done it immense damage and loss of life, and that have insisted on a continuation of this war despite Russia’s agreement to a peace deal with Ukraine in April 2022 (sabotaged by the UK’s Boris Johnson), and with the US in Anchorage in August 2025 (sabotaged by European pressure on Trump), met without necessity under Russia’s nose in the capital city of Russia’s immediate opponent - and did nothing.

Karaganov has argued for years now that given the failure of Russia to maintain its deterrence power then some kind of bold measure is needed by Russia to wake Europe up from its dangerous delusions of innocence and grandeur, and here was a golden opportunity, one that would have involved minimal damage and inflicted pain only on armed officers gathered in consultation with Russia’s immediate opponent whose very existence and military capacity is now entirely dependent on NATO and Europe.

What interests, exactly, are ruling the Kremlin? Are they even Russian? Or are they extreme capitalist oligarchs like Kirill Dmitriev and his US buddies, the ghouls Kushner and Witkoff? These gentlemen have reportedly discussed potential energy initiatives, including a stake in the Nord Stream infrastructure (that might run Russian gas through to Germany under US supervision). The discussions have also explored a wider collection of European energy assets, such as oil refineries and petrol stations. A White House official stated that any such arrangements would have to be negotiated through agencies like the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Treasury, and must benefit U.S. taxpayers and companies, while noting there had been no recent Nord Stream discussions.

The Nord Stream pipelines remain heavily sanctioned by both the United States and the European Union. Restarting Russian gas flows faces steep resistance from Ukraine, European nations, and German political figures who view such arrangements as compromising European energy security amid the ongoing war.

The biggest idiocy of all this would be a continuing Kremlin faith in the notion that, despite every lesson to the contrary, the US is agreement capable.

NATO’s Article 5 is not an automatic mechanism for war, which aligns closely with legal and geopolitical reality. While often popularized as an ironclad guarantee that an attack on one ally means an instant military response from all others, the actual text of the treaty leaves a significant amount of strategic ambiguity. Article 5 contains several built-in mechanisms that prevent it from being a solid or immediate trigger for military action. The text states that if an armed attack occurs, each member state will assist the ally being attacked by taking “such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force.” The phrase “as it deems necessary” gives every individual nation total sovereign discretion over its response. A country could legally fulfill its Article 5 obligation by sending humanitarian aid, sharing intelligence, or issuing diplomatic sanctions rather than deploying troops or firing weapons.

Before Article 5 can even be invoked, the North Atlantic Council (consisting of all member states) must meet and unanimously agree that an “armed attack” has occurred under the definitions of the treaty. Any single member country possesses a veto. In cases of modern hybrid warfare - such as severe cyberattacks, state-sponsored sabotage of undersea cables, or irregular border crises - allies often disagree on whether the threshold of an “armed attack” has been met, which can stall or block the invocation entirely.

The treaty was intentionally drafted this way in 1949 primarily to satisfy the United States Congress, which refused to sign any agreement that stripped away its constitutional power to declare war. Article 11 of the treaty explicitly mandates that its provisions must be carried out by member states “in accordance with their respective constitutional processes”.

Article 5 has only been invoked once in history, following the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States. Even then, the collective response was highly negotiated. It resulted in supportive measures like naval patrols and airborne early warning systems, but did not automatically lock every NATO ally into the subsequent frontline combat operations in Afghanistan.

Ultimately, Article 5 operates more as a political deterrent than a rigid judicial contract. Its power relies entirely on the political will of the member states at the exact moment a crisis unfolds