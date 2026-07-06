Jermy’s analysis provides high level Western military confirmation of the correctness of much of my own recent analysis in this online space. But it goes further, to speculate as to the consequences of Europe’s preparation for a war of whose starting date (as it thinks) it has considerately notified Russia, just as the West warned Russia as to what was to come when RAND published its “Extending Russia” plan of attack.

Russia is so viciously cunning, of course, that it may decide on a different and much sooner date for the initiation of the real hostilities, and every day more it seems that these must have Western weapons production and more symbolic targets at the top of Russian priorities. This is regardless of how cautious Putin may seem, because if Putin’s caution persists, and Europe continues to escalate, Putin will be pushed aside by the Russian people in favor of far more hard-line leadership.

At its heart, Jermy’s analysis is telling us that Europe is in no condition to fight and to win this war: European cities or military facilities cannot even effectively defend themselves from the kind of ballistic missiles that Russia last night demonstrated in its fairly routine attack on Kiev, to which Kiev was barely able to respond. Russian submarines are far advanced over European and can quickly impose an effective fuel blockade that would bring Europe to its knees in short shrift.

Yet the EU’s “foreign minister,” a veritable clown from one of the smallest and powerless of all European countries, is calling on Europe to dismember the Russian Federation.

Can we expect the slightest acknowledgement in Ankara this week as to the deep-dive stupidity of all this? Of course not.

Jermy and Diesen share their exasperation at the unconvincing if not downright misleading pretexts that NATO has given for this war - my own views on this have been well rehearsed for the past four years - and the appalling absence of democratic input as to whether European citizens actually want to go to war over such a miserably inept rationale for their own inevitable nuclear annihilation.

Here in the alternative media we are screaming aloud in our efforts to expose the criminal and cretinous risks that NATO and EU and Washington are taking no nobody’s behalf, not just over the NATO proxy, Ukraine, in a Western war of choice against Russia, but also over its proxy, Taiwan (amidsat other pretexts), in a Western war of choice against China, and all the “little” wars that are part of these “big” ones, as in the Gulf.

Shouting above the grating noise of corporate-controlled Western mainstream media and the “freedom of speech” to which they lay duplicitous claim is no small thing without going hoarse, but it is happening (as in its contributions to making critical sense of Israel’s war on Palestine and the conflict with Iran in the Gulf) and may soon acquire greater success.