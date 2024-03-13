This will be a very short entry, at least for now, as I am still on the road. Ukraine’s invasive attacks, at least five, on the Russian mainland in the Belgorod region over the past two days are reported to have been repelled by Russia, with heavy Ukrainian losses. As they were anticipated by Russia with bomb, artillery and drone attacks on large Ukrainian troop concentrations I draw the conclusion that Ukraine made the decision to make the best of a bad job and proceed regardless. This tells me that the objective was not victory but sympathetic Western press coverage that would help push Congress to provide money. In this it was successful. Congress has provided emergency aid of $300m including ATACMS long range missile and HIMARS launchers. These will assist in further blanket Ukrainian drone attacks of the kind we saw last night across Russia. Some were successful. They included attempts to hit a nuclear power station in Rostov, I believe, and took place alongside a renewed Ukrainian offensive on the Zapporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant -Dima speculates that Ukraine is maneuvering for something it can use to blackmail Russia with. Russians will not be happy with evidence of very light protection of their borderlands even if the Russian army responded effectively.

The scale of last night’s drone attacks is strongly indicative to my mind of an upscaling of NATO involvement in surveillance, launch and navigation, including of new Geran style drones. This should be coupled with the announcement, following the recent start of NATO exercises including Finnish and Swedish forces and involving 300,000 men along the West Ukrainian border.

Far from a victory for the China Hawks that some believed might have been presaged by Nuland’s departure, we see the Russia Hawks suddenly ascendant. We have entered what is likely to be the most dangerous phase of the war.