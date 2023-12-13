We are being told all of a sudden that Ukraine has won the war with Russia by hanging on to 80% of its territory.

Ukraine won by losing.

The assumption or the deceit is that Russia really wanted to seize all of Ukraine and that because it failed in this, Ukraine has therefore won.

The main problem with this narrative contortion is that there is absolutely no evidence that this was ever Russia’s intention. Russia has explicitly made this clear from the beginning of the SMO, which is why it is called the SMO.

We can argue about what was going on in the first few weeks of of the war but what I see is a lot less than a debacle: within a month, Russia had pushed Ukraine to negotiations in Istanbul, which only failed as a result of Washington and UK pressure; it also secured significant territorial gains; and it forced the Ukrainian army to redeploy significant numbers of troops from the Donbass back towards Kiev.

The point of the new Biden-Zelenskiy “Ukraine has won” narrative, seemingly espoused also by Anatol Lieven, is that this provides ideological camouflage for Ukraine to formalize its new defensive strategy which, in effect, acknowledges the Donbass as Russian. And it provides cover for Biden.

Another problem with this narrative is that it gives the impression of a “frozen conflict” stalemate with Russia. Someone forgot to tell the Russians. But western leaders chatting between themselves without talking to Russia is par for the dismal course of the decline of Western diplomacy.

Nobody seems to have remembered the full list of Russian war aims. These include Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization and denazification. These aims have not yet been achieved and I don’t expect Russia is inclined to give up on them. It is in Europe’s best interest that Russia doesn’t give up on them: it is the only way Europe will be secured from neo-Nazi penetration of European governments and from the spread of lethal weaponry sold by Ukraine throughout European terrorist movements and from the counterproductive oppressive machinery of NATO as Washington’s mode of enslavement of Europe and European treasuries.

So Zelenskiy did not make much progress in persuading Congress to forfeit another $61 billion in aid to Ukraine; at most the Biden administration is committed to another half a billion (more likely even, only $200 million, which is barely enough for breakfast and two screws at the Pentagon). The IMF is throwing in another billion as a part of its regular generosity to the post-coup and illegal administration of Kiev in demonstration of the extent to which the IMF is just another tool of Washington, not to be taken seriously as an independent, evidence-driven institution. Yanukovyich took the right path in 2013. Who in their right mind would lend anything to Kiev right now on the basis of Ukraine’s financial fundamentals? So, yet another august pillar of the complex interweaving nexus of international institutions of Western hegemony bites the dust of total lack of credibility, following the creepy OPCW which lied about CW in Ghouta, and the ICC which seems only ever able to see crimes when they are committed by enemies of the US and Israel, the WTO which is only good for sanctioning enemies of Washington, and the UN which is mainly good for chatter and nice meals.

While he was in Washington, Russia staged a major debilitating hack on Ukraine’s electronic infrastructure. Dima of the MSC even proposes that he was in Washington to keep him safe during the period of this hack.

On the battlefield Ukraine is still packing some punch in locations such as Horlivka and Dibrova and amazingly it is still hanging on to most of Synkivka near Kupyansk, and Stepove near Avdiivka. Near Bakhmut Russia is making less than sterling progress in taking the high ground north of Bohdanivka.

The rest of the news is mainly negative for Ukraine: massive Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine; Russia hammering Ukraine in Krynky despite counterattacks; Russia holding its ground in the Robotyne salient; Russia readvancing in the Vremevka salient; Russian penetration into the center of Avdiivka; Russian progress towards encirclement of Vuhledar and Novomykhailivka and Avdiivka; Russian progress in taking villages west of Bakhmut towards Chasov Yar; Russian progress in the forests of Kremmina and along the Oskil near Lyman and Kupyansk. Russia has successfully repelled a Ukrainian attack in the vicinity of Orlianka. Russia has now secured control of all but one or two streets of Marinka. Remaining Ukrainian troops have said they wanted to be replaced, but only by the sons and daughters of Kiev’s elites; otherwise they won’t be obeying orders.

Gaza:

Israel’s murder of over 18,000 people is now being followed up not merely by destruction but also the poisoning of its water and farm land:

As UN calls for Gaza ceasefire, Israel begins flooding Gaza with seawater

Flooding Gaza with Sea Water