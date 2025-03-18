By the time of my next post we will know the outcome of the much heralded Trump-Putin phone call anticipated for Tuesday March 18.

In the meantime Trump seems to be doing everything he can to jeopardize the chances of a cessation of hostilities. But since it is reasonable to expect an element of stagecraft for an event of this magnitude we should also expect that appearances can be deceiving.

First off, the man himself: odiously vain, narcissistic, thin-skinned on his own behalf, thick-skinned when it comes to the pain and suffering of those he deems to be his opponents. Zionist in predisposition (does he think all Israelis compare to the more enlightened European Brighton Beach variety of his youth)?

Irascible, prone to murderous and genocidal impulses (Soleimani, Gaza, Houthis, and a roll back of environmental protections that could shorten the lives of untold millions), unpredictable, uncultured, unlearned, the very opposite of a role model for anyone not into real estate deals and perhaps not even then.

Yes, possibly he is doing the world a favor by bringing a machete to the Deep State, but I have yet to see or hear anything from Trump that is inspiring or altruistic or noble: OK he looked good during an assassination attempt but it certainly played well to the cameras.

But if he intends genuine good then he is extraordinarily and inexplicably adept at hiding it.

And then we have to come to terms with what he does to his own people: he unflinchingly ruins the lives of many thousands through peremptory dismissal; he threatens the judiciary, is clearly if understandably driven by a spirit of vengeance for some genuine wrongs inflicted on him and on America by the Democrats (RussiaGate-Hunter Laptop).

He has restarted the flow of arms and intelligence to Ukraine. He has further sanctioned Russian energy while Russia is actually unfreezing some US investments in Russia.

He says nothing about Israeli invasions of Southern Lebanon and Southern Syria. His actions have contributed significantly to genocide in Gaza and to the turning over of sanctions-wracked Syria to the terrorists of Turkish-backed HTS. And now Trump threatens a close ally of Russia, Iran - on entirely false and spurious pretext that paints Trump in the colors of Netanyahu as he plays World War Three.

Such aggression will not intimidate Russia. It may impress Trump’s base: perhaps it will excuse a failure to wring concessions from Russia or “explain” success. Genuinely smart deal-makers don’t need such antics, reminiscent of the redundant warrior cries of the villain in Kung Fu Kid.

Winning on the battlefield, Putin may have sold Russia short in his Istanbul Plus conditions of last July. It is palpably clear that Ukraine and Europec cannot be good-faith partners in any peace process. Security on Russian western borders, in this scenario, is challenging without Odessa and Kharkiv.