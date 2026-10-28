Murderer of Latin People in Small Boats, Savior of Latin Fugitives from Justice, Plaintiff in the Seizure of Latin Nations

Brazil

Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro and his family arrived in Miami on Wednesday, a self-imposed exile following his defeat (in an election whose legitimacy he contests). Quite possibly, as Pepe Escobar asserts today, in a classic CIA extraction operation.

Bolsonaro is reported by Argentine officials to have left for Argentina on Tuesday with his wife and two daughters, crossing into the country via the Tancredo Neves International Bridge in Argentina’s northeastern province of Misiones, then traveled to Ecuador. Lula will be understandably angry with both Milei and Trump.

The family arrived in Florida a day after the Trump administration granted them US visas.

Bolsonaro’s father, Jair Bolsonaro, had also fled to Florida after losing the 2022 presidential election, to Lula before returning to Brazil three months later.

Brazil’s Supreme Court had ordered Flávio to hand over his regular and diplomatic passports by noon Tuesday. It remained unclear whether he had complied. He may also have had an Italian passport.

Small Boats

While the US was extending its hands in welcome to fugitives under criminal investigation from Brazil, it was murdering five people in the Pacific. The US military carried out a strike on a small boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing five people and raising the campaign’s total death toll to at least 240 people across more than 70 strikes. The US claims that the five were drug smugglers. The likely “evidence” is thought to come from Latin American intelligence agencies implicated in drug running, perhaps using the US to take out rivals. The military has not publicly provided concrete evidence for their claims that the murdered victims were indeed smuggling drugs. As far as I know there has been no evidence of actual drugs amidst the wreckage of such boats. In any case drug smuggling is something that has to be proved by Legal specialists, human rights organizations like Amnesty International, and UN human rights experts have condemned the actions.

The UN’s special rapporteur on human rights and counterterrorism concluded that these attacks violate international law and may amount to crimes against humanity, arguing that drug enforcement should follow policing standards rather than lethal military strikes.

Venezuela

And on the campaign trail, Trump still muses over the delights of clasping Venezuela to the US Heart of Darkness as its 51st state, while the country’s former and legitimate President, the kidnapped Maduro, languishes in jail with no due process after 21 months, and the country’s current lackluster traitor replacement signs Venezuelan oil wealth over to Washington and its corporations, and hopeful grave- robbers like Machado fly bat-like to their prey.

Colombia and Nicaragua

Meanwhile, barely into office, the new pro-US Colombian regime under President Abelardo de la Espriella, doubtless in obeisance to the terms of being permitted by the US to win an election against one of Colombia’s best leaders in common memory, obligingly turns its attention, not to the needs of its own people, but to preparation for a war with Nicaragua. Espriella has reignited a territorial dispute with Nicaragua by dismissing a 2012 International Court of Justice (ICJ) maritime ruling and pledging to redraw official nautical charts around the San Andrés and Providencia archipelago.

Espriella severed diplomatic relations with Nicaragua shortly after taking office in August 2026. He visited the San Andrés archipelago and announced plans to sign a decree on November 30 to redraw territorial boundaries in Colombia’s favor.

In 2012 the ICJ awarded roughly 19,000 square miles of Caribbean maritime territory to Nicaragua while confirming Colombian sovereignty over the islands themselves. Bogotá has rejected the loss of those waters, arguing the ruling leaves the islands as isolated enclaves. While de la Espriella has signaled a preference for dialogue, he and Interior Minister Rodrigo Lara warned that Colombia will defend its sovereignty with full force if its territory is threatened. The hard-line stance aligns with Colombia’s pivot under de la Espriella, including joining the U.S.-backed “Shield of the Americas” initiative and cutting ties with other leftist-aligned governments in the region.

Then there is the vomit-making situation over Cuba - see the story over the pathetic attempt by Mike Waltz to smear Fidel Castro, to which I shall return in a later post.

Israel, Gaza and the West Bank

The Great Murdering Conqueror of People in Small Boats continues to expect victory in its incitement to and support of the Great Murdering Conqueor of the Dispossessed in Israel, whose current Warrior-Murderer, Netanyahu, waits to see if he will be succeeded by an equally Warrior-Murderer, Gaidi Eisenkot, who accuses Netanyahu of prolonging the Gaza conflict, failing to bring home hostages, and endangering regional stability for political reasons.

Some small good news in that Arab parties have gained more seats in the Knesset, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough for them to form a coalition government with Eisenkot who is fanatically anti-Arab.

Either way the murdering rampage continues in Gaza, the West Bank, and throughout all the areas that Israeli illegally occupies and meddles in. Drop Site News reports that an Israeli airstrike on the Mawasi area of Rafah, southern Gaza, killed three Palestinians and wounded at least 10 on Wednesday. A drone strike in the Mawasi area of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killed one Palestinian and wounded several others. Separately, a Palestinian man and his daughter were wounded in an Israeli strike on the Ard Al-Laymoun area south of Khan Younis.

“Over the past 24 hours, Israeli attacks killed three Palestinians—one in a new Israeli attack and two after succumbing to wounds sustained in earlier attacks—and injured 11 others across Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023, is now 74,564 killed, with 175,770 injured. Since October 11, 2025, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 1,568 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 5,649, while 845 bodies have been recovered.”

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued their military assault for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, sealing off the neighborhoods of Al-Jalda and Deir Baha, raiding homes, destroying property, and converting residential buildings into military outposts, WAFA reported. Around 780 families have been affected by the siege, with nearly 5,000 Palestinians forcibly displaced or confined to their homes, according to Hebron Municipality.

Iran

There have been significant new shifts in West Asia. As for Iran, the rhetoric both from Washington and from Israel continues to support the possibility of new attacks on Iran, which Iran may decide to pre-empt. It is not inconceivable that even while the outcome of the election in Israel remains undecided, Netanyahu may initiate action that will be used as a pretext by the US to accompany, possibly even providing a pretext for Trump to cancel the midterms in which the Republican Party is expected to fare very badly. In the meantime there has been a surprising development involving the meeting earlier this week in Tehran of members of the Mecca alliance formed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye in support Saudi Arabia in its war with Ansar Allah in Yemen. The meeting was expected to take the form of some kind of pleading with Iran to pressure Ansar Allah to back off, but judging by comments coming from Tehran may be starting to take the form of a four-way alliance, including Iran, but possibly extending to Qatar and others, to take over from the US the task of establishing security overall in the Gulf region, backed to some extent with Saudi money.

UAE and the Saudis

An odd blip to this development is the claim by Ryan Grim in Drop Site News that the UAE, an Israeli ally, has been assisting Ansar Allah against the Saudis.

“The United Arab Emirates, a key American and Israeli ally in the Gulf, has been quietly assisting Ansarallah in its conflict against Saudi-backed forces inside Yemen, four sources with knowledge of the situation told Drop Site News.”

Specifically, various UAE-aligned Yemeni forces have been providing targeting assistance to Ansarallah in their battle against Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen while Abu Dhabi has looked the other way, the sources said.”

The report notes that the UAE was sidelined in Yemen earlier this year by Saudi Arabia, and stands to regain a strategic foothold in Yemen in the current conflict.

Unclean Waters

An emerging new threat to both the Red Sea and Hormuz crises is taking the form of oil pollution and the threat it poses to desalination, especially critical for Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf nations (much less so for Iran), since desalination depends on water purification.